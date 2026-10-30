IRIS² CONSTELLATION: MDA SPACE TO PROVIDE THALES ALENIA SPACE WITH DIGITAL ANTENNA SUBSYSTEMS FOR 66 EARLY-DELIVERY SATELLITES

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry, has entered into an agreement with Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), to begin work on MDA AURORATM broadband digital phased array antennas and digital antenna controller for the 66 "Layer 1" IRIS2 satellites in low Earth orbit. IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite), the EU Secure Connectivity Programme, will be the new standard bearer for Europe's autonomous and sovereign space capability. The authorization to proceed (ATP) agreement is valued at more than $100M.
With their digital beamforming capabilities and performance, the MDA AURORATM direct radiating arrays (DRA) will serve as key enablers within this strategic program.
"Entering into this ATP to deliver critical digital antenna subsystems for the first set of Layer 1 IRIS2 satellites, to be launched in 2029, is a landmark moment for MDA Space and our MDA AURORATM technology," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This critical role reflects the confidence Thales Alenia Space and the European Commission have placed in our ability to offer quickly performing, interoperable connectivity that meets the requirements of the Layer 1 satellites."
MDA Space draws on decades of proven expertise in high‑performance satellite payloads and experience delivering critical SATCOM technology to the private sector and governments around the world, and this mandate adds to the MDA Space national sovereign programs of record. The MDA AURORA™ system and associated subsystems are engineered for high‑volume production and are designed, manufactured and tested in MDA Space's state-of-the-art facility in Montréal.
The IRIS2 ATP contract will be included in MDA Space's backlog in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The definitive contract for MDA Space's full scope of work is subject to contract finalization.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the entering into of any subsequent contract for further work that is connected to this ATP, the capabilities, performance and functionality of the goods being delivered by MDA Space and their ability to meet the needs of the ultimate customer, the conversion of any amounts in MDA Space's backlog into actual revenue and the award of any follow-on work in connection with the IRIS2 constellation. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.
Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.
SOCIAL MEDIA
LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/MDAspace
X: X.com/MDA_space
Facebook: Facebook.com/MDAspace
YouTube: YouTube.com/c/MDAspace
Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iris-constellation-mda-space-to-provide-thales-alenia-space-with-digital-antenna-subsystems-for-66-early-delivery-satellites-302924382.html
SOURCE MDA Space