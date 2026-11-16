Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.
Year-to-Date (9 Months Ended September 30, 2026) Financial Results Consolidated Summary
All comparisons are with year-to-date (9 months ended September 30, 2025)
- Consolidated revenue increased by 11.6% to $607.3 million, driven by 11.6% growth in Jamieson Brands, and 11.1% growth in Strategic Partners
- Adjusted EBITDA2 increased by $8.2 million or 8.9% to $100.4 million
- Net earnings were $35.5 million; Adjusted net earnings2 increased 10.8% to $45.3 million
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.77; Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 was $1.05
Third Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2025
- Consolidated revenue increased by $4.4 million to $203.7 million
- Growth of 1.9% in Jamieson Brands revenue driven by strong growth in China, partially offset by shipments realized in the previous quarter in conjunction with our distribution centre transition, and timing impact of year over year innovations in Canada and the U.S.
- 5.3% growth in Strategic Partners revenue led by customer ordering patterns and new programs with key customers.
- Gross profit increased by $2.4 million to $86.0 million and gross profit margin1 increased by 30 basis points to 42.2%
- Normalized gross profit margin1 increased by 280 basis points, mainly driven by higher revenue and geographic mix in the Jamieson Brands segment, partially offset by temporarily increased logistics costs due to rising oil costs
- EBITDA2 decreased by $11.8 million to $21.3 million, mainly driven by specified costs and performance marketing, partially offset by higher revenue and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA2 increased by $0.5 million or 1.4% to $38.5 million, driven primarily by higher gross profit in the Jamieson Brands segment
- Net earnings were $7.3 million; Adjusted net earnings2 were $18.0 million, or $0.3 million higher, driven by lower interest expense and normalized tax expense, partially offset by lower normalized earnings from operations
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.15; Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 was $0.42
1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.
2 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
3 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com.
Planned Acquisition by Kirin
On August 6, 2026, the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Kirin Holdings Company, Limited ("Kirin"), pursuant to which Kirin has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") (the "Transaction") at a price of CAD $45.75 per Common Share in cash. At the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on September 30, 2026, holders of Common Shares voted in favour of the special resolution approving the plan of arrangement and, on October 5, 2026, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued a final order approving the plan of arrangement. Completion of the Transaction is currently expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to receipt of required regulatory clearances and approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. It is expected that the Common Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and that the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable Canadian jurisdictions shortly thereafter. In connection with the announcement of the Arrangement Agreement, the Company withdrew its previously issued financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year. For additional details regarding the Transaction, see the Company's management information circular dated August 27, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Conference Call
In light of the recently announced Transaction with Kirin Holdings, the Company will not be holding a third quarter 2026 results conference call.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in approximately 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and statements regarding the Transaction, including the expected timing of completion of the Transaction, the receipt of required regulatory clearances and approvals, and the delisting of the Common Shares and the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, which could prove to be incorrect.
The forward-looking information in this press release is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the receipt, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, of required regulatory clearances and approvals; the satisfaction of the other conditions to completion of the Transaction; our ability to complete the Transaction on the terms and conditions contemplated, or on the timing currently contemplated; and general economic and market conditions. The forward-looking information in this press release is also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include the failure to obtain required regulatory clearances and approvals or to satisfy the other conditions to completion of the Transaction, delays in completing the Transaction, the termination of the Arrangement Agreement in certain circumstances, including the potential payment of a termination fee, and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on our business, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions and risks is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results.
