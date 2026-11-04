IonQ Announces Partnership with QuantumCT to Expand Quantum Computing Access

Agreement secures IonQ compute resources for Connecticut-based universities, researchers, and enterprises advancing quantum information science and technologies
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, today announced a partnership with QuantumCT, Connecticut's statewide initiative to accelerate quantum innovation and economic development. QuantumCT will purchase access to IONQ's trapped-ion quantum computers on behalf of Connecticut-based, quantum-focused organizations.
Under the agreement, QuantumCT will make IonQ's cloud quantum computing resources available to its network of academic institutions, research laboratories, startups, and enterprises across the state. Participating organizations will use IonQ's systems to extend research in quantum information science and technologies. Areas of focus will span quantum algorithms, optimization, materials science, and workforce development. The contract includes access to more than 150 hours of cloud runtime on IonQ's quantum computers and takes Connecticut's quantum community from exploration to application.
QuantumCT is anchored by the University of Connecticut and Yale University. It's supported by a coalition of industry, government, and academic partners to position Connecticut as a national hub for quantum research, talent, and commercialization. Access to IonQ's commercial systems gives the state's researchers and businesses hands-on experience with frontier quantum hardware. That access enables the development of applications, skills, and companies that will define the quantum economy.
"Regional quantum ecosystems thrive when researchers and innovators have access to advanced quantum computers," said Scott Millard, Chief Business Officer of IonQ. "By securing access to quantum computing resources, QuantumCT is giving Connecticut's universities, startups, and enterprises the opportunity to build practical quantum capabilities today. We're proud that IonQ's systems will power that work and help strengthen Connecticut's quantum community."
"Expanding access to advanced quantum computing resources is an important step in helping Connecticut's researchers, startups, and industry partners move from exploration to practical application. Our agreement with IonQ gives the QuantumCT ecosystem access to the trapped-ion platform, along with the technical support needed to put that capability to work. At the same time, QuantumCT intends to build a broader, modality-diverse computing environment, providing access to multiple quantum computing approaches so users can match the right technology to the right problem. This partnership is an important part of that strategy and of our goal to strengthen Connecticut's position as a leading hub for quantum innovation," said QuantumCT Interim CEO, Vivek Ramakrishnan
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
About QuantumCT
QuantumCT is Connecticut's statewide initiative to accelerate quantum technology research, workforce development, and economic growth. Led by the University of Connecticut and Yale University in partnership with industry, government, and community stakeholders, QuantumCT connects the state's quantum ecosystem to advance quantum information science and position Connecticut as a national leader in the emerging quantum economy. Learn more at QuantumCT.org .
Note to Investors Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our partnership with QuantumCT. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident," "position," "become," "on track," "ensure," "ongoing" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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