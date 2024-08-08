Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Quarterly Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Quarterly Dividend

Branded revenue growth of over 100% in China supports Company's increased investments in fastest-growing VMS market globally

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

"We are pleased to announce consolidated revenue of $185 million in the second quarter, with branded revenue growth of over 17%," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "We drove growth across all branded business units in the quarter, with China at over 107%. Our accelerated investments in the world's second-largest VMS market are showing strong returns, led by a highly successful consumer promotional window in June, product innovation, and new distribution. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity this market provides to help further our Company purpose of Inspiring Better Lives Every Day, and will continue to invest in growing our brand and consumer base as planned to support it.

"Today, we are also announcing an 11% increase in our quarterly dividend. With all our business units meeting or exceeding our expectations, we are confident in our outlook for the year and remain committed to providing value for all our stakeholders."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Expanded the Company's market leadership position in Canada in conjunction with continued innovation and consumption growth
  • More than doubled the Company's revenues in China, led by marketing investments and successful June promotional activity which significantly outpaced market growth
  • Grew the youtheory brand led by increased consumer demand, new distribution, and product innovation
  • International innovations including a vitamin B12 complex and an omega turmeric product exceeded Company expectations and continued to drive demand in key growth markets
  • Conducted an ESG materiality and risk assessment to identify and prioritize future sustainability initiatives

Second Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023

  • Consolidated revenue increased 10.3% to $184.8 million, driven by 17.2% growth in Jamieson Brands and an expected 16.3% decline in Strategic Partners
  • Gross profit increased by $10.2 million to $65.0 million; normalized gross profit increased by $9.4 million largely driven by higher revenues
  • Gross profit margin 3 increased by 250 basis points; normalized gross profit margin increased 190 basis points due to a higher mix of Jamieson Brands sales
  • EBITDA 1 increased by $2.1 million to $24.4 million, mainly driven by higher revenues and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $0.5 million to $31.6 million, reflecting the impact of higher sales and increased gross profit, partially offset by higher investments in demand driving SG&A
  • Net earnings was $8.3 million; Adjusted net earnings 1 was $14.7 million, or $1.0 million higher, reflecting higher normalized earnings from operations, foreign exchange loss in the prior year, and lower interest rates in the current period
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.20; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.35

Summary of Segment Results

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023

Jamieson Brands

  • Revenue increased 17.2% or $22.9 million to $155.8 million
    • Canada revenue increased by 10.1% to $80.0 million, driven by continued strong consumer consumption, pricing, and the previously noted shift in revenue due to the Q1 labour disruption
    • China revenue increased 106.6% to $20.6 million on a constant currency basis, driven by the Company's investment strategy in the country
    • youtheory revenue increased 5.6% to $44.5 million (+17% in the front half), reflecting increased consumer demand partially offset by the initial fill of a key innovation in the prior year
    • International revenue increased by 34.3% to $10.7 million on a constant currency basis, driven by innovation and the previously noted shipment timing shifts due to the Q1 labour disruption
  • Gross profit increased by $11.6 million to $61.3 million; normalized gross profit increased by $10.8 million mainly due to higher revenues
  • Gross profit margin 3 increased by 190 basis points to 39.3%; normalized gross profit margin increased by 130 basis points to 40.4%, mainly driven by significant volume growth in China
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $2.0 million to $28.7 million, driven by higher gross profit partially offset by investments in SG&A to drive brand awareness and growth in the U.S. and China; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 18.4%, a decrease of 170 basis points due to higher SG&A as a percentage of revenue

Strategic Partners

  • Revenue was $29.0 million, an expected decrease of 16.3% or $5.6 million as the Company prioritized the normalization of branded shipments after the Q1 labour disruption and transitioned away from a customer contract as previously announced
  • Gross profit was $3.7 million, a decrease of $1.4 million; gross profit margin 3 was 12.9%, a decrease of 190 basis points impacted by customer mix
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $1.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 9.9%, a decrease of 280 basis points

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023

  • As at June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $190.1 million in cash and available revolving and swingline facilities and net debt 1 of $309.9 million
  • The Company generated $6.9 million in cash from operations compared to $11.7 million generated in Q2 2023
  • Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $17.1 million increased by $4.4 million mainly due to higher gross profit
  • Cash used in working capital increased by $9.3 million driven by timing of accounts receivable collections, partially offset by the drawdown of inventory

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.

