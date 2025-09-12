Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Calls Meeting in Response to a Shareholder Requisition

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " Kolibri ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company received a requisition pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Act ") from CDS & Co. on behalf of certain of its participants, themselves holding common shares of the Company as custodian on behalf of TFG Asset Management UK LLP, the beneficial owner of such shares. The requisition requests that a special meeting of the Company's shareholders be called to consider the setting of a maximum number of common shares that the Company is authorized to issue at 37,367,894. The Company currently has 35,376,833 common shares outstanding on an undiluted basis and 36,864,413 common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. In accordance with the requirements of the Act, the Company has called a special general meeting of shareholders to be held on November 25, 2025. For further details regarding timing of the meeting, please refer to the notice of meeting and record date filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is a North American energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil and gas. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects in oil and gas. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol KEI and on the NASDAQ under the stock symbol KGEI.

For further information, contact:
Wolf E. Regener +1 (805) 484-3613
Email: wregener@kolibrienergy.com
Website: www.kolibrienergy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kolibri Global Energy Inc.KEI:CATSX:KEI
KEI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces Nickel Hill Production Rates and Inclusion in Russell Index

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " Kolibri ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to provide an update on its latest wells in its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma and its preliminary inclusion in the Russell US reconstitution portfolio.

Initial Flow Rates

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces 2024 AGM Results

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " Kolibri ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Marina del Rey, California on May 15, 2024. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at five and elected the following five nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the votes submitted by proxy with respect to the election of directors:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces Bank Line Increase to $50 Million

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " KEI ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to announce that the Borrowing Base of its indirect wholly owned subsidiary BNK Petroleum (US) Inc. was increased from US$40 million to US$50 million on its revolving line of credit (" Credit Facility ") from BOK Financial (" BOKF "), an increase of 25%. The current outstanding amount drawn on the Credit Facility is US$32 million.

Wolf Regener, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have BOKF's continued support as we continue the development of our Tishomingo project. The 25% increase in our borrowing base provides us with more flexibility and supports our production and cash flow growth initiatives and demonstrates the value of the field."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Provides First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Nickel Hill Wells Update

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " KEI ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to provide an operations update for its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

×