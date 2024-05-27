Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on underground and surface channel sample results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project. These sample results confirm high grade copper-gold mineralization in the Santa Beatriz vein complex. With this information, the Company will review the opportunity to develop Santa Beatriz for the potential to produce incremental Cu-Au-Fe mineralized material to support feed for the El Peñón mill plant. Currently, the mine has a 3,000 tonnemonth permit which can be increased to 5,000 tpm through application with the mining authorities. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located 2 kilometres (km) by road from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron Mine and 13 kms from the El Peñón processing plant near La Serena, Chile. Santa Beatriz and Farellon are iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits located within the NNE-trending Chile's copper-rich IOCG belt that has been associated to the Atacama Fault zone.
Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant, which will be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- The safety permit is one of three critical permits required to commence construction, with the other two being environmental and energy
- Environmental Impact Permit Report - completed and has gone through initial Expert Panel review – Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Energy Consumption Report - completed and has been lodged with local Jinshi Government - Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Efficient receipt of the Safety Permit and advanced status of remaining key permits highlights the strong in-country support Firebird has to establish the Company as a key high-purity manganese sulphate producer
- Once all permits are obtained and following a Final Investment Decision (FID), which is anticipated to be made in H2 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately commence construction of the sulphate plant, with completion projected to take ~12-15 months and operations expected to commence in late 2025
- The Company’s Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Feasibility Study released in early May (ASX announcement dated 7/5/24) with projected CAPEX of US$83.5 million and OPEX of ~US$609/metric tonne (mt) for the production of battery grade manganese sulphate
Cautionary Statement
The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant). Please refer to ASX announcement dated 7/5/24 for full Feasibility Study details.
The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document which accompanied the announcement. This announcement and the Feasibility Study include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated will be achieved.
Notwithstanding the Finance Update as set out in the ASX announcement dated 14/5/24, investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.
It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.
In China there are total of 8 major permits required for construction and operation, which are outlined below, along with status updates for each permit:
These permit applications can proceed concurrently with Feasibility Studies, engineering assessments, and financing endeavours, with the critical permits being environmental, safety & energy permits.
Once all key permits are obtained, with the expectation that the remaining two permits will be received before the end of the financial year and following the anticipated Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately begin construction on its battery-grade manganese sulphate plant.
Construction is projected to take only 12-15 months, with operations expected to commence in late 2025.
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “As we continue to efficiently advance the necessary permits for our battery grade manganese sulphate plant, I am pleased to announce that we have received the first of three critical permits, being the safety permit, and expect the remaining two permits to be received by the end of June.
“We are moving at a rapid pace on-the-ground in China and that is due to the hard work of our leading manganese team and the strong level of in-country support we have and continue to receive. Importantly, we continue to tick all the boxes in the delivery of our high-purity manganese sulphate strategy and have defined a low-cost, near-term pathway to production. We expect to make a Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, immediately commence construction activities and work extremely hard towards commencing operations in late 2025.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe
President and CEO, Alastair McIntyre, comments, "We are very excited and encouraged with the progress at Santa Beatriz. The geological information and sample results suggest the vein structures are identical to Farellon with the added benefit of higher gold grades and a larger land package containing several vein sets. The location of Santa Beatriz is ideal to supplement our processing capacity at El Peñón with the potential to generate a higher return based on significant gold credits. Our next steps involve moving the project forward at an advanced pace to support a development decision."
Surface and underground mapping and sampling along NE-trending veins was conducted by the technical team as part of the 2024 ongoing exploration program at Santa Beatriz. A total of 5 veins/splays were identified either outcropping on surface, with old mine workings, or with excavator trenching (Figure 2). The total strike of these veins adds up to 1,050 m and range in width from 0.30 to 3.13 m. Inferred projections are not being considered and only actual outcrops were measured and sampled. The main vein, Santa Beatriz, was explored previously with underground workings along a strike length of 275 m.
