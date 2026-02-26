Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Annual branded revenue growth of nearly 16% with broad‑based strength across all markets; Adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue for the year
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.
Management Commentary
"2025 was an outstanding year for Jamieson Wellness, driven by sustained global demand for our products and superior execution across every key market," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO. "Our branded business grew nearly 16%, with growth across each of our core geographies. Higher branded sales combined with investments in marketing and innovation expanded gross margins and drove double-digit growth in Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.
"In China, we grew more than 56% in 2025 as our digital programs and performance marketing continued to deepen consumer engagement, and we're seeing that translate into material growth in brand health indicators and purchase conversion rates across all major platforms. Youtheory delivered double‑digit growth, with strong consumption across both digital and traditional channels driven by our new e‑commerce strategy and innovation in high-growth categories like stress and energy support.
"In Canada, our quality‑focused marketing campaign and strong innovation continue to resonate with consumers, driving category‑leading performance. Internationally, we delivered solid organic growth across our focus markets as demand remained healthy in key categories such as immunity, sleep, stress and energy.
"As we look to 2026, consumers continue to prioritize their health and wellness, and we're well-positioned to meet them – across geographies, across channels, and across life stages. We're focused on accelerating innovation, extending our reach in the markets that matter most, and strengthening our operational foundation as we continue to grow our branded platform on the path to $1 billion in revenue. I'm grateful to the entire Jamieson team for their commitment to our purpose of Inspiring Better Lives Every Day. Together, we are delivering innovative products for our consumers and building long-term value for our shareholders."
Fiscal 2025 Highlights
- Revenue growth in Canada outpaced the market, driven by consumer consumption behind the Company's quality focused marketing campaign and strong on-trend innovation
- Youtheory delivered double-digit revenue growth vs prior year, driven by strong e-commerce consumption, innovation, and new distribution
- Revenue in China outpaced the market by 4x, driven by material increases in brand awareness, trial, and consumer conversion to regular buyers
- Growth continued in International markets, particularly in core markets in the Middle East, Europe, and the Caribbean, driven by strong local innovation and the Company's Canadian quality marketing campaign, launched globally
- Operating cash flows before working capital considerations grew 23.2% vs prior year, driven by higher earnings, increased operating leverage and strategic pacing of SG&A investments
- Successfully implemented new ERP system in Q1 of 2025, modernizing the Company's data management and digital capabilities to deliver next phase of long-term growth
Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results
All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2024
- Consolidated revenue increased 13.4% to $277.7 million, driven by 17.1% growth in Jamieson Brands, partially offset by an expected decline in Strategic Partners revenue
- Gross profit increased by $18.5 million to $118.7 million, mainly driven by higher Jamieson Brands revenues and increased margins
- Gross profit margin 3 increased by 180 basis points due to a higher proportion of growth in Jamieson Brands sales
- EBITDA 1 increased by $0.4 million to $64.3 million, mainly driven by higher revenues and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $8.1 million, reflecting the impact of higher sales volumes, partially offset by investments in SG&A
- Net earnings was $37.6 million; Adjusted net earnings 1 was $38.5 million, or $3.9 million higher, reflecting higher normalized earnings from operations
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.86; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.90
Summary of Fourth Quarter Segment Results
All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2024
Jamieson Brands
- Revenue increased 17.1% or $34.7 million to $237.4 million
- Canada increased by 5.5%, largely reflecting strong consumer consumption driven by quality-focused marketing campaigns and innovations
- Youtheory increased by 20.2%, mainly driven by innovation and continued strong consumption in e-commerce and growth in traditional channels
- China increased by 43.9%, primarily driven by successful performance marketing campaigns and innovations generating growth and brand loyalty across all major digital platforms
- International increased by 39.2%, reflecting strong consumption and organic growth from all major markets, led by the Middle East.
