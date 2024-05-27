Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Firebird Metals

Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant, which will be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
  • The safety permit is one of three critical permits required to commence construction, with the other two being environmental and energy
  • Environmental Impact Permit Report - completed and has gone through initial Expert Panel review – Full approval expected within the June quarter
  • Energy Consumption Report - completed and has been lodged with local Jinshi Government - Full approval expected within the June quarter
  • Efficient receipt of the Safety Permit and advanced status of remaining key permits highlights the strong in-country support Firebird has to establish the Company as a key high-purity manganese sulphate producer
  • Once all permits are obtained and following a Final Investment Decision (FID), which is anticipated to be made in H2 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately commence construction of the sulphate plant, with completion projected to take ~12-15 months and operations expected to commence in late 2025
  • The Company’s Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Feasibility Study released in early May (ASX announcement dated 7/5/24) with projected CAPEX of US$83.5 million and OPEX of ~US$609/metric tonne (mt) for the production of battery grade manganese sulphate

Cautionary Statement

The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant). Please refer to ASX announcement dated 7/5/24 for full Feasibility Study details.

The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document which accompanied the announcement. This announcement and the Feasibility Study include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated will be achieved.

Notwithstanding the Finance Update as set out in the ASX announcement dated 14/5/24, investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.

It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.

In China there are total of 8 major permits required for construction and operation, which are outlined below, along with status updates for each permit:

These permit applications can proceed concurrently with Feasibility Studies, engineering assessments, and financing endeavours, with the critical permits being environmental, safety & energy permits.

Once all key permits are obtained, with the expectation that the remaining two permits will be received before the end of the financial year and following the anticipated Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately begin construction on its battery-grade manganese sulphate plant.

Construction is projected to take only 12-15 months, with operations expected to commence in late 2025.

Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “As we continue to efficiently advance the necessary permits for our battery grade manganese sulphate plant, I am pleased to announce that we have received the first of three critical permits, being the safety permit, and expect the remaining two permits to be received by the end of June.

“We are moving at a rapid pace on-the-ground in China and that is due to the hard work of our leading manganese team and the strong level of in-country support we have and continue to receive. Importantly, we continue to tick all the boxes in the delivery of our high-purity manganese sulphate strategy and have defined a low-cost, near-term pathway to production. We expect to make a Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, immediately commence construction activities and work extremely hard towards commencing operations in late 2025.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on underground and surface channel sample results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project. These sample results confirm high grade copper-gold mineralization in the Santa Beatriz vein complex. With this information, the Company will review the opportunity to develop Santa Beatriz for the potential to produce incremental Cu-Au-Fe mineralized material to support feed for the El Peñón mill plant. Currently, the mine has a 3,000 tonnemonth permit which can be increased to 5,000 tpm through application with the mining authorities. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located 2 kilometres (km) by road from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron Mine and 13 kms from the El Peñón processing plant near La Serena, Chile. Santa Beatriz and Farellon are iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits located within the NNE-trending Chile's copper-rich IOCG belt that has been associated to the Atacama Fault zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Emu NL (ASX: EMU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Emu NL (‘EMU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Mining items with stock chart on computer screen.

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

While many investors build and maintain their portfolios with the help of an investment advisor or company, others choose to go it alone in whole or in part, taking on greater risk be it for fun, profit or both.

This is no truer than in the resource sector, where risky plays come with the promise of potentially enormous returns.

Speaking at this month's Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, Robert Sinn, senior content creator at Goldfinger Capital, spoke about the pitfalls junior mining investors face and shared advice to help mitigate risk and improve returns.

Keep reading...Show less
Utah in focus on a US map.

Fraser Institute Crowns Utah as Most Attractive Mining Investment Jurisdiction

Canada’s Fraser Institute has released its annual list of the world's top mining jurisdictions, awarding the top three spots for investment attractiveness to Utah, Nevada and Saskatchewan.

Western Australia and Québec round out the top five. All top 10 spots went to areas in Canada, the US and Australia.

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Center for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report. “Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”

Keep reading...Show less
Iron ore sitting on Australia flag.

Australia’s 5 Most Valuable Mineral Exports (Updated 2024)

Australia’s economy is largely based on its natural resources, with the minerals sector making the greatest contribution to the nation’s exports at 62.5 percent. What are the top 5 natural resources in Australia in terms of export value?

Five of Australia’s states and territories rank in the top 20 mining jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute’s latest annual survey of mining companies: Western Australia (fourth), Northern Territory (8th), Queensland (13th) and Southern Australia (19th).

These mining jurisdictions demonstrate a high level of investment attractiveness mainly due to their mineral-rich geology, solid infrastructure, stellar economic environment and government support for the resources industry at both the federal and state level.

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

Drilling Commenced at Salazar

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%- owned Salazar Project, 120 km north-east of Esperance in southern Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Related News

Lithium Investing

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Closes Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds of $500,000

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results and Operational Update for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

×