IonQ Leaders to Present at World Strategic Forum

Company will be featured in keynote address and panels showcasing its leadership in quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced its participation at the 14th World Strategic Forum (WSF), taking place November 24–25 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.
The Forum brings together global leaders under the theme "Driving Prosperity through Innovation." IonQ will highlight how quantum computing, networking, and sensing are poised to unlock new economic value, improve national resilience, and enable next-generation infrastructure, financial, and defense applications.
IonQ will highlight its industry-leading quantum systems and current real-world use cases through multiple engagements:
- Keynote Address: Executive Conversation
- Monday, November 24, 9:30–10:00 a.m. ET
- IonQ Speaker: Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO, IonQ
- "Decoding Quantum: A Conversation on the Next Tech Revolution"
- Monday, November 24, 2:55–3:45 p.m. ET
- IonQ Panelist: Jamil Abo-Shaeer, CEO and Co-founder of Vector Atomic, an IonQ Company
- "Time to Go Quantum - Are You Ready?"
- Tuesday, November 25, 10:00–11:00 a.m. ET
- IonQ Panelist: Jamil Abo-Shaeer, CEO and Co-founder of Vector Atomic, an IonQ Company
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025 .
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
