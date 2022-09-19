- Assay results have been received for the next seven drill-holes of the 2022 drilling campaign at the Elizabeth Gold Project (drill-holes EZ-22-04 through EZ-22-10)
- Drill-hole EZ-22-09 returned 'bonanza' grades including the best intersection ever encountered at Elizabeth Gold Project, with high grade assays over widths of up to 1.05 metres in multiple intersections including:
- 310.72g/t gold over 1.05 metres from 105.12 metres including
- 1,572g/t gold over 0.20 meter from 105.12 meters
- Drill-hole EZ-22-07 also returned a â€˜bonanza' grade intersection of 48.6g/t gold over 0.23 metres from 170.17 metres
- Drill-hole EZ-22-09 intersected the Blue Vein approximately 15 metres below the previously reported EZ-22-03 (containing multiple high-grade zones 523 g/t over 0.42 metres, 32.7 g/t over 0.45m and 7.4 g/t over 1.73m) showing continuity of the high-grade zone vertically
- All seven drill-holes intersected Blue Vein gold mineralisation multiple times demonstrating potential for multiple stacked high-grade vein mineralisation within the wider Blue Vein structure
- These holes also confirm the known high and â€˜bonanza' grades for Blue Vein along a strike length of 100 metres, comparing very favourably to the strike extent of the high-grade chutes on Southwest Vein of approximately 80 metres combined, which contained almost 70% of the historical mineral resource for Elizabeth
- 30 drill-holes have been completed in this program since drilling commenced in late-May, with 20 holes currently pending assay
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Assays announced today confirm the presence of more high and bonanza grade gold in the Blue Vein. The visible gold observed in the core for drill-hole #9, as reported on 7 July, has assayed approximately 50oz of gold per tonne over 0.20 metres, our highest grade intersection from the project to date. This drill hole intersected the vein approximately 15 metres below the previously announced EZ-22-03 drill hole, showing vertical continuity of the high grade zone. All seven drill holes reported today intersected the Blue Vein at multiple points further supporting the model for stacked vein mineralisation throughout the Blue Vein structure."
Drilling to date shows that the Blue Vein is not a single structure. Each of the drill-holes being reported today (EZ-22-04 to EZ-22-10) successfully hit Blue Vein gold mineralisation in multiple sub parallel closely spaced intersections demonstrating the potential for multiple stacked high-grade gold vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure.
The Blue Vein was discovered in late-2021 (EZ-21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t gold), with assay results now received for 10 holes in 2022 plus 7 holes in 2021 for a total of 17 drill-holes intersecting the Blue Vein to date (including six holes with â€˜bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation has now been defined over a strike length of over 100 metres and a vertical distance of up to 15 metres. The 2022 drilling is testing the Blue Vein structure over a total strike length of approximately 400 metres.
The location of the EZ-22-09 drill hole is approximately 15 metres vertically below the previously reported Drill-hole EZ-22-03 Blue Vein intersection contained very high grade zones over widths of up to 1.7 metres in multiple intersections including:523.0g/t gold over 0.42 metres from 96.91 metres, and 32.7g/t gold over 0.45 metres from 124.02 metres,(including:133.0g/t gold over 0.11m from 124.02 metres), and 7.4g/t gold over 1.73 metres from 164.41 metres, (including: 17.4g/t gold over 0.73m from 165.41 metres).
