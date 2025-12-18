Iris Secures Right to High-grade Tungsten Project, Montana USA and Update on Capital Raising

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
December 17, 2025
IRIS Metals Limited (ASX: IR1, “IRIS” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Finley Mining Inc for the exclusive right to farm-in to the Finley Basin Tungsten Project (Tungsten Project) located in Granite County, Montana, USA. This strategic farm-in opportunity further expands IRIS' exposure to critical minerals beyond lithium, positioning the Company in a key tungsten district with historical production potential and untapped high-grade tungsten potential in a jurisdiction primed for revival under U.S. critical minerals policies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- IRIS Metals has signed a binding Heads of Agreement with Finley Mining Inc and its shareholders, granting IRIS an exclusive right to farm-in to the high-grade Finley Basin Tungsten Project, located in Granite County, Montana, USA, subject to the execution of full form farm-in agreements to be negotiated in good faith on the agreed key terms within 40 business days (unless extended).
- Due to the transaction materialising during a proposed capital raising program, the Company decided not to raise capital at this point in time, having regard to the strategic merits of the Tungsten acquisition.
- Limited drilling undertaken by Union Carbide in the late 1970s–early 1980s resulted in a historical, non-JORC compliant tungsten reserve, 850,000 tons at an average grade of 0.68% WO₃1, which is considered high-grade relative to many global tungsten deposits.
- The farm-in provides IRIS with exposure to tungsten, a critical mineral with strategic importance for defense, energy, and industrial applications, complementing IRIS' existing critical minerals portfolio.
- The farm-in structure allows IRIS to earn up to a 100% interest in the project through staged exploration expenditure of up to USD$2,000,000 over 4 years and delivery of a JORC- compliant Inferred Resource.
- Exploration activities to commence at the Finley Basin Project in early 2026, focusing on resource definition, expansion, and development studies.
- The transaction aligns with IRIS' strategy to expand its critical minerals footprint in the USA, leveraging incentives for domestically sourced materials.
IRIS Metals Executive Chairman Peter Marks commented:
"This binding agreement marks an exciting step for IRIS as we grow and diversify our critical minerals portfolio into tungsten, a vital component for the defense and technology industries. The Finley Basin Project offers significant upside with its prospective geology and location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Combined with our existing South Dakota portfolio, this positions IRIS to capitalise on significantly growing demand for US-sourced critical minerals."
Montana Portfolio Expansion and Development
IRIS is actively evaluating additional critical mineral opportunities to complement its core South Dakota holdings. This farm-in to the Finley Basin Tungsten Project diversifies IRIS' assets into tungsten, a critical mineral essential for military energetics, alloys, electronics, and renewable energy technologies, with U.S. demand surging amid defense initiatives and clean energy goals, yet vulnerable to geopolitical supply disruptions.
The expansion of IRIS’ mineral portfolio to tungsten was measured in approach with a number of projects reviewed and compared. The Company selected the Finley Basin Project due to its high-grade characteristics when compared other tungsten occurrences in the US2, historical exploration results, favourable jurisdiction, potential for expansion of known mineralisation, local milling capabilities, and reasonable proximity to the Company’s South Dakota operations.
IRIS’ primary focus remains on advancing its South Dakota lithium and rubidium projects toward near- term development under its “Hub & Spoke” strategy, which emphasises centralized processing across multiple sites.
Recent expansions, including the September 2025 acquisition of the Ingersoll Project from Rapid Critical Metals have significantly grown IRIS' Black Hills footprint and private land holdings. IRIS is rapidly expanding mineral resources and progressing studies to support a multi-mine production model, with economic analysis targeted for 2026.
This strategic diversification importantly aligns with broader U.S. incentives for domestically sourced critical minerals and supports resilient supply chains under frameworks such as the Australia-U.S. Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Iris Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
