Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC,OTC:KLKLF) (OTCQB: KLKLF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (KLDC) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to district-scale advancement within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company holds a 100% interest in over 42,000 hectares of prime exploration ground in the heart of the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp, an area world-renowned for its high-grade gold production and geological endowment. KLDC is currently executing an aggressive exploration strategy focused on two primary pillars: the expansion of known resources at the Mirado Gold Project—a past-producer with significant brownfield potential—and the pursuit of new mineralized discoveries at the Winnie Intrusion. With an ongoing 25,000-meter drilling campaign, the company is actively utilizing modern geochemical vectoring and structural analysis to unlock value across its expansive land package. Supported by a leadership team with deep technical and capital markets expertise, KLDC offers investors leveraged exposure to one of the world's safest and most productive mining jurisdictions, characterized by year-round access and proximity to world-class milling infrastructure.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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