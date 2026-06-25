JPMorganChase Doubles Down on Community Banking to Expand Affordable Access and Financial Health Education Through the American Dream Initiative

- Doubling the local team and footprint by hiring more Community Managers and expanding Community Centers
- Advancing K–12 personal finance education policies so more students graduate with practical money skills
- Hosting 100 financial health workshops in a single day to celebrate reaching a milestone of 1 million people served — and setting a goal of 5 million
JPMorganChase today announced a significant expansion of its community banking efforts to help more people build the knowledge and confidence to manage their money.
To scale proven local solutions faster and further, JPMorganChase will hire more than 150 additional Community Managers and double the number of Community Centers to expand financial health education programming with the goal of reaching 5 million people.
Together, these efforts are expected to create approximately 300 new jobs and are part of the firm's American Dream Initiative , a multi-year effort to help expand opportunity to millions of Americans and future generations through targeted investments across the United States.
"The American Dream remains a powerful aspiration, but it has become increasingly difficult for many families to achieve upward mobility. We know what works—every day we see how access to knowledge, tools and trusted support can change the trajectory for individuals and families," said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking . "That's why we're scaling local support and practical tools to reach more communities and help more people build a secure financial future."
To help more Americans save money, build credit and plan ahead, JPMorganChase is focused on four priority areas:
- Expand financial health education in more communities
- Equip customers with digital tools that turn learning into action
- Strengthen fraud and scam prevention through education and protections
- Advance policy solutions that support young people's financial futures and retirement security
Bringing more financial education to more communities
Central to JPMorganChase's community banking approach is its network of Community Managers— locally hired, community-informed leaders serving people across the firm's footprint in all lower 48 states. They work side by side with residents and partners to understand local priorities, then collaborate with local organizations and cross-sector leaders to deliver practical solutions. Community Managers connect people to information, tools and resources and tailor financial health programming to local needs.
Chase is now expanding this on-the-ground support by doubling the number of Community Managers from the 160 professionals across the country today.
Community Centers extend this work by serving as an accessible hub for complimentary workshops and coaching, alongside everyday banking support and guidance that helps people build a stronger financial future.
Since opening the first Community Center in Harlem in 2019, results show these branches serve as neighborhood hubs for financial health education, connecting residents to tools and resources that support financial security, small business growth and homeownership. In the Harlem Community Center's first five years, personal savings balances grew 73% at this branch, underscoring the value of pairing a neighborhood branch with community leadership.
Chase operates 19 Community Centers across the country today, many located in low- to moderate-income communities. Expansion plans include new Community Centers in Phoenix, Ariz., Riverside, Calif., and Huntsville, Ala., as well as other locations where there is a need for greater financial health resources.
"When one person gains the skills to budget, save and build for the future, the impact extends far beyond that individual—it strengthens families and communities," said Diedra Porché, Head of Chase Community and Business Development . "By expanding our community-based workshops and coaching, we're bringing practical financial education closer to home for more people. We've seen the power of this approach firsthand, and we're just getting started."
JPMorganChase recently reached a milestone of 1 million people served with financial education. To mark the milestone, the firm is hosting 100 workshops today across the country. All workshops are complimentary and open to everyone—customers and noncustomers alike—and offered in person, virtually and hybrid at Chase branches and partner locations. In 2025, JPMorganChase hosted approximately 14,000 workshops across the country.
Workshops are led by Chase Community Managers alongside Senior Business Consultants, Home Lending Advisors and Investment Advisors. Programming is designed for working adults, families, young professionals and small business owners, and covers locally relevant topics like budgeting, building credit, homeownership and debt management.
Turning education into action with digital tools
JPMorganChase is scaling digital tools and self-guided learning designed to help customers build stability and make progress over time. Nearly 50 million customers have enrolled in Credit Journey, Chase's complimentary digital credit monitoring tool. More than 5 million have used Score Planner to create a credit-building plan. Those who successfully achieve a plan see an average 38-point credit score increase.
In addition to in-person support, Chase Money Skills and other modules offer bite-sized learning online on budgeting, building credit and managing bills—supporting people at every life stage, including young adults, parents and those just getting started.
Helping customers spot scams, act fast and protect their money
To combat increasingly prevalent and sophisticated fraud and scam attempts, JPMorganChase pairs financial education with tools designed to help customers recognize potential scams, respond quickly and protect their finances. Since January 2025, Chase has hosted more than 2,250 fraud and scam prevention workshops.
In addition, the firm has recently announced nearly $14 million in philanthropic investments to seven organizations supporting consumer awareness and real-time prevention. The firm supports public policy solutions to help combat scams and has partnered across industries to better protect customers and address the threat. JPMorganChase also makes significant investments in fraud prevention technologies and strategies; last year, it safeguarded customers from losing nearly $25 billion in fraud and scam attempts.
Advancing evidence-based policies to strengthen financial health—from the classroom to retirement
JPMorganChase supports policy solutions that strengthen financial health outcomes earlier in life, including state policies that expand access to quality K–12 personal finance education, so more young people graduate prepared to navigate real-world financial decisions. Since 2020, the number of states requiring a full semester of personal finance for high school graduation has grown from 8 to 30.
The firm's policy principles highlight what it takes to translate policy into results, including strong implementation and educator support. JPMorganChase has joined the FinEd50 Coalition to help advance state solutions and support educators nationwide.
JPMorganChase also supports policies to strengthen America's retirement system, including public-private collaboration to expand access, improve plan design and workplace benefits that make it easier for workers to participate and save more, and help retirees better manage longevity and liquidity needs so their savings can last throughout retirement.
About the American Dream Initiative
JPMorganChase's American Dream Initiative is a multi-year effort to expand economic opportunity by scaling evidence-based solutions that help the economy work for more people. Through the Initiative, the firm will provide financing, facilitate capital, offer advice, training and tools, and advocate for policy solutions to help people start and grow small businesses, find affordable places to live, save and plan for their financial futures, get good jobs, access quality healthcare and strengthen local institutions. For more information on the American Dream Initiative, visit www.jpmorganchase.com/America .
About JPMorganChase
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
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Iba Reller
iba.reller@jpmorgan.com
Kate Canter
kate.canter@jpmchase.com