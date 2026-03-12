Kiplin Metals Appoints Robin Gamley as President & CEO

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Kiplin") (TSX-V: KIP, FWB: 17G1) is pleased to announce that Robin Gamley has joined the board of directors of the Company and has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

 

Mr. Gamley has over 15 years experience in senior leadership roles, capital markets, corporate finance, and corporate communications, working with successful early-stage growth companies from mineral discovery to development.  During his career, he has helped raise in excess of $100 million in growth capital for microcap companies across a broad range of industries including biotech, oil and gas and natural resource exploration and development, leveraging a strong network of retail and institutional investors.  

 

Mr. Gamley previously served as a director and officer of Avanti Helium Corp. and was involved in the advancement of the Sweetgrass helium project in Montana from exploration and discovery to development.  He is currently a director and President of EMP Metals Corp., which recently announced construction of the Project Aurora lithium refining demonstration plant in southeast Saskatchewan.  He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Gamley fills the vacancy created by Gilbert Schneider who has resigned as the President and Chief Executive Officer and from the board of directors of the Company to focus on other ventures. The board of directors extends its thanks to Mr. Schneider for his many years of service to the Company.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.

Lloyd Lake Uranium Project.

The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8 kilometer corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 613-715-2020 or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

"Peter Born"

Director

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.tsxv:kipbattery metals investing
KIP:CC
The Conversation (0)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

None Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that researchers at the University of California, Davis ("UC Davis"), in collaboration with Homerun, have successfully produced fused silica glass from raw silica sand using a one-step... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a comprehensive, multi-element geochemical resampling program of four (4) historical holes drilled at the Griffon Gold Mine... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

--Radar Project has confirmed mineralization in 31 of 31 drill holes with consistent grades and thicknesses and assays reporting up to 64.55% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to... Keep Reading...
LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report assay results from the first two (2) drill holes completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Wedge Project Purchase Option with Third Anniversary Payments

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

Silver Hammer Prepares for Drill Program at Its 100% Owned California Patented Claim at The Eliza Project in Nevada

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

Related News

oil and gas investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

uranium investing

Uranium Supply Behind, Demand Evolving — What's Next? Denison Mines' David Cates

gold investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver Prices Going Higher, Risk Highest Since WWII

copper investing

When Will Copper Prices Go Up?

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Volatile on Oil Spike, Fed Rates

copper investing

Domestic Metals Advances Rio Tinto JV Smart Creek Project, Eyes Major Discovery

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Exploration Underway, Advancing Projects in Morocco