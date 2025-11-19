IonQ Only Quantum Company in 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500; Grows Revenue Nearly 2000% in 3 years

The company joins fellow honorees Snowflake, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, MongoDB, and Cloudflare driving outsize growth and returns
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced it is the only quantum company on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.
IonQ revenue grew nearly 2000% from 2021 to 2024 due to the accelerating adoption of the company's quantum platform technologies in the US and around the world. The company's rapid expansion reflects its progress in delivering enterprise-ready quantum systems, expanding its global footprint with commercial and government customers, and advancing its roadmap across quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security.
"IonQ has experienced tremendous growth in 2025, significantly outperforming revenue expectations and delivering on key technology milestones months ahead of schedule," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "Being the only quantum company named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 affirms the increasing commercial advantage of IonQ's quantum technologies."
The 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue increases with an average growth rate of 1,079%. The ranking is based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."
IonQ's recognition in the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 follows other recent awards and listings in Forbes' Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies , Newsweek's Excellence Index 1000 , Built In's Best Midsize Places to Work , and Fortune's Future 50 award.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025 .
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
