Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million or about CDN. $19.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Financial Performance

Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite

Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite

Knowing about the different types of iron ore is useful for investors interested in the space.

Iron, a key material in steel and other applications, is most often found in hematite and magnetite ores, though goethite, limonite and siderite ores are also common sources.

Below the Investing News Network has put together an overview of some basic information about hematite and magnetite ores, including what they are and where they’re found. Keep reading to learn more.

Iron Ore in Australia

It is more common than air, but invaluable to our society. We use it to build, craft and make steel and other alloys, and it shows up in everything from buildings to utensils.

Iron is one of the fundamental elements used by humans. It makes sense, then, to consider iron as an investment opportunity. The ubiquity of the metal, not just in our environment, but in our daily life, shows off its value. That value can be translated into an investor's portfolio.

When we specifically talk about iron in Australia, we are talking about the largest export in the country — it just narrowly edges out coal. Both the price and the production of iron has increased over the past five years, with most of Australia's iron being produced in Western Australia.

M3 Metals Corp.

M3 Metals Corp is a Canadian listed company. The company's business is to acquire, explore, and develop interests in mineral properties located in North America. Its only operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of assets. The company's projects include Mohave Mine Gold; Aspen Gold; and Block 103 Iron Ore projects.

Rockex Mining Corporation

Rockex Mining Corp is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company is involved in iron ore mining that focuses on the development of its Lake St. Joseph iron ore deposit.