- Gross profit increased $18.6 million to $113.0 million; normalized gross profit increased by $18.3 million
- Gross profit margin 3 increased by 100 bps; normalized gross profit margin increased by 90 bps to 47.6% mainly driven by higher volumes in China, the Company's highest gross margin business
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased $8.6 million to $62.9 million driven by higher gross profit and partially offset by SG&A due to performance marketing campaigns in China; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 decreased by 30 bps to 26.5%, consistent with prior year while slightly impacted by timing of variable compensation in SG&A in the prior year
Strategic Partners
All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2024
- Revenue decreased by an expected 4.4% to $40.3 million, impacted by a reduction in business and the timing of onboarding new customer contracts amidst trade and tariff uncertainties
- Gross profit was $5.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million; gross profit margin 3 was 14.1%, an increase of 30 bps, impacted by customer and product mix
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.7 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 of 11.6%, lower by 50 bps
Summary of Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet and Cash Flow from Operations
All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2024
- As at December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $126.6 million in cash and available revolving and swingline facilities and net debt 1 of $373.4 million
- The Company generated $31.9 million in cash from operations compared to $37.8 million generated in Q4 2024
- Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations was $12.9 million higher than Q4 2024
- Cash invested in working capital increased by $18.8 million mainly due to increased inventories to support the growth of the business and securing supply amidst tariff uncertainties and port congestion
- During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company purchased 532,780 common shares for cancellation under its NCIB program for an aggregate consideration of $18.1 million
Summary of Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results
All comparisons are with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024
- Consolidated revenue increased 12.0% to $822.1 million driven by 15.6% growth in Jamieson Brands revenue, partially offset by a 9.1% decline in Strategic Partners revenue, which was impacted by reductions in customer specific programs and timing of onboarding new customer contracts amidst trade and tariff uncertainties
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $18.7 million or 13.3% to $159.7 million
- Net earnings were $64.5 million; Adjusted net earnings increased 15.0% to $79.4 million
- Diluted earnings per share was $1.46; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $1.85
|
1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
|
2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
|
3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.
Fiscal 2026 Outlook
All comparisons are with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025
In fiscal 2026 the Company expects:
- Consolidated revenue of between $895.0 million and $935.0 million, representing growth of 9.0% to 13.7%
- Jamieson Brands revenue of $790.0 million to $820.0 million, or growth of between 8.7% and 12.9%. Beginning Q1 2026, youtheory branded revenue is allocated to its respective geographic business unit, rather than consolidated under youtheory (U.S.) as previously disclosed.
- China: building on strong 2025 momentum and a significantly scaled consumer base, revenue is expected to grow between 20.0% and 30.0%, driven by continued strong marketing programs, innovation, and distribution gains
- U.S.: revenue is expected to grow between 14.0% and 19.0% in USD, reflecting continued digital marketing and sales expansion, innovation, and distribution gains
- Canada: revenue growth between 4.0% and 6.0%, led by continued market leading quality marketing campaign, innovation, and digital growth
- International: revenue growth between 10.0% and 15.0% in contracted base currency, primarily the US dollar, led by locally relevant innovation and distribution gains in key markets such as the Middle East and Eastern Europe
- Strategic Partners revenue growth between 10.0% and 20.0%, driven by the full year impact of new programs and new customers
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $174.0 and $181.0 million, or growth of 9.0% to 13.4%
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins to be maintained at approximately 19.4%, reflecting ongoing margin expansion in each branded business segment offset by geographical mix
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.08 to $2.21, or growth of 12.5% to 19.5%
The Company's 2026 guidance reflects the current prevailing trade environment between the United States, Canada and other countries. To date, tariffs have not had a material impact on the Company's overall financial performance, as most of these costs have been mitigated through flexible supply chain and operating efficiencies. The Company recognizes the trade environment is constantly changing, including upcoming USMCA negotiations which may introduce changes to cross-border trade requirements and associated costs. As a result, actual results may be impacted by future changes in global trade policies. For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2026 outlook, including guidance for the first quarter of 2026, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The Company's 2026 guidance is based on a number of key assumptions set forth in the section titled "Outlook – Key Assumptions" in the MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference into this press release.
