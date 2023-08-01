Noble Acquires Option Properties

Kestrel Gold - Corporate and Exploration Update

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation"),(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on corporate and exploration activities

  • Results for the 2023 QCM prospecting program have been received, compiled, and interpreted. Highlights include work at Area G where sampling of sheared, gougey and carbonate altered argillite cut by a quartz limonite vein returned values of from
  • A representative of a major mining company was toured on the QCM property. Kestrel has had discussions with the major mining company with a view towards facilitating further advancement of the QCM property.
  • The Corporation has finished the permitting process for a three-year exploration permit for the QCM property allowing for reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and excavator trenching from the British Columbia Ministry of Mines, Energy and Low Carbon Innovation ("Ministry"). The permit will become active upon Kestrel supplying an approved RC drilling dust suppression plan to the Ministry.

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to continue advancing the QCM project. Diligent prospecting continues to yield discoveries of merit, particularly in the area of 14 Vein where potential for a potentially significant mineralized trend continues to be demonstrated and expanded upon. We are also encouraged to have a representative of a major mining company reach out to us and request a tour of the project. The tour was completed and discussions between the major mining company and Kestrel are ongoing. Finally, the receipt of the exploration permit will allow us to continue systematic exploration of the various mineralized showings and anomalies found across the property, including further drilling at 14 Vein, Main Zone and various other significant showings and anomalies including Area G."

QCM Project Highlights:

  • Project is comprised of 6,906 hectares covering an approximate 15-kilometre strike length of the Manson Fault Zone which is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold mineralization in the district.
  • Peak values from historical drilling completed during the 2004-2007 period within Main Zone were found within hole QCM04-002 which intersected an interval of 2.86 g/t Au over 110.95 metres, including a high-grade interval of 173 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, true widths unknown. See the following news releases related to Kestrel's 2021 and 2022 drilling at Main Zone:

https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/apri-23-2022-r2xzf

https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/dec-15-2022-dhfjj

  • Prospecting during 2022 resulted in the discovery of the 14 Vein showing, drilling of which returned 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Geology consists of silica and carbonate altered argillite cut by sheeted quartz veins. See the following news release related to our 2022 drilling at 14 Vein:

https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/oct-25-2022-e7yzr

  • Numerous historical showings occur throughout the project area, including Farrell where historical values of up to 1,777 g/t Au and 3,560 g/t Ag were returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre-wide quartz vein and Flagstaff where historical values of up to 5.9 g/t Au and 1,153 g/t Ag were reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks.
  • Recently completed logging and associated road building has significantly improved access throughout the property which is proving of significant value to exploration efforts.

Figure 1: showings on reduced to pole airborne magnetics

Kestrel Gold Inc., Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2: showings on BCGS geology
Kestrel Gold Inc., Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

Qualified Person

Derek Torgerson P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada. The Corporation is focused on the Canadian Cordillera, with an emphasis on hardrock targets located in placer gold mining districts. We are also earning a 100% interest in the Fireweed Property, an advanced stage silver rich polymetallic epithermal target. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Rob Solinger, President, and CEO
Office: (403) 816-2141
Email: rob@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.



Kinross GoldK:CAKGCGold Investing
K:CA,KGC
Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Reports Additional Assay Results from Trenching

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill rig for its upcoming exploration program has mobilized to its Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The Company plans to test the main mineralized targets with a first ever drill program planned for approximately 2500 meters.

Siren Gold

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 30 June 2023.

rick rule, mine site

Rick Rule: FedNow and CBDCs — "Horrifying" Implications and What to Do

The US Federal Reserve's new FedNow payment system was a key topic of discussion at this year's Rule Symposium, held in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 24 to 27, and Rick Rule himself weighed in on its implications during an interview.

"It's horrifying for me," he said. "FedNow is I think a settlement system designed as a foundation for a central bank digital currency, and the idea that my government wants to superimpose a different layer of control on me is something I don't like."

Rule pointed out that the SWIFT banking system, which financial institutions use for most international money transfers, has already been weaponized — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some Russian banks were removed from SWIFT.

Labyrinth Positioned To Create Value Through Exploration Via Two High-Grade Gold Projects

Labyrinth Positioned To Create Value Through Exploration Via Two High-Grade Gold Projects

New CEO to lead strong emphasis on organic growth driven by exploration atLabyrinth’s well-established gold deposits in tier-one jurisdictions

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on a successful quarter which saw it lay the foundations for strong growth through exploration at its two high-grade gold projects.

Impact Minerals

Quarterly Cash flow Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Impact Minerals

June 2023 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

×