A total of 98 samples were taken along these veins to complete 37 sampling channels. The channels are perpendicular to the vein and consists of 1 - 4 contiguous samples. In underground workings, the channels include samples taken from the vein and its host-rock (footwall and hanging wall), and were taken systematically every 10 to 15 metres. The best channel sample result belongs to the Santa Beatriz vein and yields 2.45 m with 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe which includes a 1.08 m sample that yields 8.08 %Cu, 0.63 g/t Au, and 39.49 %Fe. The weighted average grades, true width, and measured strike length of all the veins are summarized in Table 1; and the composite grade of the 37 sampling channels is shown in Table 2.
The Santa Beatriz vein is the best explored to date, strikes N70E, dips steeply to the south, and is hosted by fine grained diorite. The vein consists of massive magnetite that contains discrete bands of chalcopyrite and lesser bornite in patches with halos of coarse grained (up to 3 cm long) crystals of euhedral apatite intergrown with actinolite partially altered to chlorite. These characteristics resemble both the Farellon and Rosario veins, which also share the same structural control. This confirms that these veins belong to the same ore forming hydrothermal system and precipitated under similar physical (depth and temperature) and chemical (ore fluids chemistry) conditions. The other veins mapped on surface to the north from the Santa Beatriz vein footwall (SBFW 01-04), albeit narrower, display similar characteristics suggesting that a larger and deeper hydrothermal system could be feeding these veins.
The positive geological mapping and sample results warrant further exploration and development at Santa Beatriz. The Company is planning to continue with a bulk sample from the underground workings, geophysics, and diamond drilling program to confirm continuity of the vein and grades at depth and along strike. This information will form the basis of a potential mining decision. Existing underground infrastructure at Santa Beatriz can be used to assist in the development and access to the mineralized vein structure at depth.
Figure 1. Location of Santa Beatriz in proximity to Farellon
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_001full.jpg
Figure 2. Showing the identified veins and their projections, Cu% grade of vein samples, and underground workings
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_002full.jpg
Table 1. Summary of veins dimensions and grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_003full.jpg
Table 2. Composite grades of individual sampling channels per vein
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_004full.jpg
Figure 3. Underground at Santa Beatriz
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_005full.jpg
Altiplano has generated over US$14.9 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 6.55 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2024 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the start-up of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.
About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.
John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.
Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, detailed project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
Tel: (416) 434 3799
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210660
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Emu NL (ASX: EMU) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Emu NL (‘EMU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell
While many investors build and maintain their portfolios with the help of an investment advisor or company, others choose to go it alone in whole or in part, taking on greater risk be it for fun, profit or both.
This is no truer than in the resource sector, where risky plays come with the promise of potentially enormous returns.
Speaking at this month's Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, Robert Sinn, senior content creator at Goldfinger Capital, spoke about the pitfalls junior mining investors face and shared advice to help mitigate risk and improve returns.
More complex than chess
Sinn drew from his experience as a teen chess master to make a point, saying that in six years of studying chess, he achieved something he's never accomplished in 21 years of studying markets — mastery.
He explained that while the combinations and variables in chess may seem infinite, they are not; however, when it comes to investing, especially in the resource sector, they are. From finding a resource, to mapping it, getting financing and ultimately building a mine, each step comes with challenges that could change the direction to success or to failure.
How can investors know? Sinn said it’s all about finding the signal through the massive amount of noise.
“In 2024, one of my key assertions is that we’re being flooded with noise, constantly. Just a deluge of noise, possibly your phones, or news or media, even companies are putting out noise. The stuff they’re telling us isn’t really that important all the time, right? We need to figure out what’s the difference between the noise and the signal,” he said.
For Sinn, one such signal came in October 2023, when Hercules Silver (TSXV:BIG,OTCQB:BADEF) announced strong drill results from its property in Western Idaho. Though he had never heard of the company, he recognized that the discovery was strong and the signal was strong. He bought in at C$0.29 and six weeks later shares were up 440 percent.
