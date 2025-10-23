Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2025 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-800-717-1738 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 from international locations. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your details at this link to receive an instant automated callback.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1104605 and it will be available until Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738878&tp_key=18b6589547 . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Investor and Media Contact:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

