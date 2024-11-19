Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IODM Ltd

IODM Limited (ASX: IOD) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of IODM Limited (‘IOD’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IOD, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 22 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from IODM Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

IOD:AU
IODM Ltd
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


IODM Ltd

IODM Q1 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

IODM Limited (ASX: IOD) (“IODM” or “the Company”), is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the period ended 30 September 2024 (“Q1 FY25” or “Quarter”).