Fourth Quarter Dividend
On February 26, 2026, the Company announced that the board of directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025:
- $0.23 per common share or approximately $9.5 million in total
- Paid on March 16, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026
- The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and related 2025 MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .
|
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|Revenue
|
277,659
|
|
244,781
|
|
822,056
|
|
733,780
|
|Cost of sales
|
158,976
|
|
144,555
|
|
483,724
|
|
458,170
|
|Gross profit
|
118,683
|
|
100,226
|
|
338,332
|
|
275,610
|
|Gross profit margin
|
42.7
|
%
|
40.9
|
%
|
41.2
|
%
|
37.6
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
58,890
|
|
49,082
|
|
216,164
|
|
174,489
|
|Acquisition related adjustments
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|Share-based compensation
|
2,125
|
|
1,987
|
|
8,408
|
|
7,268
|
|Earnings from operations
|
61,434
|
|
61,582
|
|
117,526
|
|
106,278
|
|Operating margin
|
22.1
|
%
|
25.2
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|Foreign exchange loss
|
2,163
|
|
1,852
|
|
1,853
|
|
1,479
|
|Interest expense and other financing costs
|
6,401
|
|
5,684
|
|
22,409
|
|
20,272
|
|Accretion on preferred shares
|
-
|
|
2,220
|
|
3,427
|
|
8,729
|
|Earnings before income taxes
|
52,870
|
|
51,826
|
|
89,837
|
|
75,798
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
15,233
|
|
15,705
|
|
25,373
|
|
24,665
|
|Net earnings
|
37,637
|
|
36,121
|
|
64,464
|
|
51,133
|
|Net earnings attributable to:
|Shareholders
|
36,833
|
|
36,810
|
|
62,437
|
|
51,914
|
|Non-controlling interests
|
804
|
|
(689
|
)
|
2,027
|
|
(781
|
)
|
37,637
|
|
36,121
|
|
64,464
|
|
51,133
|
|Adjusted net earnings
|
38,500
|
|
34,641
|
|
79,394
|
|
69,044
|
|EBITDA
|
64,320
|
|
63,890
|
|
135,330
|
|
123,331
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
67,571
|
|
59,437
|
|
159,706
|
|
141,003
|
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
24.3
|
%
|
24.3
|
%
|
19.4
|
%
|
19.2
|
%
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
|
41,825,723
|
|
41,818,220
|
|
41,833,795
|
|
41,580,983
|
|Diluted
|
42,919,362
|
|
43,179,260
|
|
42,882,406
|
|
42,843,210
|
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic, earnings per share
|
0.88
|
|
0.86
|
|
1.49
|
|
1.23
|
|Diluted, earnings per share
|
0.86
|
|
0.84
|
|
1.46
|
|
1.19
|
|Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
|
0.90
|
|
0.80
|
|
1.85
|
|
1.61
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|
41,225
|
44,787
|Accounts receivable
|
199,245
|
228,031
|Inventories
|
203,083
|
154,658
|Derivatives
|
486
|
2,661
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
7,303
|
6,803
|
451,342
|
436,940
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|
117,342
|
103,591
|Goodwill
|
279,644
|
287,503
|Intangible assets
|
362,753
|
377,214
|Deferred income tax
|
3,951
|
3,545
|Total assets
|
1,215,032
|
1,208,793
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
155,266
|
137,653
|Income taxes payable
|
2,894
|
4,373
|Derivatives
|
3,971
|
2,982
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
|
12,014
|
27,673
|
174,145
|
172,681
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
|
414,597
|
308,285
|Post-retirement benefits
|
1,282
|
1,209
|Deferred income tax
|
68,855
|
64,467
|Redeemable preferred shares
|
-
|
98,138
|Other long-term liabilities
|
26,642
|
15,633
|Total liabilities
|
685,521
|
660,413
|Equity
|Share capital
|
333,347
|
326,219
|Warrants
|
14,705
|
14,705
|Contributed surplus
|
27,494
|
23,835
|Retained earnings
|
90,374
|
99,109
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
19,498
|
41,313
|Total shareholders' equity
|
485,418
|
505,181
|Non-controlling interests
|
44,093
|
43,199
|Total equity
|
529,511
|
548,380
|Total liabilities and equity
|
1,215,032
|
1,208,793
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the "How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.
