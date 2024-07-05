Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IperionX logo

IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration

IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.

Highlights
  • Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX’s rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
  • Energy Fuels’ evaluation indicates that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels’ ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
  • IperionX’s Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
  • The combination of IperionX’s heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels’ operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in Tennessee to Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from IperionX, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPX:AU
