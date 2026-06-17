Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis ® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2026 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

Razat Gaurav

21,870,163

99.01%

219,468

0.99%

Robert Courteau

20,882,945

94.54%

1,206,685

5.46%

Gillian (Jill) Denham

21,474,486

97.22%

615,143

2.78%

José Alberto Duarte

21,699,181

98.23%

390,448

1.77%

Lynn Loewen

21,952,244

99.38%

137,387

0.62%

Angel Mendez

21,410,402

96.93%

679,228

3.07%

Pamela Passman

21,493,413

97.30%

596,216

2.70%

Kelly Thomas

21,618,002

97.86%

471,629

2.14%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Withheld

21,513,251

96.63%

750,704

3.37%

3. Amendments to Equity Plans

Shareholders voted to approve (i) an amendment to Kinaxis' Share Unit Plan to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder; and (ii) an amendment to Kinaxis' Canadian Resident Stock Option Plan and Non-Canadian Resident Stock Option Plan to decrease the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

13,833,655

62.62%

8,256,673

37.38%

4. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

20,555,651

93.05%

1,534,680

6.95%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca , or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
+1 917.446.7227

Investor Relations
Victoria Hyde-Dunn | Kinaxis
vhyde-dunn@kinaxis.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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