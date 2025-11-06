Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Marketing and product innovations continue to drive high consumer engagement and double-digit revenue growth across the Company's portfolio of leading consumer brands
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.
Management Commentary
"In Q3, Jamieson delivered another strong quarter with 16.5% branded growth and momentum across every major region," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO. "In Canada, our marketing campaign featuring our product quality and Canadian-made message continues to resonate, driving growth and reinforcing trust in a market where we're the category leader.
"In China, we grew our share position across all major digital platforms. Our evolving marketing strategy is delivering solid results, amplified by a diverse network of respected wellness influencers. Jamieson was recently named VMS Store of the Year on Douyin, a social and e-commerce platform with over 700 million daily active users. It's a powerful endorsement of our brand strength and execution in one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets.
"Youtheory continues to scale in the U.S., with strong growth in both digital and traditional channels. Product innovations, led by our new ashwagandha gummy, drove deeper consumer engagement with the brand. And internationally, we're seeing double digit growth in key markets led by the Middle East, with strong gains in Saudia Arabia where Jamieson is now a leading foreign brand.
"Even against a volatile macro backdrop, our category continues to prove its resilience. VMS is increasingly central to how consumers care for themselves and their families, and with our diverse and growing branded platform, we're uniquely positioned to meet them - across geographies, across channels, and across life stages. I'm grateful to the entire Jamieson team for their expert execution, delivering exceptional results today and building long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter Highlights
- Successful innovation and the Company's recent quality-focused advertising campaign drove continued strong consumer consumption in Canada
- Digital e-commerce growth outpaced the market in China due to evolving influencer marketing strategy, impacting all channels and resulting in over 60% revenue growth
- youtheory POS increased as the Company's new digital e-commerce strategy continues to perform and traditional retail continues to grow
- International growth continued in key markets including Saudi Arabia, the Caribbean and Europe driven by new distribution and high consumer engagement
Summary of Consolidated Results
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2024
- Consolidated revenue increased 13.2% to $199.3 million, driven by 16.5% growth in Jamieson Brands, partially offset by an expected decline in Strategic Partners
- Gross profit increased by $16.0 million to $83.6 million, driven by higher branded revenue and margins
- Gross profit margin 3 increased by 350 basis points due to a higher proportion of growth in Jamieson Brands sales
- EBITDA 1 increased by $5.2 million to $33.1 million, mainly driven by higher revenues and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $4.1 million or 12.0% to $38.0 million, reflecting the impact of higher sales volumes, partially offset by timing of investments in SG&A
- Net earnings was $15.5 million; Adjusted net earnings 1 was $17.7 million, or $1.8 million higher, reflecting higher normalized earnings from operations
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.35; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.41
Summary of Segment Results
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2024
Jamieson Brands
- Revenue increased 16.5% or $25.5 million
- Canada revenue increased by 4.0%, largely reflecting consumer consumption driven by the Company's latest marketing campaign and innovations
- China revenue increased 63.0% primarily driven by successful digital performance marketing campaigns
- youtheory revenue increased by 16.8%, driven by continued strong consumption in e-commerce and growth in the Company's traditional channels
- International revenue increased by 19.3%, driven by growth in core markets in the Middle East through innovation and distribution gains
- Gross profit increased by $16.0 million to $81.3 million, mainly driven by revenue growth and higher margins
- Gross profit margin 3 increased by 290 basis points, mainly driven by higher branded volumes in China, the Company's highest margin business
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $4.1 million to $36.5 million, driven by higher gross profit partially offset by timing of marketing spend; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 20.2%, a decrease of 70 basis points driven by investment in marketing noted above
Strategic Partners
- Revenue decreased an expected 11.2% or $2.4 million, impacted by a reduction in business and the timing of onboarding new customer contracts amidst trade and tariff uncertainties
- Gross profit was $2.4 million, consistent with Q3 2024; gross profit margin 3 increased by 170 basis points driven mainly by customer and product mix
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 8.0%, an increase of 60 basis points, mainly due to customer and product mix
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow from Operations
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2024
- As at September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $128.8 million in cash and available revolving and swingline facilities and net debt 1 of $371.2 million
- The Company generated $7.7 million in cash from operations compared to $24.2 million generated in Q3 2024
- Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $22.8 million was $4.3 million higher than Q3 2024
- Cash invested in working capital increased by $20.8 million mainly due to increased inventories to support the high seasonality fourth quarter deliverables including growth of the business and securing supply amidst tariff uncertainties and port congestion
- During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company purchased for cancellation 636,284 common shares under its NCIB program for an aggregate consideration of $19.7 million
|1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
|2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
|3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.
