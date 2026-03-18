JPMorganChase Partners With Sports Legends to Help Athletes Master Their Money

Athlete Council to guide JPMorganChase in new programs for athletes
JPMorganChase today announced a new initiative to help athletes navigate every aspect of their financial lives, from early career stages through retirement.
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Names listed in photo order from left to right for each row.
Building on the firm's extensive banking and wealth planning and management expertise, the JPMorganChase Athlete Council brings together some of the world's most accomplished sports figures who will meet with JPMorganChase leaders on a periodic basis to discuss the unique financial needs of athletes and guide the development of programs to address them.
"An athlete's career and earning power are unique," said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. "Careers can be short and retirement unexpected. We want to develop a program by athletes for athletes to help them from college to professional sports to retirement. Every athlete on this Council has been deeply committed to paying it forward to help the more than 500,000 college , working and retired athletes avoid some of the same pitfalls they stepped in. At JPMorganChase, we can help every athlete regardless of income level manage their financial plan for the future."
Athletes' careers are unpredictable:
- Less than 2% of NCAA college athletes turn professional.
- Most professional athletes retire before they're 35 .
- About 1 in 6 NFL players declare bankruptcy within 12 years of retiring.
Yet nearly 65% of athletes say they never had financial education in school. That makes access to education and planning resources even more critical. At its inaugural meeting, JPMorganChase Athlete Council members shared their own personal experiences and discussed a range of topics, including the needs athletes have at different stages of their career and how to support them effectively in making smart financial choices.
"Athletes face unique challenges and opportunities. Having the right educational resources and guidance is critical to making smart decisions about money as your career evolves," said 3-time NBA champion and 2-time NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. "I'm excited to join the JPMorganChase Athlete Council and to serve as chair of this incredible group of athletes. The Council gives us the opportunity to share our experience and insights to help athletes build their financial knowledge and plan beyond their playing careers."
JPMorganChase has a long history of serving athletes, teams and owners, including sponsorships of tournaments, venues and individual teams and players. Chase is also the designated financial education partner for League One Volleyball (LOVB) and Hudl, a leading sports tech platform for youth to college athletes. The JPMorganChase Athlete Council is one key pillar in the firm's broader commitment to supporting athletes throughout their financial journey.
Other ways the firm is supporting athletes include:
- A new Athlete Center of Excellence run by financial professionals who deeply understand the athlete experience, whether it's from working with players or having been one themselves.
- Financial education outreach at universities and major sports events and gatherings to meet athletes where they are with curriculums designed specifically for them.
- A dedicated educational content hub at www.jpmorgan.com/ace with a range of resources for athletes and tailored guides for each phase of their sports career.
"Our goal is to truly empower the athletes of today – and tomorrow – with financial literacy throughout their career," said Stevie Baron, Head of Private Client Banking at JPMorganChase. "We are excited to partner with some of the nation's top athletes to deliver a fully integrated experience."
Introducing the JPMorganChase Athlete Council:
- Ally Love – Peloton Instructor + VP, Instructor Strategy & Development | TODAY On-Air Contributor | Founder & CEO, Love Squad
- Tom Brady – Seven-time Super Bowl champion with 10 Super Bowl appearances and 18 division titles
- Dwyane Wade (chair) – Entrepreneur, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion celebrated for his legendary career with the Miami HEAT
- Megan Rapinoe – Former professional soccer winger who co-captained the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and won two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold
- Kayvon Thibodeaux – New York Giants edge rusher and 2022 NFL Draft fifth overall pick. Founded JREAM to support underserved youth
- Alex Morgan – Two-time FIFA World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and former co-captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team
- Jalen Brunson – Knicks All-Star Guard and Clutch Player of the Year, empowering youth through his Second Round Foundation
- Sue Bird – Seattle Storm WNBA champion and 5-time Olympic gold medalist turned first-ever managing director for USA Women's Basketball
- A'ja Wilson – Unprecedented four-time WNBA MVP winner who's led the Las Vegas Aces to three championships
Participation on the Athletes Council or at JPMorganChase events does not constitute an endorsement or testimonial relating to the investment advisory services of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, its advisors, and wealth management businesses.
Learn more about the JPMorganChase Athlete Council at: www.jpmorgan.com/athletescouncil
About JPMorganChase
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
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Pablo Rodriguez
pablo.rodriguez@jpmorgan.com
Jami Tanner
jami.tanner@jpmorgan.com