Klarna Launches Agentic Product Protocol: The Open Standard That Makes 100M+ Products Instantly Discoverable by AI Agents

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced the launch of its Agentic Product Protocol, a new open standard that makes every product on the internet easily discoverable and understandable by AI agents.

As AI becomes the new interface for commerce, Klarna's Agentic Product Protocol gives AI systems access to a live, structured feed of more than 100 million products and 400 million prices standardized across 12 markets. The protocol establishes the structured foundation that allows agents to find, compare, and recommend real products with live prices and availability, across merchants, markets, and platforms.

"Before agents can buy, they need to know what exists," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Klarna's Agentic Product Protocol defines a common language for how AI systems, merchants, and platforms exchange product data - a foundational layer for the next generation of agentic commerce."

Through Klarna's hosted Agentic Product Protocol API, merchants can:

  • Connect once, reach every agent. Make products discoverable to any AI agent or platform that supports the protocol, no reformatting or new listings required.
  • Ingest any feed format. The protocol API supports Google Merchant, Shopify, Amazon, Facebook Catalog, or CSV/JSON feeds.
  • Amplify products instantly. Merchants using the protocol can have their products surfaced by AI assistants, making them instantly discoverable and comparable in agent-driven conversations, with no ads, paywalls, or intermediaries.

The Agentic Product Protocol specification and API access are available today for developers, AI platforms, and merchants.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, including the anticipated adoption of the various payment options that we offer. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