2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.

3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Maintaining Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and 2025

The Company is maintaining its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year and continues to anticipate the following:

  • Revenue in a range of $720.0 to $760.0 million, which represents annual growth of 6.5% to 12.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $138.0 to $144.0 million
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.55 to $1.65

In fiscal 2025, the Company continues to anticipate the following:

  • The return of low double-digit growth with Adjusted EBITDA of between $155.0 and $165.0 million
  • Profitability driven by Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners volume growth, and manufacturing efficiencies
  • SG&A and marketing investments consistent with Jamieson Brands revenue growth rates

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2024 and 2025 outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2024, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Declaration of Second Quarter Dividend

The board of directors of the Company authorized a 2.0 cent or a 11% increase in the quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024:

  • $0.21 per common share, or approximately $8.8 million in the aggregate
  • Paid on September 13, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024
  • The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 8, 2024. To access:

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2024 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, August 8, 2024. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

184,806

167,577

312,844

304,302

Cost of sales

119,778

112,711

205,031

200,920

Gross profit

65,028

54,866

107,813

103,382

Gross profit margin

35.2

%

32.7

%

34.5

%

34.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

43,867

34,832

83,425

67,224

Share-based compensation

1,744

1,425

3,493

2,921

Earnings from operations

19,417

18,609

20,895

33,237

Operating margin

10.5

%

11.1

%

6.7

%

10.9

%

Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss

(180

)

1,482

(951

)

1,645

Interest expense and other financing costs

4,647

6,008

9,520

12,310

Accretion on preferred shares

2,121

827

4,340

827

Earnings before income taxes

12,829

10,292

7,986

18,455

Provision for income taxes

4,516

3,088

3,392

4,186

Net earnings

8,313

7,204

4,594

14,269

Net earnings attributable to:
Shareholders

8,653

8,186

4,540

15,251

Non-controlling interests

(340

)

(982

)

54

(982

)

8,313

7,204

4,594

14,269

Adjusted net earnings

14,654

13,632

18,569

22,478

EBITDA

24,358

22,277

31,507

41,583

Adjusted EBITDA

31,555

31,056

47,652

55,564

Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.1

%

18.5

%

15.2

%

18.3

%

Weighted average number of shares
Basic

41,456,594

41,943,971

41,468,227

41,860,444

Diluted

41,456,594

42,890,029

42,304,411

42,745,685

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic, earnings per share

0.20

0.17

0.11

0.34

Diluted, earnings per share

0.20

0.17

0.11

0.33

Adjusted diluted, earnings per share

0.35

0.32

0.44

0.53

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

In thousands of Canadian dollars

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets
Current assets
Cash

22,711

36,863

Accounts receivable

146,502

164,499

Inventories

190,602

182,456

Derivatives

1,150

3,707

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,501

5,335

Income taxes recoverable

5,775

-

373,241

392,860

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment

103,234

106,903

Goodwill

279,604

274,411

Intangible assets

370,035

366,521

Deferred income tax

3,683

2,879

Total assets

1,129,797

1,143,574

Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

109,393

135,520

Income taxes payable

1,933

2,263

Derivatives

127

-

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

4,791

7,546

116,244

145,329

Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt

332,587

325,000

Post-retirement benefits

1,137

1,078

Deferred income tax

60,301

60,532

Redeemable preferred shares

93,749

89,409

Other long-term liabilities

41,509

41,031

Total liabilities

645,527

662,379

Equity
Share capital

313,799

312,593

Warrants

14,705

14,705

Contributed surplus

22,366

19,089

Retained earnings

69,466

80,654

Accumulated other comprehensive income

21,341

11,892

Total shareholders' equity

441,677

438,933

Non-controlling interests

42,593

42,262

Total equity

484,270

481,195

Total liabilities and equity

1,129,797

1,143,574

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the "How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Segment Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands
Three months ended
June 30

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

155,787

132,916

22,871

17.2

%

Gross profit

61,284

49,719

11,565

23.3

%

Labour relations costs (1)