Table 1 -Elizabeth Ez-22-04 to EZ-22-10 Significant Intersections
Hole ID
|From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)*
|Gold Grade
Vein
EZ-22-04
353.8
354
0.2
0.17
1.25
Blue Vein
EZ-22-05
44.5
45.2
0.7
0.595
11.20
Blue Vein
and
56.8
57
0.2
0.17
1.38
Blue Vein
and
84.65
85.55
0.9
0.765
1.33
Blue Vein
and
98
99
1.0
0.85
2.62
Blue Vein
Hole ID
|From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)*
|Gold Grade
Vein
EZ-22-06
40.2
40.9
0.7
0.595
1.91
Blue Vein
and
47.8
48.15
0.35
0.2975
1.17
Blue Vein
and
153.35
155
1.65
1.4025
1.71
Blue Vein
Including
154.15
155
0.85
0.7225
2.79
Blue Vein
EZ-22-07
164.6
164.92
0.32
0.272
1.45
Blue Vein
and
165.66
165.79
0.13
0.1105
7.30
Blue Vein
and
170.17
170.4
0.23
0.1955
48.60
Blue Vein
EZ-22-08
120.6
121
0.4
0.34
0.49
Blue Vein
EZ-22-09
105.12
106.17
1.05
0.89
310.72
Blue Vein
including
105.12
105.32
0.20
0.17
1,572
Blue Vein
105.32
106.17
0.85
0.72
13.95
Blue Vein
and
161.13
162.00
0.87
0.74
2.68
Blue Vein
and
356.19
358.38
2.19
1.86
0.41
SW Vein
Including
356.19
356.70
0.51
0.43
1.05
SW Vein
EZ-22-10
193.1
194.75
1.65
1.40
0.61
Blue Vein
Including
193.98
194.23
0.25
0.21
0.997
Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
**The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.
Image 1: Blue Vein drill-hole EZ-22-09 core with assay results overlain
Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein long section (looking northwest)
Appendix 1
Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table
UTM
UTM
|Hole ID
Target
Easting (NAD83
Northing (NAD83
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Z10)
Z10)
|EZ-21-01
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
105
121
-52
|EZ-21-02
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
132
146
-55
|EZ-21-03
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
111
158
-47
|EZ-21-04
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
135
168
-58
|EZ-21-05
SW Vein
531078
5653776
2400
561
123
-48
|EZ-21-06
SW Vein
531078
5653776
2400
255
110
-55
|EZ-21-07
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
126
115
-75
|EZ-21-07b
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
186
115
-75
|EZ-21-08
SW Vein
531195
5653839
2427
231
115
-68
|EZ-21-09
SW Vein
531200
5654020
2330
360
120
-48
|EZ-21-10
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
354
127
-50
|EZ-21-11
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
381
136
-50
|EZ-21-12
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
375
125
-45
|EZ-21-13
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
261
94
-45
|EZ-21-14
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
261
108
-55
|EZ-21-15
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
330
100
-55
|EZ-21-16
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
330
83
-48.5
|EZ-21-17
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
414
98
-63
|EZ-21-18
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
351
128.5
-63
|EZ-21-19
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
417
129
-58
|EZ-21-20
SW Vein
530849
5653432
2260
300
129
-45
|EZ-21-21
East Veins
531695
5653463
2120
357
90
-45
|EZ-21-22
SW Vein
531195
5653839
2427
188
75
-45
|EZ-21-23
SW Vein
531695
5653463
2120
165
91
-45
|EZ-21-24
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
219
84
-54
|EZ-21-25
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
201
105
-58
|EZ-21-26
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
198
95
-45
|EZ-21-27
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
195
150
-60
|EZ-21-28
No.9 Vein
530953
5653772
2390
321
300
-55
Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table
UTM
UTM
|Hole ID
Target
Easting (NAD83
Northing (NAD83
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Z10)
Z10)
|EZ-22-01
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2400
222
130
-65
|EZ-22-02
Blue Vein
531203
5653772
2400
225
108
-65
|EZ-22-03
Blue Vein
531203
5653772
2400
198
95
-50
|EZ-22-04
Blue Vein
531200
5653774
2393
375
290
-55
|EZ-22-05
Blue Vein
531130
5653775
2398.5
156
280
-45