The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
|
Segment Information
|
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|Jamieson Brands
| Three months ended
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
237,361
|
|
202,621
|
|
34,740
|
|
17.1
|
%
|Gross profit
|
112,992
|
|
94,395
|
|
18,597
|
|
19.7
|
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
315
|
|
(315
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|Normalized gross profit
|
112,992
|
|
94,710
|
|
18,282
|
|
19.3
|
%
|Gross profit margin
|
47.6
|
%
|
46.6
|
%
|
-
|
|
1.0
|
%
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
47.6
|
%
|
46.7
|
%
|
-
|
|
0.9
|
%
|Share-based compensation (2)
|
2,125
|
|
1,987
|
|
138
|
|
6.9
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
57,187
|
|
47,621
|
|
9,566
|
|
20.1
|
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
(462
|
)
|
462
|
|
100.0
|
%
|IT system implementation (3)
|
(799
|
)
|
(2,141
|
)
|
1,342
|
|
62.7
|
%
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
(1,930
|
)
|
(1,215
|
)
|
(715
|
)
|
(58.8
|
%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
54,458
|
|
43,803
|
|
10,655
|
|
24.3
|
%
|Earnings from operations
|
57,446
|
|
57,212
|
|
234
|
|
0.4
|
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
777
|
|
(777
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|IT system implementation (3)
|
799
|
|
2,141
|
|
(1,342
|
)
|
(62.7
|
%)
|Acquisition related purchase consideration adjustments (5)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|
8,659
|
|
69.7
|
%
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
1,930
|
|
1,215
|
|
715
|
|
58.8
|
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
56,409
|
|
48,920
|
|
7,489
|
|
15.3
|
%
|Operating margin
|
24.2
|
%
|
28.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
(4.0
|
%)
|Normalized operating margin
|
23.8
|
%
|
24.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
62,908
|
|
54,341
|
|
8,567
|
|
15.8
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
26.5
|
%
|
26.8
|
%
|
-
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|Strategic Partners
| Three months ended
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
40,298
|
|
42,160
|
|
(1,862
|
)
|
(4.4
|
%)
|Gross profit
|
5,691
|
|
5,831
|
|
(140
|
)
|
(2.4
|
%)
|Gross profit margin
|
14.1
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,703
|
|
1,461
|
|
242
|
|
16.6
|
%
|Earnings from operations
|
3,988
|
|
4,370
|
|
(382
|
)
|
(8.7
|
%)
|Operating margin
|
9.9
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
-
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
4,663
|
|
5,096
|
|
(433
|
)
|
(8.5
|
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
11.6
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|
Segment Information (continued)
|
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|Jamieson Brands
| Twelve months ended
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
726,582
|
|
628,744
|
|
97,838
|
|
15.6
|
%
|Gross profit
|
326,286
|
|
262,065
|
|
64,221
|
|
24.5
|
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
5,028
|
|
(5,028
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|IT system implementation (3)
|
1,023
|
|
-
|
|
1,023
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
-
|
|
165
|
|
(165
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|Normalized gross profit
|
327,309
|
|
267,258
|
|
60,051
|
|
22.5
|
%
|Gross profit margin
|
44.9
|
%
|
41.7
|
%
|
-
|
|
3.2
|
%
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
45.0
|
%
|
42.5
|
%
|
-
|
|
2.5
|
%
|Share-based compensation (2)
|
8,408
|
|
7,268
|
|
1,140
|
|
15.7
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
209,809
|
|
168,459
|
|
41,350
|
|
24.5
|
%
|IT system implementation (3)
|
(10,244
|
)
|