Narrowing Fiscal 2025 Outlook
The Company's 2025 investments in digital marketing and innovation continue to provide returns, and consumer consumption remains strong across each of our primary markets. As a result, the Company has narrowed its full year consolidated guidance for fiscal 2025, while maintaining the midpoint of its previous growth expectation for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.
The Company now expects the following consolidated results:
- Revenue to range from $810.0 - $830.0 million or 10.4% - 13.1% growth (previously 9.0% - 14.5% growth)
- Adjusted EBITDA to range from $158.0 - $162.0 million or 12.0% - 15.0% growth (previously 11.0% - 15.5% growth)
- Adjusted Diluted EPS to range from $1.82 - $1.88 or 13.0% - 17.0% growth (previously 11.0% - 18.0% growth)
The Company is adjusting its segment outlook for the 2025 fiscal year to reflect higher Jamieson Brands revenue in China and youtheory, and lower Strategic Partners revenue to account for currency conversation and tariff uncertainty related delays.
The Company now expects the following segment results:
- Revenue in the Jamieson Brands segment to range from $710.0 - $725.0 million, or 12.9% - 15.3% growth (previously 10.5% - 15.3% growth)
- Canada revenue growth of 5.0% - 7.0% (previously 5.0% - 8.0% growth)
- youtheory revenue growth of 8.0% - 12.0% (previously 5.0% - 15.0% growth)
- China revenue growth of 45.0% - 50.0% (previously 30.0% - 40.0% growth)
- International revenue growth of 20.0% - 25.0% (previously 20% - 30% growth)
- Strategic Partners revenue to decline approximately 5.0% (previously up to 10.0%)
The Company's 2025 guidance reflects the current prevailing trade environment between the United States, Canada and other countries. To date, tariffs have not had a material impact on the Company's overall financial performance, as a majority of these costs have been mitigated through our flexible supply chain and operating efficiencies. The Company recognizes that the trade environment is constantly changing, and actual results may be impacted by future changes in global trade policies. For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2025 outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Declaration of Third Quarter Dividend
The board of directors of the Company declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.23 per common share, or approximately $9.6 million in total.
- Payable: December 15, 2025
- Record date: December 1, 2025
- Designated an "eligible dividend" under the Income Tax Act (Canada)
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2025 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, November 6, 2025. To access:
- By phone: 1-800-717-1738 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 from international locations
- Online: https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738878&tp_key=18b6589547
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2025 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, November 6, 2025. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.
The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.
