Kopin Corporation Accelerates Growth Strategy with Key Executive Appointments

Industry Veteran Bill Maffucci to Spearhead Aggressive Technology Roadmap

Revenue Accelerator Iwan Dodd to Lead Business Development

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), the global leader in ultra-high-performance microdisplays and application-specific optical solutions for defense, augmented reality, and mission-critical applications, today announced the promotion of Bill Maffucci to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Product Development and Strategy, and appointed Iwan Dodd as Senior Vice President of Business Development, to lead the company to its next phase of growth.

Bill Maffucci is an industry veteran who joined Kopin in 2015. Previously, he served on the leadership team for Intevac Photonics (now part of EOTech) after they acquired Creative Display Systems, a company that he co-founded. Mr. Maffucci will spearhead Kopin's aggressive 3 and 5 year technology roadmaps with a laser focus on next-generation Color MicroLED microdisplays, advanced display systems, strategic R&D investments, and the identification of high-impact merger and acquisition opportunities.

Iwan Dodd is a proven revenue accelerator and business development executive specializing in Photonics technologies for Aerospace & Defense. Mr. Dodd returns to Kopin after most recently serving as Global Head of Business Development at Luminar Semiconductor, where he delivered more than $55 million in annual revenue and achieved double-digit compound annual growth in defense programs while dramatically expanding the customer base. During his prior tenure at Kopin, Iwan built a strong pipeline of new programs and forged deep customer relationships that continue to generate revenue today.

"These appointments come as Kopin stands at the threshold of multiple major design wins and production ramps in 2026–2028, fueled by surging global demand for MicroLED and OLED microdisplays and integrated display systems in next-generation soldier systems, aviation helmets, surgical visualization products, AR glasses, and 3D metrology platforms," said Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin. "Bill's promotion signals that Kopin is all-in on MicroLED and the massive multi-billion-dollar opportunities ahead in defense, AR/VR, and beyond. With Bill driving our long-term technology vision and M&A pipeline, we are building the foundation to dominate the next decade of ultra-high-resolution, power-efficient displays and display systems.

"Iwan is a growth machine with an unmatched track record of turning emerging technology into mission-critical wins across defense, aerospace, and augmented reality. With Iwan leading global business development and Bill architecting our technology future, Kopin now has what I believe to be the strongest leadership team in the industry to drive long-term shareholder value creation," concluded Murray.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays, display subassemblies, and application-specific optical systems used in defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer, and medical products. Kopin's proprietary technologies power the world's most demanding augmented and mixed-reality systems and are widely recognized as the gold standard Kopin's technology portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs.

For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959

Investor Relations Contact
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987

Public Relations Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com