|EZ-22-06
Blue Vein
531130
5653775
2398.5
237
290
-55
|EZ-22-07
Blue Vein
531130
5653775
2398.5
216
298
-45
|EZ-22-08
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
201
135
-50
|EZ-22-09
Blue and SW Vein
530953.1
5653772
2392
468
100
-53
|EZ-22-10
Blue Vein
530953.1
5653772
2392
210
95
-65
|EZ-22-11
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
207
110
-60
|EZ-22-12
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
216
85
-50
|EZ-22-13
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
251
123
-65
|EZ-22-14
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
249
140
-65
|EZ-22-15
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
156
130
-65
|EZ-22-16
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
242
120
-65
|EZ-22-17
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
250.7
160
-65
|EZ-22-18
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
258
150
-65
|EZ-22-19
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
201
284
-63
|EZ-22-20
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
270
284
-67
|EZ-22-21
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
216
294
-63
|EZ-22-22
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
183
274
-63
|EZ-22-23
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
201
264
-63
|EZ-22-24
Main & West Vn
531347
5653777
2378
405
100
-45
|EZ-22-25
No.9 Vein
531039
5653888
2422
181
254
-63
|EZ-22-26
No.9 Vein
531039
5653888
2422
201
244
-63
|EZ-22-27
No.9 Vein
531038
5653891
2422
201
308
-63
|EZ-22-28
No.9 Vein
531038
5653891
2422
234
318
-63
|EZ-22-29
SW Vein
531136
5653860
2422
246
111
-48
|EZ-22-30
SW Vein
531136
5653860
2422
83
111
-55
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-21-01
94.00
96.60
2.60
2.21
4.60
5.12
SW Vein
and
83.50
84.00
0.50
0.43
20.50
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-02
102.40
109.00
6.60
5.61
8.40
pending
SW Vein
including
105.40
106.50
1.10
0.93
46.30
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-03
88.60
95.00
6.40
5.44
7.22
pending
SW Vein
including
89.30
91.90
2.60
2.21
11.80
pending
SW Vein
and
90.00
91.30
1.30
1.11
19.80
pending
SW Vein
and
34.70
35.20
0.50
0.43
3.15
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-04
122.00
126.00
4.00
3.40
31.20
34.40
SW Vein
including
123.00
124.50
1.50
1.28
52.10
68.30
SW Vein
including
124.00
124.50
0.50
0.43
72.00
87.30
SW Vein
EZ-21-05
134.00
135.00
1.00
0.85
1.38
Not Preformed
7 Vein
217.55
218.25
0.70
0.59
1.74
1.67
SW Vein
and
256.00
256.50
0.50
0.43
1.03
0.89
SW Vein
and
554.85
555.35
0.50
0.43
0.24
Not Preformed
West Vein
EZ-21-06
134.50
136.00
1.50
1.28
1.10
1.71
7 Vein
and
245.00
246.00
1.00
0.85
2.05
2.45
SW Vein
EZ-21-07
Hole lost
EZ-21-07B
40.10
41.10
1.00
0.85
4.88
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
51.50
52.20
0.70
0.60
9.06
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
160.00
165.75
5.75
4.89
0.53
0.70
SW Vein
EZ-21-08
196.25
202.40
6.15
5.23
0.65
0.66
SW Vein
and
226.60
227.10
0.50
0.43
1.54
1.85
SW Vein
EZ-21-09
58.60
59.10
0.50
0.43
0.31
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
270.90
272.90
2.00
1.70
2.56
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
355.88
357.00
1.12
0.95
0.85
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-10
223.00
223.50
0.50
0.43
4.04
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
347.70
349.20
1.50
1.28
0.22
0.21
SW Vein
EZ-21-11
326.90
327.40
0.50
0.43
0.55
0.44
SW Vein
EZ-21-12
117.80
118.80
1.00
0.85
47.6
33.7
Blue Vein
and
130.70
131.20
0.50
0.43
26.4
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
163.90
164.40
0.50
0.43
5.50
8.41
Blue Vein
and
344.90
347.00
2.10
1.79
0.78
1.22
SW Vein
EZ-21-13
230.70
232.60
1.90
1.62
0.76
0.71
SW Vein
EZ-21-14
224.00
224.90
0.90
0.77
1.63
1.15
SW Vein
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-21-15
318.40
320.80
2.40
2.04
0.31
Not Preformed
SW Vein
including
320.30
320.80
0.50
0.43
1.14
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-16
305.00
306.90
1.90
1.61
0.55
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-17
