Lithium Investing News

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

  • 2022 TEM Survey successfully completed
  • TEM results indicate strong conductivity and low resistivity that is typical of a significant brine aquifer
  • 22.7 billion cubic meter low resistivity aquifer volume measured
  • Drill planning to test porosity, flow rates and aquifer specifics underway
  • Technical expert site review to be undertaken in September

"An exciting milestone for the Company that validates the results of the previously announced TEM results as well as provide the Company with a means to calculate the brine body on the basis of the low resistivity zone, bringing us one step closer to providing a resource estimate on a market altering deposit at Urgakh Naran," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

The TEM survey validates the high conductivity and low resistivity seen across the previously announced lines across the basin, validating extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the Urgakh Naran aquifer. The Company is equally happy to share results from the extensive drilling operations that we have concluded on the expansive Baavhai Uul licence.

Summary

Ion Energy has successfully completed an additional 16 line-km TEM survey on its Urgakh Naran project in Mongolia that intersects the previously announced 82 line-km completed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_002.jpg

Figure 1: Low Resistivity Zone shown with lines 1 through 9.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_002full.jpg.

Following the low resistivity northeast structures narrowing from the southwest to the northeast direction, the company completed line 9 intersecting all lines previously completed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_figure%202%20ion_550.jpg

Figure 2: Low Resistivity Zone confirmed by Line 9

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_figure%202%20ion.jpg.

The Company calculates a 22.7 billion cubic meter low resistivity brine body with a cut off of

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_004.jpg
Figure 3. Low resistivity zone volume at Urgakh Naran.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_004full.jpg.

The Company is now working to determine the location of the monitoring well locations and is mobilizing rigs in country to commence a program in the coming weeks. The three hole monitoring well drill program will allow Ion Energy to obtain samples for hydrogeological sampling, porosity testing, flow rates and depth-specific brine sample measurements that will include chemical assays with the objective of announcing a mineral resource estimate in Q4 2022. The Company has confirmed a site visit in late September this year that will include technical experts, strategics and analysts.

Baavhai Uul

As reported to market, Ion Energy completed a significant auger program across the vast Baavhai Uul licence, and alongside the 1502 ppm Li seen at the White Wolf Prospect at Baavhai Uul, the Company reports the discovery of strong CuNi anomalies as reported by Aranjin Resources Ltd, further solidifying the value of the Reciprocal Mining Rights Agreement entered into with Aranjin Resources Ltd on February 1, 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_005.jpg

Figure 4. Victory CuNi Discovery at Baavhai Uul.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_005full.jpg.

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134827

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ion EnergyTSXV:IONBattery Metals Investing
ION:CA
TSXV:ION

Ion Energy


Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

On national TV Sat. June 25 & Sun. June 26, 2022 BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) - A premiere gold company with proven leadership lead by veteran miner, Sean Roosen. BTV explores Osisko's plans to become North America's next mid-tier gold producer.

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)& Aranjin Resources (TSXV: ARJN) - With Asia being a major consumer of battery metals, these companies team up to take advantage. BTV discovers how this strategic alliance plans to electrify the Asian battery metals market.

CyberCatch- BTV learns how CyberCatch protects small and medium sized businesses with their unique patented technology by solving the root cause of data breaches and ransom attacks.

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - Fully funded and building off last year's success. BTV visits Northern B.C's prolific Golden Horseshoe where Thesis is planning a significant 2022 drill program.

Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) - On the verge of becoming a gold producer, BTV checks in on Monarch's strong pipeline of development and exploration projects in Quebec.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 3 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128670

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy: Significant Lithium Brine Discovery at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project

ION Energy: Significant Lithium Brine Discovery at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to report that the Company has made a significant lithium brine discovery at its +29,000 hectare 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia. The brine sample was collected at surface from a shallow pool and assayed 918 mgL Lithium. This is an exceptional early result for the Company and is the highest grade lithium brine known to have ever been collected in Mongolia. This is also in line with lithium brine results from producing operations immediately to the south in China.

"These exceptional early results are extremely exciting for all stakeholders, they reinforce the Company view that high quality lithium brines could be discovered at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project. We anticipate many more positive updates to the market in the coming months as exploration is ramped up over summer. ION has an active and expanded exploration team on site at Urgakh Naran and exploration is ongoing," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy provides Site Visit and Exploration Update

ION Energy provides Site Visit and Exploration Update

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is excited to provide an extensive operational and exploration update on the heels of the site visits in Mongolia in late April, to our Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran projects:

  • +81,000 hectare Baavhai Uul flagship project has shown ~25% lithium anomalies thusfar, as further drilling results are pending; and

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3PITJ8L

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first drill core assays from recent drill testing of six priority targets at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver Project located 72 kilometers northeast of Tonopah in central Nevada, USA

Assay results include an intersection of 440 g/t silver and 0.99% lead between 27.74-28.47 meters in drill hole BS2202. The high-grade silver is included within a wider interval between 26.76-30.82 meters which averaged 134 g/t Ag and which forms part of a fault/crush zone that appears to be trending at a high angle to the drill core (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACME Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACME Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Announces Maiden Resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Announces Maiden Resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to report a maiden but preliminary lithium ("Li") and potassium ("K") resource statement for its Tolillar brine project in the Salta province of Argentina. The resource estimate detailed in Table 1 below includes 2,119,000 tonnes of indicated, and 1,158,000 tonnes of inferred, lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") equivalent ("LCE"). The resource estimate also includes 7,387,000 tonnes of potassium equivalent ("KCl") in the indicated category and a further 4,786,000 tonnes of KCl in the inferred category.

The Company has not included any of its Hombre Muerto assets in this resource estimate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the exercise of an aggregate of 8,057,778 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in two tranches at exercise prices of $0.075 and $0.10 per Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $738,556 to the treasury by the Company's largest shareholders, Jason and Christina Barnard, within the last four weeks. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until August 28, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020. All Warrants that were issued under that private placement have now been exercised.

John Gravelle
President and CEO, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the achievement of certain development milestones and planned future activities regarding the Incahuasi Salar property and Pocitos Salar property, respectively.

Incahuasi Salar

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×