|
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|Revenue
|
199,325
|
176,155
|
544,397
|
488,999
|Cost of sales
|
115,710
|
108,584
|
324,748
|
313,615
|Gross profit
|
83,615
|
67,571
|
219,649
|
175,384
|Gross profit margin
|
41.9%
|
38.4%
|
40.3%
|
35.9%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
52,341
|
41,982
|
157,274
|
125,407
|Share-based compensation
|
2,118
|
1,788
|
6,283
|
5,281
|Earnings from operations
|
29,156
|
23,801
|
56,092
|
44,696
|Operating margin
|
14.6%
|
13.5%
|
10.3%
|
9.1%
|Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|
935
|
578
|
(310)
|
(373)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
|
6,329
|
5,068
|
16,008
|
14,588
|Accretion on preferred shares
|
-
|
2,169
|
3,427
|
6,509
|Earnings before income taxes
|
21,892
|
15,986
|
36,967
|
23,972
|Provision for income taxes
|
6,379
|
5,568
|
10,140
|
8,960
|Net earnings
|
15,513
|
10,418
|
26,827
|
15,012
|Net earnings attributable to:
|Shareholders
|
14,979
|
10,564
|
25,604
|
15,104
|Non-controlling interests
|
534
|
(146)
|
1,223
|
(92)
|
15,513
|
10,418
|
26,827
|
15,012
|Adjusted net earnings
|
17,679
|
15,834
|
40,894
|
34,403
|EBITDA
|
33,095
|
27,934
|
71,010
|
59,441
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
37,969
|
33,914
|
92,135
|
81,566
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
19.0%
|
19.3%
|
16.9%
|
16.7%
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
|
41,819,276
|
41,566,805
|
41,836,515
|
41,501,326
|Diluted
|
43,091,108
|
42,943,970
|
43,044,430
|
42,747,176
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic, earnings per share
|
0.36
|
0.25
|
0.61
|
0.36
|Diluted, earnings per share
|
0.35
|
0.24
|
0.59
|
0.35
|Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
|
0.41
|
0.37
|
0.95
|
0.80
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|
48,816
|
44,787
|Accounts receivable
|
151,593
|
228,031
|Inventories
|
236,645
|
154,658
|Derivatives
|
274
|
2,661
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
9,331
|
6,803
|Income taxes recoverable
|
1,479
|
-
|
448,138
|
436,940
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|
112,861
|
103,591
|Goodwill
|
282,248
|
287,503
|Intangible assets
|
366,680
|
377,214
|Deferred income tax
|
4,126
|
3,545
|Total assets
|
1,214,053
|
1,208,793
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
154,333
|
137,653
|Income taxes payable
|
1,532
|
4,373
|Derivatives
|
2,146
|
2,982
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
|
17,687
|
27,673
|
175,698
|
172,681
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
|
420,000
|
308,285
|Post-retirement benefits
|
1,297
|
1,209
|Deferred income tax
|
63,133
|
64,467
|Redeemable preferred shares
|
-
|
98,138
|Other long-term liabilities
|
24,079
|
15,633
|Total liabilities
|
684,207
|
660,413
|Equity
|Share capital
|
337,833
|
326,219
|Warrants
|
14,705
|
14,705
|Contributed surplus
|
25,051
|
23,835
|Retained earnings
|
82,669
|
99,109
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
25,840
|
41,313
|Total shareholders' equity
|
486,098
|
505,181
|Non-controlling interests
|
43,748
|
43,199
|Total equity
|
529,846
|
548,380
|Total liabilities and equity
|
1,214,053
|
1,208,793
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the "How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.
The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
|
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|Jamieson Brands
| Three months ended
September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
180,523
|
154,988
|
25,535
|
16.5%
|Gross profit
|
81,253
|
65,257
|
15,996
|
24.5%
|Gross profit margin
|
45.0%
|
42.1%
|
-
|
2.9%
|Share-based compensation (3)
|
2,118
|
1,788
|
330
|
18.5%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
50,815
|
40,516
|
10,299
|
25.4%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
(541)
|
541
|
100.0%
|IT system implementation (4)
|
(1,363)
|
(2,992)
|
1,629
|
54.4%
|Legal and other (6)
|
(458)
|
(81)
|
(377)
|
(465.4%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
48,994
|
36,902
|
12,092
|
32.8%
|Earnings from operations
|
28,320
|
22,953
|
5,367
|
23.4%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
541
|
(541)
|