Sinn also pointed to Awale Resources' (TSXV:ARIC) February 29 news. While the company was simply reporting the completion of a drill program, he noted the excitement that came through in the news release.
“Not every company does this, a lot of companies will finish their program, but they won’t announce to the market. … But this news release was really explanatory. It was like they were really happy. They didn’t tell us what the assays were going to be, but if you read the words, they’re pretty excited,” Sinn explained to the audience.
On March 25, Awale announced results from the drill program, reporting an intersection of 45.7 grams per metric ton gold over 32 meters. While shares didn’t move after the company's February release, anyone who bought in then would have spent C$0.13 per share; when the results were announced in March, shares skyrocketed to C$0.98.
For Sinn, this wasn’t about creating magic, it was about understanding patterns in the industry and recognizing excitement from company executives who may not have had results, but had been on site, talked to people who knew the resource and had a good feeling they were on to something big.
Risk management
Sinn noted that in addition to finding the signal in the resource sector, investors need to understand their risk and where it's coming from. From there, it’s important to be aware of possible pitfalls and find the edge.
According to Sinn, one way to define that edge is to talk to people. “Find smart people, get ideas from them, talk to them, bounce ideas off each other, figure out the difference between noise and signal,” he said.
The resource market is no stranger to returns of 10 times, but for every big win, there are even more major losses. Investors need to recognize the volatility in the sector and be prepared to lose half their money.
Sinn suggested that investors need to make their own luck and ensure that when they build their portfolios, they keep volatility in mind. “You should size your bets accordingly; if something can drop 50 or 60 percent in a month, you probably don’t want to have all your money in it, right? You want to have like 3 or 4 percent,“ he said.
Sinn also likes to keep 10 to 30 percent cash available so he can have the flexibility to take advantage of new opportunities. He is a proponent of diversification, and recommended not holding more than 10 percent of any single stock — he only holds a position that large if he has a high enough conviction.
To reduce risk further, he also suggested never trading on margin.
“Sometimes you might have a big winner, or you might have like 5 percent in something that does a four times gain. (If) you’re really lucky, then it's 20 percent of your portfolio, which is fantastic. But then you’re overweight into that one stock, so it's usually prudent to take some off the table, maybe even sell half so it's back down to 10 percent,” Sinn said.
Don’t be afraid to sell
Among the most important elements of Sinn’s take on managing risk is understanding when to sell.
At the end of the day, the point of being an investor is to make money. Sinn said investors should have discipline, and part of that is never falling in love with a stock. He added that every stock has a price at which it becomes a sell, whether it’s due to its valuation becoming very high, or that the sector is no longer viable.
“You don’t have a profit until you take it,” Sinn emphasized.
However, he also noted that selling isn’t just about taking profits. It’s also about understanding why an investor might choose a stock — if the reasons for that choice change over time, it could be a good time to exit.
Likewise, investors sometimes hold stocks hoping a losing position will turn into a winning position. “In terms of cutting losses, (if) it’s not working out ... sometimes it’s just not going to work out. We just have to accept that,” Sinn said.
When it comes time to take a profit, Sinn also suggested investors should not feel the need to fully exit positions in stocks they feel strongly about. “You’ll have plenty of losing trades as part of the game — sell and move on to the next one when it's not working. Take profits on big winners and try to hold onto your position. You don’t have to sell it all. Never stop learning, reading and listening to smart people,” Sinn concluded.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Awale Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Fraser Institute Crowns Utah as Most Attractive Mining Investment Jurisdiction
Canada’s Fraser Institute has released its annual list of the world's top mining jurisdictions, awarding the top three spots for investment attractiveness to Utah, Nevada and Saskatchewan.
Western Australia and Québec round out the top five. All top 10 spots went to areas in Canada, the US and Australia.
“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Center for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report. “Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”
The Fraser Institute surveyed roughly 2,045 exploration, development and mining-related firms globally between August 16, 2023, and January 9, 2024, evaluating their opinions on both mineral endowment and policy factors.
