Kopin Achieves Three Critical Milestones Advancing U.S. Army Color MicroLED Technology for Ground Soldier Vision Applications

New bonding capability, breakthrough brightness performance, and rapid progress toward full‑color MicroLED integration mark major steps toward future programs such as Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC)
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced three major milestone achievements in its color MicroLED development program for the U.S. Government's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. These accomplishments represent significant progress toward establishing a fully U.S.‑based MicroLED manufacturing capability and advancing next‑generation soldier vision systems.
Milestone 1: Breakthrough MicroLED Performance Achieved
Kopin achieved a significant performance milestone, reaching over 150,000 nits of single-panel, full-color brightness—exceeding the program's threshold target. This early performance result demonstrates strong initial capability, with planned improvements expected to push brightness even higher over time.
These results represent a major step forward in the development of high‑brightness, defense‑ready MicroLED displays suitable for advanced vision systems, augmented reality, and other mission‑critical applications.
Milestone 2: Progress Toward Full‑Color MicroLED Integration for Ground Soldier Integrated Vision Systems
Kopin has reached a second crucial milestone: successful early integration progress of its color MicroLED technology for U.S. Army ground soldier vision applications. This advancement brings Kopin closer to enabling future soldier‑borne systems such as the SBMC solution, where lightweight, high‑brightness, full‑color MicroLED displays are essential for real‑time situational awareness, digital overlays, and mission execution.
This milestone reflects Kopin's ability to translate MicroLED performance gains into application‑specific optical solutions designed for rugged, field‑ready soldier systems.
Milestone 3: U.S. Bonding Equipment Delivered and Installed
Kopin has received and begun installation of its new MicroLED bonding equipment, a key asset supporting the IBAS program and Kopin's broader effort to onshore critical MicroLED manufacturing processes. The equipment shipped in June and is scheduled to be fully installed by the end of July at Kopin's U.S. headquarters.
This advanced bonding system enables the precise attachment of the backplane to the MicroLED array, creating a fully bonded display assembly—an essential step in MicroLED production. With this installation, Kopin will have U.S.‑based bonding capability, a foundational requirement for scaling domestic MicroLED manufacturing.
Kopin expects to transition to manufacturing product in mid‑2027, positioning the company as a key U.S. supplier of next‑generation MicroLED display technology.
Management Commentary
"Our team has delivered three major achievements that accelerate our path toward U.S.‑based MicroLED manufacturing, and next‑generation display performance," said Michael Murray , CEO of Kopin Corporation. "Receiving and installing our bonding equipment is a foundational step in onshoring MicroLED production, surpassing 150,000 nits of single-panel, full-color brightness demonstrates the strength of our technology roadmap, and our integration progress for Kopin's support of the IBAS initiative and moves us closer to enabling future programs like SBMC which could enable hundreds of millions in revenues for Kopin over the life of the program. These milestones reinforce Kopin's commitment to building advanced display capabilities here in the United States and leading the future of high‑performance MicroLED systems."
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.
Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release includes forward looking statements regarding Kopin's breakthrough Micro-LED, our ability to turn these gains into field‑ready soldier systems and our ability to enable hundreds of millions in revenues for Kopin over the life of the program. These statements also reflect anticipated strategic benefits associated with Kopin's investment in bringing OLED display manufacturing processes in house. Forward looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in customer demand, program schedules, manufacturing performance, and broader conditions in the defense market.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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Contact Information
For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
emanz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
MZ Contact
Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
561-489-5315