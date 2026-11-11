Jeep® Brand, FOX Factory Vehicles and USO Partner to Auction Customized Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

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The one-of-a-kind Jeep® Wrangler Commando 392, created in collaboration with FOX Factory Vehicles, combines legendary Jeep capability with an exclusive military-inspired design. The custom 4x4 will be auctioned on Bring a Trailer Nov. 11-22, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the USO.

  • Custom Jeep® Wrangler Commando 392 to be auctioned exclusively to the public, with proceeds benefiting the USO
  • Final Jeep Wrangler Commando is the only public offering from a limited 250-unit program; 249 were reserved for active-duty military personnel and veterans
  • Online auto auction opens Nov. 11 and closes Nov. 22 on Bring a Trailer

The Jeep® brand, FOX Factory Vehicles and the USO announce the auction of a customized Jeep Wrangler Commando 392. The exclusive Jeep Wrangler Commando will be auctioned on Bring a Trailer from Nov. 11-22, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the USO and its mission to strengthen the well-being of service members and their families.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Commando was created in collaboration with FOX Factory Vehicles and draws upon the Jeep brand's military heritage and the legacy of the Jeepster Commando. Only 250 Commandos were produced, with 249 reserved exclusively for active-duty military personnel and veterans.

The auction represents the only opportunity for a non-veteran or non-active-duty military customer to own a Jeep Wrangler Commando.

"Jeep has supported those who serve since the brand's origins more than 85 years ago," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "This special auction allows us to honor that legacy while supporting the incredible work of the USO. The Commando is a tribute to the men and women who have served our country, and we are proud that the final vehicle built will help raise critical funds for military families around the world."

The Jeep Wrangler Commando combines legendary Jeep capability with FOX's performance engineering and military-inspired design cues. Based on the Wrangler 392 platform, the vehicle features a 6.4-liter V-8 engine, FOX suspension technology, 37-inch tires and a distinctive military-inspired appearance. Limited to just 250 units, the Commando program generated significant interest from service members and veterans, with more than 4,700 applications submitted for the opportunity to purchase one.

The custom-built Jeep Wrangler features exclusive graphics, unique badging, custom wheels, and a specially designed interior with one-of-one colors and trim treatments, making it a true collector vehicle.

Funds raised through the auction will support the USO's programs and services that help keep service members connected to family, home and country throughout their military service.

"The USO is grateful to the Jeep brand and FOX Factory Vehicles for their steadfast commitment to supporting America's military through their long-standing partnership with the USO," said Courtney Billington, USO CEO. "With proceeds from its auction going directly to the USO, we can stay agile in delivering impactful programming for service members and their families, wherever they go and wherever the mission takes them. This one-of-a-kind vehicle offers a unique and timely opportunity to support the increasing needs of our military community."

The Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 bidding will be conducted exclusively through Bring a Trailer beginning Nov. 11and concluding Nov. 22.

For more information on the auction and the USO, visit Jeep.com and uso.org.

Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

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SOURCE Stellantis

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