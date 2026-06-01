Kinaxis Appoints Kristin Russel as Chief Marketing Officer

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF) , a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced the appointment of Kristin Russel as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Russel will lead Kinaxis' global marketing organization, overseeing marketing strategy, corporate and market positioning, digital and brand marketing, communications and go-to-market initiatives.
Russel will also take the main stage at Kinexions , where she will discuss practical steps organizations can take to move from decisions to outcomes in an increasingly complex operating environment.
A tenured marketing executive and recognized industry leader, Russel brings deep experience scaling technology companies and building high impact brands. She joins Kinaxis from symplr, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and led the development and execution of the company's comprehensive marketing strategy across branding, digital and product marketing, public relations, community outreach programs, channel partnerships, and business development.
"Kristin is a proven leader with a track record of building strong brands and connecting strategy to execution," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer of Kinaxis. "As Kinaxis continues to expand its leadership in AI-powered supply chain orchestration and accelerate global growth, Kristin's experience scaling enterprise technology platforms and transforming go-to-market strategy will help strengthen how we engage customers, partners, and the market."
Russel is widely recognized for her leadership in technology and healthcare marketing. She was named one of PR Daily's 2023 Top Women in Marketing, recognized among Becker's Top 100 Women in Healthcare, is a two-time 2023 Stevie Award winner, and was recently named to the 2026 B2B CMO 100, recognizing marketing leaders shaping the future of B2B go-to-market strategy.
"Kinaxis is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI-powered orchestration, enterprise decision-making and supply chain transformation at a time when organizations are rethinking how they plan and operate in an increasingly complex world," said Russel. "I'm excited to join the team and help accelerate the company's next phase of growth as organizations increasingly look to AI-driven technologies to make faster, more confident decisions in the face of constant change."
Prior to symplr, Russel led marketing at Quest Analytics and Carrot Inc., driving revenue growth through brand building, demand generation, and strategic partnerships. Earlier in her career, she held senior marketing roles at Humana, Cerner, and Omnicell. She is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded the fintech company Anachron, which was later acquired by ING Bank.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Source: Kinaxis Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601953355/en/
Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
917-446-7227
Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613