The forward-looking information in this press release is given as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenue
|
203,732
|
199,325
|
607,326
|
544,397
|
Cost of sales
|
117,684
|
115,710
|
354,801
|
324,748
|
Gross profit
|
86,048
|
83,615
|
252,525
|
219,649
|
Gross profit margin
|
42.2 %
|
41.9 %
|
41.6 %
|
40.3 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
67,408
|
52,341
|
185,513
|
157,274
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,229
|
2,118
|
6,824
|
6,283
|
Earnings from operations
|
16,411
|
29,156
|
60,188
|
56,092
|
Operating margin
|
8.1 %
|
14.6 %
|
9.9 %
|
10.3 %
|
Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|
632
|
935
|
(3,992)
|
(310)
|
Interest expense and other financing costs
|
6,018
|
6,329
|
18,638
|
16,008
|
Accretion on preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,427
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
9,761
|
21,892
|
45,542
|
36,967
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,473
|
6,379
|
10,044
|
10,140
|
Net earnings
|
7,288
|
15,513
|
35,498
|
26,827
|
Net earnings attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
6,283
|
14,979
|
33,040
|
25,604
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,005
|
534
|
2,458
|
1,223
|
7,288
|
15,513
|
35,498
|
26,827
|
Adjusted net earnings
|
17,974
|
17,679
|
45,315
|
40,894
|
EBITDA
|
21,255
|
33,095
|
80,077
|
71,010
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
38,511
|
37,969
|
100,364
|
92,135
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
18.9 %
|
19.0 %
|
16.5 %
|
16.9 %
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
41,499,492
|
41,819,276
|
41,455,268
|
41,836,515
|
Diluted
|
43,053,161
|
43,091,108
|
42,953,706
|
43,044,430
|
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|
Basic, earnings per share
|
0.15
|
0.36
|
0.80
|
0.61
|
Diluted, earnings per share
|
0.15
|
0.35
|
0.77
|
0.59
|
Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
|
0.42
|
0.41
|
1.05
|
0.95
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
41,068
|
41,225
|
Accounts receivable
|
147,534
|
199,245
|
Inventories
|
273,977
|
203,083
|
Derivatives
|
941
|
486
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
12,871
|
7,303
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
7,567
|
-
|
483,958
|
451,342
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
115,961
|
117,342
|
Goodwill
|
285,303
|
279,644
|
Intangible assets
|
365,343
|
362,753
|
Deferred income tax
|
2,783
|
3,951
|
Total assets
|
1,253,348
|
1,215,032
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
128,459
|
155,266
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,385
|
2,894
|
Derivatives
|
2,302
|
3,971
|
Current portion of other long-term liabilities
|
5,733
|
12,014
|
137,879
|
174,145
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
465,000
|
414,597
|
Post-retirement benefits
|
1,374
|
1,282
|
Deferred income tax
|
69,356
|
68,855
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
24,128
|
26,642
|
Total liabilities
|
697,737
|
685,521
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
340,845
|
333,347
|
Warrants
|
14,705
|
14,705
|
Contributed surplus
|
28,203
|
27,494
|
Retained earnings
|
94,011
|
90,374
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
30,063
|
19,498
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
507,827
|
485,418
|
Non-controlling interests
|
47,784
|
44,093
|
Total equity
|
555,611
|
529,511
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,253,348
|
1,215,032
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and to analyze the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the "How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.
The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|
Jamieson Brands
|
Three months ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
183,927
|
180,523
|
3,404
|
1.9 %
|
Gross profit
|
83,799
|
81,253
|
2,546
|
3.1 %
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
4,925
|
-
|
4,925
|
100.0 %
|
Normalized gross profit
|
88,724
|
81,253
|
7,471
|
9.2 %
|
Gross profit margin
|
45.6 %
|
45.0 %
|
-
|
0.6 %
|
Normalized gross profit margin
|
48.2 %
|
45.0 %
|
-
|
3.2 %
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
2,229
|
2,118
|
111
|
5.2 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
65,954
|
50,815
|
15,139
|
29.8 %
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
(8,133)
|
-
|
(8,133)
|
(100.0 %)
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
(970)
|
(1,363)
|
393
|
28.8 %
|
Legal and other (4)
|
(367)
|
(458)
|
91
|
19.9 %
|
Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
56,484
|
48,994
|
7,490
|
15.3 %
|
Earnings from operations
|
15,616
|
28,320
|
(12,704)
|
(44.9 %)
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
8,133
|
-
|
8,133
|
100.0 %
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
4,925
|
-
|
4,925
|
100.0 %
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
970
|
1,363
|
(393)
|
(28.8 %)
|
Legal and other (4)
|
367
|
458
|
(91)
|
(19.9 %)
|
Normalized earnings from operations
|
30,011
|
30,141
|
(130)
|
(0.4 %)
|
Operating margin
|
8.5 %
|
15.7 %
|
-
|
(7.2 %)
|
Normalized operating margin
|
16.3 %
|
16.7 %
|
-
|
(0.4 %)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
37,018
|
36,469
|
549
|
1.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
20.1 %
|
20.2 %
|
-
|
(0.1 %)
|
Strategic Partners
|
Three months ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
19,805
|
18,802
|
1,003
|
5.3 %
|
Gross profit
|
2,249
|
2,362
|
(113)
|
(4.8 %)
|
Gross profit margin
|
11.4 %
|
12.6 %
|
-
|
(1.2 %)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,454
|
1,526
|
(72)
|
(4.7 %)
|
Earnings from operations
|
795
|
836
|
(41)
|
(4.9 %)
|
Operating margin
|
4.0 %
|
4.4 %
|
-
|
(0.4 %)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,493
|
1,500
|
(7)
|
(0.5 %)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.5 %
|
8.0 %
|
-
|
(0.5 %)
|
Jamieson Brands
|
Nine months ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
546,049
|
489,221
|
56,828
|
11.6 %
|
Gross profit
|
245,112
|
213,294
|
31,818
|
14.9 %
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
6,256
|
-
|
6,256
|
100.0 %
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
-
|
1,023
|
(1,023)
|
(100.0 %)
|
Normalized gross profit
|
251,368
|
214,317
|
37,051
|
17.3 %
|
Gross profit margin
|
44.9 %
|
43.6 %
|
-
|
1.3 %
|
Normalized gross profit margin
|
46.0 %
|
43.8 %
|
-
|
2.2 %
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
6,824
|
6,283
|
541
|
8.6 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
180,800
|
152,622
|
28,178
|
18.5 %
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
(8,133)
|
-
|
(8,133)
|
(100.0 %)
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
(2,014)
|
(9,445)
|
7,431
|
78.7 %
|
Donations (5)
|
-
|
(3,118)
|
3,118
|
100.0 %
|
Legal and other (4)
|
(1,052)
|
(1,340)
|
288
|
21.5 %
|
Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
169,601
|
138,719
|
30,882
|
22.3 %
|
Earnings from operations
|
57,488
|
54,389
|
3,099
|
5.7 %
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
8,133
|
-
|
8,133
|
100.0 %
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
2,014
|
10,468
|
(8,454)
|
(80.8 %)
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
6,256
|
-
|
6,256
|
100.0 %
|
Donations (5)
|
-
|
3,118
|
(3,118)
|
(100.0 %)
|
Legal and other (4)
|
1,052
|
1,340
|
(288)
|
(21.5 %)
|
Normalized earnings from operations
|
74,943
|
69,315
|
5,628
|
8.1 %
|
Operating margin
|
10.5 %
|
11.1 %
|
-
|
(0.6 %)
|
Normalized operating margin
|
13.7 %
|
14.2 %
|
-
|
(0.5 %)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
95,581
|
88,197
|
7,384
|
8.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
17.5 %
|
18.0 %
|
-
|
(0.5 %)
|
Strategic Partners
|
Nine months ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
61,277
|
55,176
|
6,101
|
11.1 %
|
Gross profit
|
7,413
|
6,355
|
1,058
|
16.6 %
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
-
|
226
|
(226)
|
(100.0 %)
|
Normalized gross profit
|
7,413
|
6,581
|
832
|
12.6 %
|
Gross profit margin
|
12.1 %
|
11.5 %
|
-
|
0.6 %
|
Normalized gross profit margin
|
12.1 %
|
11.9 %
|
-
|
0.2 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
4,713
|
4,652
|
61
|
1.3 %
|
Earnings from operations
|
2,700
|
1,703
|
997
|
58.5 %
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
-
|
226
|
(226)
|
(100.0 %)
|
Normalized earnings from operations
|
2,700
|
1,929
|
771
|
40.0 %
|
Operating margin
|
4.4 %
|
3.1 %
|
-
|
1.3 %
|
Normalized operating margin
|
4.4 %
|
3.5 %
|
-
|
0.9 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
4,783
|
3,938
|
845
|
21.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.8 %
|
7.1 %
|
-
|
0.7 %
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net earnings:
|
7,288
|
15,513
|
35,498
|
26,827
|
Add:
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,473
|
6,379
|
10,044
|
10,140
|
Interest expense and other financing costs
|
6,018
|
6,329
|
18,638
|
16,008
|
Accretion on preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,427
|
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|
3,991
|
3,419
|
11,461
|
10,148
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,485