1,414

-

1,414

100.0

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

165

2,315

(2,150

)

(92.9

%)

Normalized gross profit

62,863

52,034

10,829

20.8

%

Gross profit margin

39.3

%

37.4

%

-

1.9

%

Normalized gross profit margin

40.4

%

39.1

%

-

1.3

%

Share-based compensation (3)

1,744

1,425

319

22.4

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,262

33,279

8,983

27.0

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

(324

)

(2,307

)

1,983

86.0

%

IT system implementation (5)

(3,449

)

(1,429

)

(2,020

)

(141.4

%)

Other

-

179

(179

)

(100.0

%)

Labour relations costs (1)

(281

)

-

(281

)

(100.0

%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

38,208

29,722

8,486

28.6

%

Earnings from operations

17,278

15,015

2,263

15.1

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

489

2,307

(1,818

)

(78.8

%)

IT system implementation (5)

3,449

1,429

2,020

141.4

%

Labour relations costs (1)

1,695

-

1,695

100.0

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

-

2,315

(2,315

)

(100.0

%)

Other

-

(179

)

179

100.0

%

Normalized earnings from operations

22,911

20,887

2,024

9.7

%

Operating margin

11.1

%

11.3

%

-

(0.2

%)

Normalized operating margin

14.7

%

15.7

%

-

(1.0

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

28,691

26,656

2,035

7.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.4

%

20.1

%

-

(1.7

%)

Strategic Partners
Three months ended
June 30

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

29,019

34,661

(5,642

)

(16.3

%)

Gross profit

3,744

5,147

(1,403

)

(27.3

%)

Gross profit margin

12.9

%

14.8

%

-

(1.9

%)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,605

1,553

52

3.3

%

Earnings from operations

2,139

3,594

(1,455

)

(40.5

%)

Operating margin

7.4

%

10.4

%

-

(3.0

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

2,864

4,400

(1,536

)

(34.9

%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.9

%

12.7

%

-

(2.8

%)

Jamieson Brands
Six months ended
June 30

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

271,135

241,026

30,109

12.5

%

Gross profit

102,414

93,520

8,894

9.5

%

Labour relations costs (1)

4,667

-

4,667

100.0

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

-

2,315

(2,315

)

(100.0

%)

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

165

-

165

100.0

%

Normalized gross profit

107,246

95,835

11,411

11.9

%

Gross profit margin

37.8

%

38.8

%

-

(1.0

%)

Normalized gross profit margin

39.6

%

39.8

%

-

(0.2

%)

Share-based compensation (1)

3,493

2,921

572

19.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

80,323

63,942

16,381

25.6

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

(324

)

(5,108

)

4,784

93.7

%

IT system implementation (5)

(6,429

)

(2,099

)

(4,330

)

(206.3

%)

Labour relations costs (1)

(1,721

)

-

(1,721

)

(100.0

%)

Other

(297

)

179

(476

)

(265.9

%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

71,552

56,914

14,638

25.7

%

Earnings from operations

18,598

26,657

(8,059

)

(30.2

%)

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

489

5,108

(4,619

)

(90.4

%)

IT system implementation (5)

6,429

2,099

4,330

206.3

%

Labour relations costs (1)

6,388

-

6,388

(100.0

%)

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

-

2,315

(2,315

)

(100.0

%)

Other

297

(179

)

476

265.9

%

Normalized earnings from operations

32,201

36,000

(3,799

)

(10.6

%)

Operating margin

6.9

%

11.1

%

-

(4.2

%)

Normalized operating margin

11.9

%

14.9

%

-

(3.0

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

43,815

47,307

(3,492

)

(7.4

%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.2

%

19.6

%

-

(3.4

%)

Strategic Partners
Six months ended
June 30

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

41,709

63,276

(21,567

)

(34.1

%)

Gross profit

5,399

9,862

(4,463

)

(45.3

%)

Gross profit margin

12.9

%

15.6

%

-

(2.7

%)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,102

3,282

(180

)

(5.5

%)

Other

-

(72

)

72

100.0

%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

3,102

3,210

(108

)

(3.4

%)

Earnings from operations

2,297

6,580

(4,283

)

(65.1

%)