171.00
171.50
0.50
0.43
0.14
0.57
SW Vein
and
204.00
204.60
0.60
0.51
0.53
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
254.60
256.85
2.25
1.91
1.40
1.58
7 Vein
and
350.13
350.75
0.62
0.53
1.01
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
379.47
382.00
2.53
2.15
0.63
0.64
SW Vein
EZ-21-18
299.50
299.90
0.40
0.34
1.53
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-19
127.50
128.00
0.50
0.43
4.52
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
129.00
130.50
1.50
1.28
4.25
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
167.80
168.70
0.90
0.76
4.50
6.14
Blue Vein
and
351.80
354.90
3.10
2.63
0.34
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-20
|NSI**
EZ-21-21
184.00
186.00
2.00
1.70
1.03
Not Preformed
unknown
and
263.45
264.30
0.85
0.72
1.34
Not Preformed
unknown
EZ-21-22
175.55
176.70
1.15
0.98
1.60
2.50
SW Vein
EZ-21-23
145.00
149.10
4.10
3.48
1.11
1.83
SW Vein
including
147.50
148.20
0.70
0.59
1.08
4.98
SW Vein
EZ-21-24
139.80
141.00
1.20
1.02
0.58
0.58
Blue Vein
and
181.70
182.65
0.95
0.81
0.85
0.84
Blue Vein
EZ-21-25
111.00
113.70
2.70
2.30
13.4
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
111.50
112.00
0.50
0.43
71.3
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-21-26
121.45
122.70
1.25
1.06
9.13
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
121.45
121.70
0.25
0.21
45.1
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
159.06
160.25
1.19
1.01
1.35
1.45
Blue Vein
EZ-21-27
152.20
153.60
1.40
1.19
12.1
14.31
Blue Vein
including
152.20
153.20
1.00
0.85
16.3
19.19
Blue Vein
and
157.00
157.40
0.40
0.34
1.27
1.28
Blue Vein
EZ-21-28
245.60
246.85
1.25
1.06
0.67
Not Preformed
No.9 Vein
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-22-01
123.90
124.70
0.80
0.68
2.07
2.07
Blue Vein
and
125.90
126.00
0.10
0.08
3.82
3.82
Blue Vein
and
161.42
161.82
0.40
0.34
2.25
2.25
Blue Vein
EZ-22-02
147.65
147.83
0.18
0.15
6.88
6.88
Blue Vein
and
185.25
185.85
0.60
0.51
1.89
1.89
Blue Vein
EZ-22-03
96.91
97.33
0.42
0.36
2.05
523.00
Blue Vein
and
124.02
124.47
0.45
0.38
32.66
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
124.02
124.13
0.11
0.09
130.00
133.00
Blue Vein
and
164.41
166.14
1.73
1.47
7.41
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
165.41
166.14
0.73
0.62
17.40
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-04
353.8
354
0.2
0.17
1.25
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-05
44.5
45.2
0.7
0.595
11.20
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
56.8
57
0.2
0.17
1.38
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
84.65
85.55
0.9
0.765
1.33
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
98
99
1
0.85
2.62
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-06
40.2
40.9
0.7
0.595
1.91
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
47.8
48.15
0.35
0.2975
1.17
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
153.35
155
1.65
1.4025
1.71
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
Including
154.15
155
0.85
0.7225
2.79
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-07
164.6
164.92
0.32
0.272
1.45
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
165.66
165.79
0.13
0.1105
7.30
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
170.17
170.4
0.23
0.1955
48.60
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-08
120.6
121
0.4
0.34
0.494
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-09
105.12
106.17
1.05
0.89
322.54
310.72
Blue Vein
including
105.12
105.32
0.20
0.17
1,654
1,572
Blue Vein
105.32
106.17
0.85
0.72
9.25
13.95
Blue Vein
and
161.13
162.00
0.87
0.74
2.68
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
356.19
358.38
2.19
1.86
0.41
Not Preformed
SW Vein
Including
356.19
356.70
0.51
0.43
1.05
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-22-10
193.1
194.75
1.65
1.40
0.61
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
Including
193.98
194.23
0.25
0.21
0.997
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.
**no significant intervals
Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