(11,562
|
)
|
1,318
|
|
11.4
|
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
(2,137
|
)
|
2,137
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Donations (6)
|
(3,118
|
)
|
-
|
|
(3,118
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
(3,270
|
)
|
(2,458
|
)
|
(812
|
)
|
(33.0
|
%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
193,177
|
|
152,302
|
|
40,875
|
|
26.8
|
%
|Earnings from operations
|
111,835
|
|
98,763
|
|
13,072
|
|
13.2
|
%
|IT system implementation (3)
|
11,267
|
|
11,562
|
|
(295
|
)
|
(2.6
|
%)
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
7,165
|
|
(7,165
|
)
|
(100.0
|
%)
|Donations (6)
|
3,118
|
|
-
|
|
3,118
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|
8,659
|
|
69.7
|
%
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
3,270
|
|
2,623
|
|
647
|
|
24.7
|
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
125,724
|
|
107,688
|
|
18,036
|
|
16.7
|
%
|Operating margin
|
15.4
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|
-
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|Normalized operating margin
|
17.3
|
%
|
17.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
151,105
|
|
130,496
|
|
20,609
|
|
15.8
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
20.8
|
%
|
20.8
|
%
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Strategic Partners
| Twelve months ended
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Revenue
|
95,474
|
|
105,036
|
|
(9,562
|
)
|
(9.1
|
%)
|Gross profit
|
12,046
|
|
13,545
|
|
(1,499
|
)
|
(11.1
|
%)
|IT system implementation (3)
|
226
|
|
-
|
|
226
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Normalized gross profit
|
12,272
|
|
13,545
|
|
(1,273
|
)
|
(9.4
|
%)
|Gross profit margin
|
12.6
|
%
|
12.9
|
%
|
-
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
12.9
|
%
|
12.9
|
%
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
6,355
|
|
6,030
|
|
325
|
|
5.4
|
%
|Earnings from operations
|
5,691
|
|
7,515
|
|
(1,824
|
)
|
(24.3
|
%)
|IT system implementation (3)
|
226
|
|
-
|
|
226
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
5,917
|
|
7,515
|
|
(1,598
|
)
|
(21.3
|
%)
|Operating margin
|
6.0
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
(1.2
|
%)
|Normalized operating margin
|
6.2
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
8,601
|
|
10,507
|
|
(1,906
|
)
|
(18.1
|
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
9.0
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
|
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|Net earnings:
|
37,637
|
|
36,121
|
|
64,464
|
|
51,133
|
|Add:
|Recovery of income taxes
|
15,233
|
|
15,705
|
|
25,373
|
|
24,665
|
|Interest expense and other financing costs
|
6,401
|
|
5,684
|
|
22,409
|
|
20,272
|
|Accretion on preferred shares
|
-
|
|
2,220
|
|
3,427
|
|
8,729
|
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|
3,431
|
|
2,635
|
|
13,579
|
|
12,588
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,618
|
|
1,525
|
|
6,078
|
|
5,944
|
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
|
64,320
|
|
63,890
|
|
135,330
|
|
123,331
|
|Share-based compensation (2)
|
2,125
|
|
1,987
|
|
8,408
|
|
7,268
|
|Foreign exchange loss
|
2,163
|
|
1,852
|
|
1,853
|
|
1,479
|
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
777
|
|
-
|
|
7,165
|
|IT system implementation (3)
|
799
|
|
2,141
|
|
11,493
|
|
11,562
|
|Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|Donations (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,118
|
|
-
|
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
1,930
|
|
1,215
|
|
3,270
|
|
2,623
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
67,571
|
|
59,437
|
|
159,706
|
|
141,003
|
|Recovery of income taxes
|
(15,233
|
)
|
(15,705
|
)
|
(25,373
|
)
|
(24,665
|