The companies reported exploration expenditures of US$4.2 billion in 2022 and US$4.1 billion in 2023.
Utah has a long mining history dating back to the 1860. Presently, the most valuable mined metal in the state is copper, with over US$100 billion worth of the metal extracted to date. Other valuable metals in Utah include gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, iron, zinc, uranium, beryllium, vanadium, manganese and tungsten.
Although Utah ranks highest in investment attractiveness and policy perception, the Fraser Institute points in its report to several issues with mining in the state. “Respondents expressed increased concern over the state’s regulatory duplication, the quality of its geological database and uncertainty about environmental regulations," it notes.
The report also explains that while some Canadian jurisdictions, such as Yukon and the Northwest Territories, have high mineral potential, they rank lower in policy attractiveness, negatively impacting their investment appeal.
Similarly, the authors of the document point out that uncertainty related to protected areas, land claims disputes and environmental regulations are significant barriers to mining investment in various regions.
Some of these challenges weighed heavily on the regions that had the lowest scores.
“When considering both policy and mineral potential in the Investment Attractiveness Niger ranks as the least attractive jurisdiction in the world for investment. This year, China, Solomon Islands, La Rioja, and Mozambique also ranked among the bottom 10 and followed Niger as the least attractive jurisdictions for investment,” the report reads.
Also included in the bottom 10 are Zimbabwe, Senegal, Kazakhstan, Bolivia and Cambodia.
Canada's slow permitting process a hindrance
Although Canadian regions make up half of the Fraser Institute's 10 most attractive investment jurisdictions, the country ranks poorly on permitting confidence compared to other locales.
“While an average of 77 percent of survey respondents in Canada express either confidence or high confidence that the necessary permits will be granted, Canada still ranks as the worst performer in this category when compared to other regions,” the Fraser Institute's report notes.
Respondents cited regulatory uncertainty, land disputes and inconsistencies as reasons behind the low ranking.
“Inconsistencies in regulations deter investment as one government authority may grant a license while another may declare a particular site for which the license was granted a natural reserve,” an unnamed senior manager at a consulting company responded. This sentiment was echoed by an Ontario-focused exploration company president who noted, “Disputes over licensing for many projects delays the development of projects.”
The length of Canada's licensing and permitting process has long been an issue impeding the country’s investment attractiveness. According to the Mining Association of BC, on average it takes 15 years to permit a new mine.
In 2022, the Mining Association of Canada released a report calling on the federal government to streamline and expedite the permitting process to support the country's low-carbon transition and economic goals. However, as the Fraser Institute notes, respondents say permitting times have increased over the last 10 years.
While regions like Québec, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have shorter approval times, other areas have longer delays. “On average, 54 percent of respondents for the provinces and territories included in the survey said that permit approval times had lengthened either somewhat or considerably over the last decade," states the report.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Australia’s 5 Most Valuable Mineral Exports (Updated 2024)
Australia’s economy is largely based on its natural resources, with the minerals sector making the greatest contribution to the nation’s exports at 62.5 percent. What are the top 5 natural resources in Australia in terms of export value?
Five of Australia’s states and territories rank in the top 20 mining jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute’s latest annual survey of mining companies: Western Australia (fourth), Northern Territory (8th), Queensland (13th) and Southern Australia (19th).
These mining jurisdictions demonstrate a high level of investment attractiveness mainly due to their mineral-rich geology, solid infrastructure, stellar economic environment and government support for the resources industry at both the federal and state level.
Australia exports a wide range of important mineral resources, including precious metal gold, base metals such as copper, iron ore, aluminum and nickel, and energy resources oil, natural gas and coal. In recent years, lithium has also become a major mineral export for Australia.
Despite widespread wildfires and COVID-19 causing business disruptions across the country, during the 2022 to 2023 period, Australia mineral exports reached a record high of AU$466 billion worth of resources and energy fuels. For the 2023/2024 period, that figure fell to AU$417 billion, according to the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, which is forecasting a further decline to AU$366 billion for 2024-2025. "This outlook reflects weaker world demand growth and rising commodity supply — that lowers global prices — and a predicted rise in the Australian dollar against the US dollar," notes Export Finance.
