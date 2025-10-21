Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Director

Global CPG and tech executive brings more than 25 years of digital expertise to support the Company's growing e-commerce opportunities
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) announced today the appointment of Gayle Tait to the Company's Board of Directors.
"The VMS marketplace is experiencing a shift towards digital and social ecommerce globally," said Tim Penner, Chair of the Board of Jamieson Wellness. "As consumers continue to seek out digital communities to support their health and wellness journeys, understanding this rapidly growing and changing environment is crucial to growing with them.
"Gayle has an impressive track record of driving enterprise expansion and value, particularly through digital innovation in both C-suite and Board roles. Her unique blend of experience in global CPG and tech offers tremendous value to our Board as we navigate the digital opportunities ahead of us in the VMS space. We feel very fortunate to welcome Gayle to Jamieson Wellness and look forward to working together to expedite our growth worldwide."
Ms. Tait's executive experience in both public and private companies spans over 25 years, including roles at Google Play, L'Oréal UK consumer products division, and most recently as CEO of Trove, a venture-backed circular economy business. She currently serves on the board of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), where she has helped guide the company through a period of hypergrowth, international expansion and operational scale. During her tenure, e.l.f has become a leader in community-based business, pioneering in non-traditional digital channels to connect with the consumer and bring the values of the company to life. She also contributed to strategy and oversight during e.l.f's brand acquisitions of Naturium Skin and rhode Beauty.
"Health and wellness is transforming as people take greater ownership of their personal health, and digital innovation is only just beginning to shape what's possible," said Ms. Tait. "Jamieson's science-based, high-quality approach to helping consumers live longer, healthier lives deeply resonates with me, and I'm excited to partner with the team to drive what's next."
Ms. Tait's appointment to the Board is effective October 27, 2025, at which time she will also begin serving on the Company's Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committee.
