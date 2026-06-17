Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis ® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2026 (the "Circular").
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
Razat Gaurav
|
21,870,163
|
99.01%
|
219,468
|
0.99%
|
Robert Courteau
|
20,882,945
|
94.54%
|
1,206,685
|
5.46%
|
Gillian (Jill) Denham
|
21,474,486
|
97.22%
|
615,143
|
2.78%
|
José Alberto Duarte
|
21,699,181
|
98.23%
|
390,448
|
1.77%
|
Lynn Loewen
|
21,952,244
|
99.38%
|
137,387
|
0.62%
|
Angel Mendez
|
21,410,402
|
96.93%
|
679,228
|
3.07%
|
Pamela Passman
|
21,493,413
|
97.30%
|
596,216
|
2.70%
|
Kelly Thomas
|
21,618,002
|
97.86%
|
471,629
|
2.14%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes Withheld
|
21,513,251
|
96.63%
|
750,704
|
3.37%
3. Amendments to Equity Plans
Shareholders voted to approve (i) an amendment to Kinaxis' Share Unit Plan to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder; and (ii) an amendment to Kinaxis' Canadian Resident Stock Option Plan and Non-Canadian Resident Stock Option Plan to decrease the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
13,833,655
|
62.62%
|
8,256,673
|
37.38%
4. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay
Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
20,555,651
|
93.05%
|
1,534,680
|
6.95%
For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca , or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Source: Kinaxis Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616727132/en/
Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
+1 917.446.7227
Investor Relations
Victoria Hyde-Dunn | Kinaxis
vhyde-dunn@kinaxis.com