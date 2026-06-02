Kinaxis Introduces Forward Deployed Engineering to Help Enterprises Turn Decisions into Outcomes

New engineering-led engagement model helps organizations co-build AI-native operational solutions using the Maestro platform
Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF) , a global leader in supply chain planning and orchestration, today introduced Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), a new engagement model designed to help enterprises operationalize AI and translate decisions into measurable business outcomes. FDE reflects the broader Kinaxis vision for operational orchestration, an approach that coordinates signals, decisions, actions and learnings across the business fast enough to change outcomes.
The opening keynote at Kinexions , the company's global customer conference, delivered by CEO Razat Gaurav will be livestreamed globally on June 2 @ 11:30 am EST via LinkedIn Live .
This approach combines a unified data foundation with semantic intelligence that understands the relationships, dependencies, and trade-offs that shape enterprise operations. Together, these capabilities help organizations move beyond isolated decision-making to coordinated execution, connecting data, systems, teams, and actions across the enterprise.
Traditional planning operating models were built around isolated functions, fragmented decisions, and disconnected workflows. Concurrent planning introduced new principles of synchronized, cross-functional decision-making across supply chain planning processes. Operational orchestration extends those principles across enterprise operations, connecting planning, decision-making, and execution both within and beyond the supply chain to create adaptive organizations that continuously align, respond, and improve.
"The challenge companies face is no longer simply making better decisions faster, it's ensuring those decisions drive real outcomes," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer, Kinaxis. "A supply chain decision only matters when it changes what the business can do. The next shift is ensuring decisions translate into coordinated action across the business. That only happens when AI is grounded in the physics of enterprise operations, understanding the constraints, dependencies, and trade-offs that define how work gets done. With that context, organizations can move from isolated decisions to continuous execution at scale."
As organizations face increasing volatility, interdependencies, and scale, the challenge is no longer simply making better decisions. It is ensuring those decisions propagate across systems and processes in ways that reflect real-world constraints and deliver meaningful results. Kinaxis believes these same conditions now create the opportunity for AI to generate value, but only when it is grounded in the physics of enterprise operations.
Kinaxis addresses this challenge with composable, extensible capabilities across its platform. Kinaxis is embedding agentic AI directly into operational workflows, enabling new ways of working where teams collaborate with AI to continuously sense, reason, decide, and act within the context of the business. Built on a mature supply chain planning foundation, Kinaxis helps organizations move beyond isolated copilot toward coordinated, scalable execution grounded in their data, constraints, and operating realities.
To support this shift, Kinaxis is expanding beyond traditional software delivery into a model built on interoperable, composable building blocks. These capabilities, spanning data, semantic intelligence, decisioning, AI, and orchestration, can be assembled within Maestro to enhance planning or applied through the FDE motion to support broader operational orchestration across systems, workflows, and enterprise processes.
This shifts the engagement model:
- From features to outcomes, focusing on business impact rather than predefined requirements
- From project to product, building solutions that can scale and continuously improve
- From go-live to ownership, prioritizing sustained adoption and long-term value
Over time, the initial solutions developed through the FDE engagement establish the operational and intelligence foundation for enterprise AI within the customer's environment. Built on real business context, data, workflows, and decision flows, this foundation enables customers and partners to continuously extend and scale additional agentic capabilities over time.
The result is a more mature operating model where humans and AI agents work seamlessly together across enterprise processes, coordinating decisions, actions, and execution across the flows of materials, resources, and operations that drive the business.
FDE will be available through Kinaxis account teams for selected customer engagements beginning at Kinexions. Kinaxis also announced a customer and partner hackathon focused on accelerating the development of AI-driven solutions aligned to real-world business challenges.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the availability, functionality and expected benefits of Kinaxis' Forward Deployed Engineering model and the Maestro platform, and anticipated customer outcomes. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Kinaxis' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Kinaxis undertakes no obligation to update such information.
Source: Kinaxis Inc.
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