(100.0%)
|IT system implementation (4)
|
1,363
|
2,992
|
(1,629)
|
(54.4%)
|Legal and other (6)
|
458
|
81
|
377
|
465.4%
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
30,141
|
26,567
|
3,574
|
13.5%
|Operating margin
|
15.7%
|
14.8%
|
-
|
0.9%
|Normalized operating margin
|
16.7%
|
17.1%
|
-
|
(0.4%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
36,469
|
32,340
|
4,129
|
12.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
20.2%
|
20.9%
|
-
|
(0.7%)
|Strategic Partners
| Three months ended
September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
18,802
|
21,167
|
(2,365)
|
(11.2%)
|Gross profit
|
2,362
|
2,314
|
48
|
2.1%
|Gross profit margin
|
12.6%
|
10.9%
|
-
|
1.7%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,526
|
1,466
|
60
|
4.1%
|Earnings from operations
|
836
|
848
|
(12)
|
(1.4%)
|Operating margin
|
4.4%
|
4.0%
|
-
|
0.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,500
|
1,574
|
(74)
|
(4.7%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
8.0%
|
7.4%
|
-
|
0.6%
|Jamieson Brands
| Nine months ended
September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
489,221
|
426,123
|
63,098
|
14.8%
|Gross profit
|
213,294
|
167,671
|
45,623
|
27.2%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
4,713
|
(4,713)
|
(100.0%)
|IT system implementation (4)
|
1,023
|
-
|
1,023
|
100.0%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
165
|
(165)
|
(100.0%)
|Normalized gross profit
|
214,317
|
172,549
|
41,768
|
24.2%
|Gross profit margin
|
43.6%
|
39.3%
|
-
|
4.3%
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
43.8%
|
40.5%
|
-
|
3.3%
|Share-based compensation (3)
|
6,283
|
5,281
|
1,002
|
19.0%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
152,622
|
120,839
|
31,783
|
26.3%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
(865)
|
865
|
100.0%
|IT system implementation (4)
|
(9,445)
|
(9,421)
|
(24)
|
(0.3%)
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
(1,675)
|
1,675
|
100.0%
|Donations (5)
|
(3,118)
|
-
|
(3,118)
|
(100.0%)
|Legal and other (6)
|
(1,340)
|
(378)
|
(962)
|
(254.5%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
138,719
|
108,500
|
30,219
|
27.9%
|Earnings from operations
|
54,389
|
41,551
|
12,838
|
30.9%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
1,030
|
(1,030)
|
(100.0%)
|IT system implementation (4)
|
10,468
|
9,421
|
1,047
|
11.1%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
6,388
|
(6,388)
|
(100.0%)
|Donations (5)
|
3,118
|
-
|
3,118
|
100.0%
|Legal and other (6)
|
1,340
|
378
|
962
|
254.5%
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
69,315
|
58,768
|
10,547
|
17.9%
|Operating margin
|
11.1%
|
9.8%
|
-
|
1.3%
|Normalized operating margin
|
14.2%
|
13.8%
|
-
|
0.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
88,197
|
76,155
|
12,042
|
15.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
18.0%
|
17.9%
|
-
|
0.1%
|Strategic Partners
| Nine months ended
September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
55,176
|
62,876
|
(7,700)
|
(12.2%)
|Gross profit
|
6,355
|
7,713
|
(1,358)
|
(17.6%)
|IT system implementation (4)
|
226
|
-
|
226
|
100.0%
|Normalized gross profit
|
6,581
|
7,713
|
(1,132)
|
(14.7%)
|Gross profit margin
|
11.5%
|
12.3%
|
-
|
(0.8%)
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
11.9%
|
12.3%
|
-
|
(0.4%)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
4,652
|
4,568
|
84
|
1.8%
|Earnings from operations
|
1,703
|
3,145
|
(1,442)
|
(45.9%)
|IT system implementation (4)
|
226
|
-
|
226
|
100.0%
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
1,929
|
3,145
|
(1,216)
|
(38.7%)
|Operating margin
|
3.1%
|
5.0%
|
-
|
(1.9%)
|Normalized operating margin
|
3.5%
|
5.0%
|
-
|
(1.5%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
3,938
|
5,411
|
(1,473)
|
(27.2%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.1%
|
8.6%
|
-
|
(1.5%)
|
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|Net earnings:
|
15,513
|
10,418
|
26,827
|
15,012
|Add:
|Recovery of income taxes
|
6,379
|
5,568
|
10,140
|
8,960
|Interest expense and other financing costs
|
6,329
|
5,068
|
16,008
|
14,588
|Accretion on preferred shares
|
-
|
2,169
|
3,427
|
6,509
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|