Other

-

72

(72

)

(100.0

%)

Normalized earnings from operations

2,297

6,652

(4,355

)

(65.5

%)

Operating margin

5.5

%

10.4

%

-

(4.9

%)

Normalized operating margin

5.5

%

10.5

%

-

(5.0

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

3,837

8,257

(4,420

)

(53.5

%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.2

%

13.0

%

-

(3.8

%)

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In thousands of Canadian dollars

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings:

8,313

7,204

4,594

14,269

Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

4,516

3,088

3,392

4,186

Interest expense and other financing costs

4,647

6,008

9,520

12,310

Accretion on preferred shares

2,121

827

4,340

827

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

3,236

3,659

6,752

7,126

Amortization of intangible assets

1,525

1,491

2,909

2,865

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

24,358

22,277

31,507

41,583

Share-based compensation (3)

1,744

1,425

3,493

2,921

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)

(180

)

1,482

(951

)

1,645

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

489

2,307

489

5,108

Labour relations costs (1)

1,695

-

6,388

-

IT system implementation (5)

3,449

1,429

6,429

2,099

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

-

2,315

-

2,315

Other

-

(179

)

297

(107

)

Adjusted EBITDA

31,555

31,056

47,652

55,564

Provision for income taxes

(4,516

)

(3,088

)

(3,392

)

(4,186

)

Interest expense and other financing costs

(4,647

)

(6,008

)

(9,520

)

(12,310

)

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

(3,236

)

(3,659

)

(6,752

)

(7,126

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,525

)

(1,491

)

(2,909

)

(2,865

)

Share-based compensation (3)

(1,622

)

(1,303

)

(3,249

)

(2,757

)

Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards

-

-

-

(1,022

)

Tax effect of normalization adjustments

(1,355

)

(1,875

)

(3,261

)

(2,820

)

Adjusted net earnings

14,654

13,632

18,569

22,478

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30

2024

2023

2024

2022

Gross profit

65,028

54,866

107,813

103,382

Labour relations costs (1)

1,414

-

4,667

-

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

-

-

-

2,315

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

165

2,315

165

-

Normalized gross profit

66,607

57,181

112,645

105,697

Normalized gross profit margin

36.0

%

34.1

%

36.0

%

34.7

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

43,867

34,832

83,425

67,224

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

(324

)

(2,307

)

(324

)

(5,108

)

IT system implementation (5)

(3,449

)

(1,429

)

(6,429

)

(2,099

)

Labour relations costs (1)

(281

)

-

(1,721

)

-

Other

-

179

(297

)

107

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

39,813

31,275

74,654

60,124

Earnings from operations

19,417

18,609

20,895

33,237

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)

489

2,307

489

5,108

IT system implementation (5)

3,449

1,429

6,429

2,099

Labour relations costs (1)

1,695

-

6,388

-

Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)

-

2,315

-

2,315

Other

-

(179

)

297

(107

)

Normalized earnings from operations

25,050

24,481

34,498

42,652

Normalized operating margin

13.6

%

14.6

%

11.0

%

14.0

%

(1)

These expenses are mainly comprised of third-party legal, security fees, unavoidable facility expenditures, customer fines and penalties, along with freight charges to expedite shipments to customers as it relates to a labour disruption in Q1 2024.

(2)

This cost represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the April 28, 2023 transaction with a former distribution partner in China.

(3)

The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to the long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP") (refer to " Share-based compensation" ), with stock options, performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.

(4)

Current period mainly pertains to legal, consulting and integration costs associated with the acquisition and integration of a former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023, while prior year included the integration costs relating to the acquisition of youtheory in the U.S. which closed on July 19, 2022.

(5)

Mainly pertains to development costs associated with IT system implementation to augment the system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to their cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.

Reconciliation of Net Debt

In thousands of Canadian dollars

($ in 000's)

As at June 30,

As at December 31,

2024

2023

Long-term debt

332,587

325,000

Cash

(22,711

)

(36,863

)

Net debt

309,876

288,137

Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson Wellness Inc.JWEL:CATSX:JWEL
JWEL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Ramp Metals Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Related News

Uranium Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

copper investing

Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Approval to Commence Initial Geological Work Program

×