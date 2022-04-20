Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it's now being carried in a total of 240 distribution points across Canada; 39 of which are in Eastern Canada

According to a 2020 Statista Report there are 2.3 million vegetarians in Canada and an additional 850,000 classified themselves as vegan. Research conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (Canadian non-profit independent research organization) has found that 1 in 5 Canadians (22%) who regularly eat meat would like to reduce the amount of meat they consume. In eastern Canada, which has a population of 14 million, people spend an average of $10,418 per year on food. Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/567888/average-annual-household-expenditures-in-ontario-canada/

"We are so proud to have Komo Plant-Based frozen comfort foods distributed to the shelves in so many new communities allowing us to further our mission to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner tables." Says CEO William White. "We delivered our first shipment of products to Ontario earlier this year and have since launched into 60 distribution points. Our retail partners understand our unique value proposition to deliver shareworthy plant-based meals grounded in real food and cooking that don't compromise on taste and experience."

Komo can now be found on the shelves at select Foodland, a Sobey's grocery banner, including Toronto Queens St., Danforth, Ave, Ayr, Clinton, Bell River, Brights Grove, Corunna, Dorchester, Hagersville, Dresden, Essex, Forest, Komoka, Port Stanley, Ridgetown, Thorold, Owen Sound, and Midland.

Komo has a distribution network covering all provinces in Canada, including BRR Logistics, TransCold Distribution and Nationwide Natural Foods. Komo significantly scaled up its production capacity through a co-manufacturing arrangement late last year, setting up Komo for nationwide expansion. Komo is also available in select Whole Foods Markets, IGA, Fresh Market, as well as all Choices Markets, all Nesters Market locations, Fairway Markets and Nature's Fare locations. Komo is now also expanding into the United States.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