3,419
|
3,201
|
10,148
|
9,953
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,455
|
1,510
|
4,460
|
4,419
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
|
33,095
|
27,934
|
71,010
|
59,441
|Share-based compensation (3)
|
2,118
|
1,788
|
6,283
|
5,281
|Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|
935
|
578
|
(310)
|
(373)
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,388
|IT system implementation (4)
|
1,363
|
2,992
|
10,694
|
9,421
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
541
|
-
|
1,030
|Donations (5)
|
-
|
-
|
3,118
|
-
|Legal and other (6)
|
458
|
81
|
1,340
|
378
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
37,969
|
33,914
|
92,135
|
81,566
|Recovery of income taxes
|
(6,379)
|
(5,568)
|
(10,140)
|
(8,960)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
|
(6,329)
|
(5,068)
|
(16,008)
|
(14,588)
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|
(3,419)
|
(3,201)
|
(10,148)
|
(9,953)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
(1,455)
|
(1,510)
|
(4,460)
|
(4,419)
|Share-based compensation (3)
|
(1,996)
|
(1,666)
|
(5,917)
|
(4,915)
|Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards
|
-
|
-
|
(708)
|
-
|Tax effect of normalization adjustments
|
(712)
|
(1,067)
|
(3,860)
|
(4,328)
|Adjusted net earnings
|
17,679
|
15,834
|
40,894
|
34,403
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|Gross profit
|
83,615
|
67,571
|
219,649
|
175,384
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,713
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
165
|IT system implementation (4)
|
-
|
-
|
1,249
|
-
|Normalized gross profit
|
83,615
|
67,571
|
220,898
|
180,262
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
41.9%
|
38.4%
|
40.6%
|
36.9%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
52,341
|
41,982
|
157,274
|
125,407
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
(541)
|
-
|
(865)
|IT system implementation (4)
|
(1,363)
|
(2,992)
|
(9,445)
|
(9,421)
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,675)
|Donations (5)
|
-
|
-
|
(3,118)
|
-
|Legal and other (6)
|
(458)
|
(81)
|
(1,340)
|
(378)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
50,520
|
38,368
|
143,371
|
113,068
|Earnings from operations
|
29,156
|
23,801
|
56,092
|
44,696
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
|
-
|
541
|
-
|
1,030
|IT system implementation (4)
|
1,363
|
2,992
|
10,694
|
9,421
|Donations (5)
|
-
|
-
|
3,118
|
-
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,388
|Legal and other (6)
|
458
|
81
|
1,340
|
378
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
30,977
|
27,415
|
71,244
|
61,913
|Normalized operating margin
|
15.5%
|
15.6%
|
13.1%
|
12.7%
|
(1)
|These expenses are mainly comprised of third-party legal, security fees, unavoidable facility expenditures, customer fines and penalties, along with freight charges to expedite shipments to customers as it relates to a labour disruption in Q1 2024.
|
(2)
|Prior year expenses mainly pertain to legal, consulting and integration costs associated with the acquisition and integration of our former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023.
|
(3)
|The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to our long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP") (refer to "Share-based compensation"), with stock options, performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.
|
(4)
|Mainly pertains to development costs associated with our IT system implementation to augment our system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.
|
(5)
|Include cash and in-kind donations to support communities adjacent to our Irvine, California facility impacted by the wildfires.
|
(6)
|Includes other non-recurring expenses primarily related to non-operational legal costs.
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|($ in 000's)
|
As at September 30,
|
As at December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|Long-term debt
|
420,000
|
308,285
|Cash
|
(48,816)
|
(44,787)
|Net debt
|
371,184
|
263,498
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106634726/en/
Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com