|
1,455
|
4,436
|
4,460
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
|
21,255
|
33,095
|
80,077
|
71,010
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
2,229
|
2,118
|
6,824
|
6,283
|
Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|
632
|
935
|
(3,992)
|
(310)
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
8,133
|
-
|
8,133
|
-
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
4,925
|
-
|
6,256
|
-
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
970
|
1,363
|
2,014
|
10,694
|
Donations (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,118
|
Legal and other (4)
|
367
|
458
|
1,052
|
1,340
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
38,511
|
37,969
|
100,364
|
92,135
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(2,473)
|
(6,379)
|
(10,044)
|
(10,140)
|
Interest expense and other financing costs
|
(6,018)
|
(6,329)
|
(18,638)
|
(16,008)
|
Financing costs on renewal of credit facility
|
-
|
-
|
2,173
|
-
|
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|
(3,991)
|
(3,419)
|
(11,461)
|
(10,148)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
(1,485)
|
(1,455)
|
(4,436)
|
(4,460)
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(2,229)
|
(1,996)
|
(6,745)
|
(5,917)
|
Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards
|
-
|
-
|
(2,002)
|
(708)
|
Tax effect of normalization adjustments
|
(4,341)
|
(712)
|
(3,896)
|
(3,860)
|
Adjusted net earnings
|
17,974
|
17,679
|
45,315
|
40,894
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Gross profit
|
86,048
|
83,615
|
252,525
|
219,649
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,249
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
4,925
|
-
|
6,256
|
-
|
Normalized gross profit
|
90,973
|
83,615
|
258,781
|
220,898
|
Normalized gross profit margin
|
44.7 %
|
41.9 %
|
42.6 %
|
40.6 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
67,408
|
52,341
|
185,513
|
157,274
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
(8,133)
|
-
|
(8,133)
|
-
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
(970)
|
(1,363)
|
(2,014)
|
(9,445)
|
Donations (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,118)
|
Legal and other (4)
|
(367)
|
(458)
|
(1,052)
|
(1,340)
|
Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
57,938
|
50,520
|
174,314
|
143,371
|
Earnings from operations
|
16,411
|
29,156
|
60,188
|
56,092
|
Acquisition and divestiture related costs (6)
|
8,133
|
-
|
8,133
|
-
|
Distribution centre transition (2)
|
4,925
|
-
|
6,256
|
-
|
Donations (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,118
|
IT system implementation (3)
|
970
|
1,363
|
2,014
|
10,694
|
Legal and other (4)
|
367
|
458
|
1,052
|
1,340
|
Normalized earnings from operations
|
30,806
|
30,977
|
77,643
|
71,244
|
Normalized operating margin
|
15.1 %
|
15.5 %
|
12.8 %
|
13.1 %
|
(1)
|
Our share-based compensation expense pertains to our LTIP (refer to "Share-based compensation"), with stock option, PSU, RSU and DSU expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.
|
(2)
|
Includes costs related to the transition of our existing distribution centre to a larger and more efficient facility.
|
(3)
|
Current year mainly pertains to IT system development and enhancement costs. Prior year includes development costs associated with our IT system implementation to augment our system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.
|
(4)
|
Includes professional service fees relating to completed due diligence costs for an unsuccessful acquisition in 2025 and other non-recurring expenses primarily relating to non-operational legal costs.
|
(5)
|
Includes cash and in-kind donations to support communities adjacent to our Irvine, California facility impacted by the wildfires in 2025.
|
(6)
|
On August 6, 2026, the Company entered into the Arrangement Agreement with Kirin following the receipt of an unsolicited acquisition proposal from another party, a strategic sales process, and extensive negotiations regarding the Transaction. These costs include legal, financial advisory, consulting and other professional fees incurred in connection with the sales process, execution of the Transaction, and related sale-preparation activities undertaken by the Company.
Reconciliation of Net Debt
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|
($ in 000's)
|
As at September 30,
|
As at December 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Long-term debt
|
465,000
|
414,597
|
Cash
|
(41,068)
|
(41,225)
|
Net debt
|
423,932
|
373,372
SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/16/c5998.html