Klarna Launches Agentic Product Protocol: The Open Standard That Makes 100M+ Products Instantly Discoverable by AI Agents

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced the launch of its Agentic Product Protocol, a new open standard that makes every product on the internet easily discoverable and understandable by AI agents.
As AI becomes the new interface for commerce, Klarna's Agentic Product Protocol gives AI systems access to a live, structured feed of more than 100 million products and 400 million prices standardized across 12 markets. The protocol establishes the structured foundation that allows agents to find, compare, and recommend real products with live prices and availability, across merchants, markets, and platforms.
"Before agents can buy, they need to know what exists," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Klarna's Agentic Product Protocol defines a common language for how AI systems, merchants, and platforms exchange product data - a foundational layer for the next generation of agentic commerce."
Through Klarna's hosted Agentic Product Protocol API, merchants can:
- Connect once, reach every agent. Make products discoverable to any AI agent or platform that supports the protocol, no reformatting or new listings required.
- Ingest any feed format. The protocol API supports Google Merchant, Shopify, Amazon, Facebook Catalog, or CSV/JSON feeds.
- Amplify products instantly. Merchants using the protocol can have their products surfaced by AI assistants, making them instantly discoverable and comparable in agent-driven conversations, with no ads, paywalls, or intermediaries.
The Agentic Product Protocol specification and API access are available today for developers, AI platforms, and merchants.