Read on for a breakdown of Australia's five most valuable natural mineral resource exports, iron ore, coal, liquified natural gas, gold and lithium. Combined, they brought in the vast majority of Australia’s export earnings in the 2022/2023 financial year, as per the data from the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.
1. Iron ore
Australia is the king of the iron game. US Geological Survey (USGS) information shows it accounted for 38.4 percent of global iron ore production in 2023, well ahead of Brazil, which came in second place. The nation also ranks as the world’s largest exporter of iron ore.
Iron is the definitive base metal, and is used in everything from infrastructure to transportation to advanced technology — meaning Australia and its many iron ore mines in Western Australia have enjoyed a mighty run of economic prosperity as China has leaned into its push for industrialization.
The Department of Industry, Science and Resources’ data from 2022/2023 shows that iron ore accounted for AU$129.1 billion of export value in that period, and is forecasted to bring in AU$136.7 billion for 2023/2024. Weaker demand out of China, and globally, is likely to dampen demand for iron ore going forward, which led the department to project iron ore export value of AU$82.8 billion for the 2028/2029 financial period.
2. Coal
While more western nations around the world are turning away from coal, in Australia, the sooty black rock is a source of incredible wealth. In terms of Australia’s resource and energy exports, during the 2022/2023 financial period metallurgical coal and thermal coal accounted for an export value of AU$64.4 billion and AU$68.1 billion, respectively.
Australia hosts coal deposits across the country, with a number of new mines under construction and expansion projects underway. However, softer demand for coal going forward is likely to result in a significant decrease in Australia's coal exports over the coming years as the transition to renewable energy continues and financing for new coal projects dries up.
During the 2023/2024 period, export values for both metallurgical and thermal coal are expected to drop to AU$55.7 billion and AU$36.3 billion, respectively, and fall even more sharply by 2028/2029 to AU$35.2 billion and AU$21.2 billion.
3. Liquified natural gas
Liquified natural gas (LNG) is Australia’s third most valuable resource export, earning more than AU$95.9 billion for the economy in the 2022/2023 financial period. The Department of Industry, Science and Resources expects this figure to decline to AU$71.5 billion for 2023/2024.
The island continent is home to 14 different basins that yield natural gas. The country has significant natural gas reserves, with much of it locked up in coal seams that require unconventional drilling. Most of Australia’s natural gas production occurs offshore in the northwest, which has seen an increase in large development projects over the past few years.
Moving forward, several factors are expected to place downward pressure on Australia's LNG export values, including less production from maturing wells alongside a drop in investment; declining use of natural gas as an energy source in favour of renewables; lower natural gas prices; and the rising prominence of US LNG in the global export market. All in, the department projects the value of Australia's LNG exports will fall to AU$44.8 billion in the 2028/2029 financial period.
4. Gold
Gold accounted for AU$25.4 billion in export value in the 2022/2023 financial year in Australia, earning its place as the fourth most valuable mineral export. The Department of Industry, Science and Resources expects this figure to rise to AU$27.9 billion for 2023/2024, before falling to a projected AU$19.7 billion by 2028/2029.
According to the USGS, Australia produced 310 tonnes of the yellow metal in 2023, tying it with Russia as the second largest gold-producing nations, behind China.
Much of Australia’s wealth is founded on gold, with a number of gold rushes triggered in the mid-1800s that supercharged the nation’s development and set it down its path of prosperity through mining. Today, most of the top-producing gold mines in the country are located in Western Australia.
5. Lithium
Lithium comes in as the fifth most valuable mineral export from Australia, earning AU$20.1 billion in 2022/2023. The country is the world's largest producer of the energy metal, putting out 86,000 MT of lithium in 2023, and hosts the second largest lithium reserves at a JORC-compliant 4.8 million MT.
