Klarna and Ulta Beauty Partner to Bring Flexible Payments to U.S. Beauty Shoppers

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced a partnership with Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S., to bring flexible payments to millions of U.S. customers shopping on Ulta.com or through the Ulta Beauty app.

Ulta Beauty shoppers can now enjoy more flexibility when shopping for the beauty products they love, with Klarna payment options at checkout - pay in full, split purchases into four interest-free installments, or choose longer-term financing for larger purchases.

"Ulta Beauty is where millions of Americans turn for everything beauty and wellness has to offer, from emerging to established brands across all price points," said David Sykes, chief commercial officer at Klarna. "Whether a guest is checking out on Ulta.com or tapping through the Ulta Beauty app, they now have the power to pay in full, split their purchase into four interest-free installments, or select financing, giving them the freedom to choose what works best."

"Our digital channels play an increasingly important role in how guests discover, explore and shop beauty," said Jodi Williams, vice president of ecommerce at Ulta Beauty. "Partnering with Klarna allows us to enhance that experience with more payment flexibility at checkout, supporting a seamless journey that gives guests more control over how they shop Ulta Beauty online and in our app."

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Category: Partnerships

press@klarna.com

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