JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

June 8, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into loan agreements with each of four arm's length lenders (collectively, the " Lenders ") dated June 8, 2023, pursuant to which the Company will borrow the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the " Loans ").  The Loans, which are unsecured, will have a term of one (1) year (the " Maturity Date "), and bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum.  The aggregate principal sum of the Loans, and any accrued but unpaid interest, shall be due and payable on the Maturity Date, provided, however, that the Company may pay back the principal plus any accrued and unpaid interest on the Loans to the Lenders at any time without penalty.

Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will also issue to the Lenders an aggregate of 300,000 common shares (the " Bonus Shares ") as additional consideration for the Loans.  The Bonus Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company possesses a right to receive a 50% net profit interest in gold produced from the Vila Nova gold project located in the State of Amapa, Brazil (the " Project ").  The Project is currently being developed by Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration Ltda. (" Eco ") as the operator.  Eco commissioned the installation of a gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") for the Project, which Mill has been assembled and is operational, but is not currently operating at full capacity.  The Company wishes to assist Eco to bring the Mill to full operational capacity and intends to advance a majority of the net proceeds of the Loans as a loan to Eco specifically for this purpose.

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to respect to the details of the Loan, including the repayment terms, the anticipated use of proceeds and the receipt of regulatory approval for the Bonus Shares . Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators.  The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.  The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

April 27, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Shares ") by issuing 875,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months after the date of issuance. The balance of the Offering is expected to close on or before May 30, 2023. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities". The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

JZR Gold Announces the Passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson and Amends the Terms of its Previously Announced Private Placement Offering

April 21, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") announces with great sadness the passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson, PhD, P. Geo, the Company's "Qualified Person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .  Dr. Jackson was an accomplished mining professional, with decades of experience in the exploration and development of mineral projects and was instrumentally involved in several successful discoveries.  Management and the board of directors of the Company wish to extend their sincere condolences to Dr. Jackson's family and friends.

JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire January 23, 2023 JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all requirements under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO ") entered into on July 6, 2020, as amended on January 9, 2023 (the " JVRA "). Pursuant to the JVRA, it has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest (as defined in the JVRA) from all Net Profit (as defined in the JVRA) generated from the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Project " or the " Property ").  Pursuant to an agreement between ECO and Cooperativa do Garimpeiros do Vale da Vila Nova dated January 12, 2020, ECO is entitled to 85% of the total sale value of all gold derived from the tailings piles, dams, pond basin and waste reservoir on the Property.

JZR Gold Commences Bulk Sampling on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire December 6, 2022 JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI (" ECO "), its joint venture royalty agreement counterparty and the operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Project " or the " Property ") that the 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") located on the Property is now operating and processing material on the Property. The Mill was manufactured in Brazil by Brastorno, a respected manufacturer of specialized mining equipment and assembled by ECO under Brastorno's supervision.

JZR Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement of Units

October 28, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") and, pursuant thereto, issued 736,924 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $479,000.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.80 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, in the event the Company's common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") (or such other exchange on which the shares may be traded at such time) of greater than $1.20 per share for a period of 15 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company.  Closing of the Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.