Most of Australia's lithium resources are located in Western Australia, where there are several hard-rock deposits. Lithium mined in the country mainly originates from spodumene, though it can be found in lepidolite as well.
Global economic pressures on consumers have led to shrinking demand for electric vehicles, and in turn, lithium demand and prices are on the decline. The resulting overhang in supply has led to the curtailment of lithium production from Australia's major lithium operations, including Greenbushes, owned by joint venture partners Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).
Looking forward, for the 2023/2024 period, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources is forecasting AU$11.3 billion in export value for lithium, and projecting that figure to come in at AU$9.1 billion in 2028/2029.
Other mineral resources
While the five resources above represent the most valuable mineral exports to the Australian economy, the country sits on significant reserves of almost every mineral you can find on the planet. Other major commodities of significant value to the Australian economy are copper, aluminum, oil, nickel and zinc.
Wondering where uranium and rare earths are on this list? Despite having 28 percent of the world’s reserves, uranium export value came in at only AU$844 million for the 2022/2023 period as the country only has two producing uranium mines for the period, Four Mile and Olympic Dam. As uranium demand increases and a new mine supply comes online, that figure is projected to jump to AU$1.2 billion in 2023/2024 and AU$2 billion by 2028/2029.
While Australia also ranks as the fourth largest producer of rare earths globally, rare earths production did not rate as a major contributor to the Australian economy.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Drilling Commenced at Salazar
West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%- owned Salazar Project, 120 km north-east of Esperance in southern Western Australia.
Highlights
- Drilling has commenced at the Salazar project
- Program to test for major extensions of REE, TiO2 and scandium resources
- Previously reported Mineral Resources (JORC 2012) at the Newmont Deposit are:
- Rare earth elements1 – 83 Mt at 1117 ppm TREO (Indicated + Inferred, 600 ppm TREO cut-off)2
- Titanium dioxide3 - 29 Mt of 5.01% TiO2 and 942 ppm TREO (2% Ti cut-off)
- Alumina3 - 4 Mt at 29.6% Al2O3, (15% Al cut-off) potentially suitable to be upgraded to a high-grade high purity alumina (HPA feedstock)
- 12 Mt of 103 ppm Sc Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) declared for the Newmont deposit4
- Previously reported Mineral Resources (JORC 2012) at the O’Connor Deposit are:
- Rare earth elements – 107 Mt at 1216 ppm TREO (Inferred, 600 ppm TREO cut-off)2
- West Cobar’s tenements cover a particularly prospective but
- unexplored part of the Albany-Fraser orogen
The project area lies in the Biranup Zone, a structural extension from the Fraser Zone that hosts the Nova-Bollinger Ni Cu deposit.
Air core drilling of holes to bedrock is planned as the key next step to our exploration program.
West Cobar Metals’ Managing Director, Matt Szwedzicki, commented:
“We are excited to commence this aircore drilling campaign in West Cobar’s large tenement holding which is highly prospective and relatively unexplored, and includes numerous geophysical features of interest.
In this program we are primarily testing extensions of the Newmont critical minerals deposit targeting high grade scandium, titanium and rare earths with the potential to materially increase the deposit strike length.”
Introduction
The Salazar Critical Minerals Project (consisting of the Newmont and O’Connor deposits and exploration licences covering 1,171 km2) is situated in the Esperance district approximately 120 km north-east of the township of Esperance. All the project’s tenements are located on non-agricultural undeveloped state land.
A program of AC drilling has commenced comprising 60 holes for about 2,000m and is designed to extend existing REE, TiO2 and Sc Inferred Mineral Resources at the Newmont deposit and along the Newmont – Matilda South zone.
Figure 1 shows the planned drilling and the geology of the tenements, while Figure 2 shows the tenement area over a regional gravity image. The generally higher gravity response over the western part of the area, covered by West Cobar’s tenements, reflects the more mafic nature of the bedrock that includes gabbro and amphibolite, compared to more granitic and felsic gneiss terrane to the east.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