)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
|
(6,401
|
)
|
(5,684
|
)
|
(22,409
|
)
|
(20,272
|
)
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|
(3,431
|
)
|
(2,635
|
)
|
(13,579
|
)
|
(12,588
|
)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
(1,618
|
)
|
(1,525
|
)
|
(6,078
|
)
|
(5,944
|
)
|Share-based compensation (2)
|
(2,003
|
)
|
(1,865
|
)
|
(7,920
|
)
|
(6,780
|
)
|Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(708
|
)
|
-
|
|Tax effect of normalization adjustments
|
(385
|
)
|
2,618
|
|
(4,245
|
)
|
(1,710
|
)
|Adjusted net earnings
|
38,500
|
|
34,641
|
|
79,394
|
|
69,044
|
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|Gross profit
|
118,683
|
|
100,226
|
|
338,332
|
|
275,610
|
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
315
|
|
-
|
|
5,028
|
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
165
|
|IT system implementation (3)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,249
|
|
-
|
|Normalized gross profit
|
118,683
|
|
100,541
|
|
339,581
|
|
280,803
|
|Normalized gross profit margin
|
42.7
|
%
|
41.1
|
%
|
41.3
|
%
|
38.3
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
58,890
|
|
49,082
|
|
216,164
|
|
174,489
|
|IT system implementation (3)
|
(799
|
)
|
(2,141
|
)
|
(10,244
|
)
|
(11,562
|
)
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
(462
|
)
|
-
|
|
(2,137
|
)
|Donations (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,118
|
)
|
-
|
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
(1,930
|
)
|
(1,215
|
)
|
(3,270
|
)
|
(2,458
|
)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
|
56,161
|
|
45,264
|
|
199,532
|
|
158,332
|
|Earnings from operations
|
61,434
|
|
61,582
|
|
117,526
|
|
106,278
|
|Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|
(3,766
|
)
|
(12,425
|
)
|IT system implementation (3)
|
799
|
|
2,141
|
|
11,493
|
|
11,562
|
|Donations (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,118
|
|
-
|
|Labour relations costs (1)
|
-
|
|
777
|
|
-
|
|
7,165
|
|Due diligence, legal, and other (4)
|
1,930
|
|
1,215
|
|
3,270
|
|
2,623
|
|Normalized earnings from operations
|
60,397
|
|
53,290
|
|
131,641
|
|
115,203
|
|Normalized operating margin
|
21.8
|
%
|
21.8
|
%
|
16.0
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|(1)
|
These expenses are mainly comprised of third-party legal, security fees, unavoidable facility expenditures, customer fines and penalties, along with freight charges to expedite shipments to customers as it relates to a labour disruption in Q1 2024.
|
|(2)
|
Our share-based compensation expense pertains to our long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), with stock options, performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.
|
|(3)
|
Mainly pertains to development and post implementation start-up costs associated with our IT system implementation to augment our system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.
|
|(4)
|
Includes professional service fees relating to completed due diligence costs for an unsuccessful acquisition and other non-recurring expenses primarily relating to non-operational legal costs.
|
|(5)
|
To adjust for the fair value of purchase consideration accounted for as compensation in the 2022 youtheory acquisition, net of post-acquisition working capital adjustments to reflect acquired liabilities.
|
|(6)
|
Include cash and in-kind donations to support communities adjacent to our Irvine, California facility impacted by the wildfires.
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt
|
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|($ in 000's)
|
As at December 31,
|
As at December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|Long-term debt
|
414,597
|
|
308,285
|
|Cash
|
(41,225
|
)
|
(44,787
|
)
|Net debt
|
373,372
|
|
263,498
|
