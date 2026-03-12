Kiplin Metals Appoints Robin Gamley as President & CEO

(TheNewswire)
March 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Kiplin") (TSX-V: KIP, FWB: 17G1) is pleased to announce that Robin Gamley has joined the board of directors of the Company and has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
Mr. Gamley has over 15 years experience in senior leadership roles, capital markets, corporate finance, and corporate communications, working with successful early-stage growth companies from mineral discovery to development. During his career, he has helped raise in excess of $100 million in growth capital for microcap companies across a broad range of industries including biotech, oil and gas and natural resource exploration and development, leveraging a strong network of retail and institutional investors.
Mr. Gamley previously served as a director and officer of Avanti Helium Corp. and was involved in the advancement of the Sweetgrass helium project in Montana from exploration and discovery to development. He is currently a director and President of EMP Metals Corp., which recently announced construction of the Project Aurora lithium refining demonstration plant in southeast Saskatchewan. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia.
Mr. Gamley fills the vacancy created by Gilbert Schneider who has resigned as the President and Chief Executive Officer and from the board of directors of the Company to focus on other ventures. The board of directors extends its thanks to Mr. Schneider for his many years of service to the Company.
About Kiplin Metals Inc.
Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.
Lloyd Lake Uranium Project.
The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8 kilometer corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.
For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 613-715-2020 or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.
