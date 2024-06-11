- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investor Presentation - West Musgrave Copper Project
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
This presentation has been prepared by Redstone Resources Ltd (“Redstone”). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this document has been derived from third parties and though Redstone has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by Redstone.
This presentation is not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice and any recipients of this information (“Recipients”) or prospective investors should contact their own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice.
Any forward-looking statements included in this document involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and maybe unknown to, Redstone. In particular, they speak only as of the date of this document, they assume the success of Redstone’s strategies, and they are subject to significant regulatory, business, competitive and economic uncertainties and risks. No assurance can be given by Redstone that the assumptions reflected in any forward ooking statements will prove to be correct and actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Recipients are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Redstone and its officers, employees, related bodies corporate and agents (“Agents”) make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of information or opinions in this document and do not take responsibility for updating any information, providing recipients with access to additional information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after this document has been issued.
To the extent permitted by law, Redstone and its Agents disclaim all liability, direct, indirect or consequential (and whether or not arising out of the negligence, default or lack of care of Redstone and/or any of its Agents) for any loss or damage suffered by a Recipient or other persons arising out of, or in connection with, any use or reliance on this presentation or information. All amounts are in A$ unless stated otherwise.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
The electrification transition is well underway and has spurred a growth in demand for rare metals, such as lithium and base metals, including nickel and copper, which most clean technologies require. The overall sentiment for these battery metals remains healthy and optimistic, even amid global economic turmoil.
Australia is supporting this growth in demand through its mining-friendly, tier-1 jurisdictions. The country is a world leader in producing and exporting a plethora of metals and minerals, including iron, copper, lithium, nickel, bauxite and gold. Australia produces significant amounts of 19 in-demand minerals from more than 350 operating mines. The Musgrave Province contains a Mesoproterozoic crystalline basement terrain that reaches across the shared borders of Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia. The terrain has significant deposits of several essential metals, including nickel, platinum group elements (PGEs), copper, gold, lead, zinc, chromite, and rare earth elements (REEs). Yet, much of Musgrave remains underexplored, especially for the base metals the world now needs.Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS) is a base and precious metals exploration company, exploring its 100-percent-owned, highly prospective West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper deposit, located in the West Musgrave Province of Western Australia. The company’s West Musgrave Project is located proximal to BHP’s world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and Succoth copper (nickel, palladium) deposit, and Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt project. Redstone also has other pending tenement applications prospective for nickel and copper in the same region. The company is led by a management team with expertise in geology and mineral exploration, business development and corporate law, creating confidence in the team’s ability to capitalize on its assets.
The unique Musgrave terrain has already drawn the interest of notable miners, such as BHP. BHP is progressing with the development of its Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit, which has been estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33 percent copper and 0.30 percent nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC). Final regulatory approval to begin construction of the Nebo-Babel mine has been granted. Other discoveries and deposits in the area, such as the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit, indicate the potential of the West Musgrave region to become a significant base metal jurisdiction.
Redstone’s flagship, 100-percent-owned West Musgrave Project is situated between these two deposits — approximately 40 kilometres east of BHP’s Nebo Babel nickel-copper-PGE deposit and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit. Redstone’s West Musgrave Project is highly prospective yet largely underexplored. The asset has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) deposits and other large intrusive related hydrothermal systems.
Location of Redstone’s West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu copper deposit, in relation to the world-class Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu-PGE deposit.
The 100-percent-owned Tollu Copper Vein deposit, located within the West Musgrave Project, has a JORC-compliant indicated and inferred resource estimate of 3.8 million tonnes grading 1 percent copper, for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper with a cut-off of 0.2 percent. There is also a current estimated conceptual exploration target*, suggesting a potential for up to 627,000 tonnes of copper at Tollu. (*conceptual exploration target ranges from 31 to 47 million tonnes of mineralization at 0.8 to 1.3 percent copper, containing 259,000 to 627,000 tonnes copper.)
Outside Australia, Redstone Resources is an emerging battery metals explorer and has been building its portfolio of lithium and other critical mineral assets in Canada.
In May 2023, the company signed an exclusive option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Attwood Lake Area Lithium Properties in Northwestern Ontario. The properties are considered highly prospective for lithium and/or rare element pegmatites.
Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program at Attwood Lake showed numerous pegmatite outcrops. The program consisted of a helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium and rare‐earth-element-bearing pegmatites. Results from the 209 rock grab samples collected indicate elevated Li is present across the project.
In July 2023, Redstone Resources entered into another exclusive option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Radisson East and Sakami Projects located in the prolific James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, host to several advanced lithium projects and new lithium discoveries in Canada including:
- Patriot Metals (ASX: PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170 kms east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX: WR1) Cancet Project (~100 kms east); and
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Project (~40 kms southeast).
These projects have a combined area of 90 square kilometres and cover more than 50 kilometres of highly prospective greenstone belts with coincident lithium‐in‐lake anomalism and are host to several known pegmatite occurrences and outcrops.
Prospectivity analysis and multispectral analysis recently undertaken by Redstone Resources on Radisson East and Sakami has identified a significant number of high priority lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas requiring follow up exploration.
Redstone Resources also recently entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100 percent of the highly prospective suite of lithium projects that include the Camaro, Taiga and Hellcat Projects in the James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec. Redstone will be the manager of the joint venture which covers 5,187 hectares of tenure. The joint venture also secured an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK South and PAK Southeast Lithium Projects comprising 1,415 hectares in Ontario's Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium's PAK Lithium Project.
An experienced management team leads Redstone with decades of experience in the mineral resources sector, with expertise in mineral exploration, mining operations and corporate finance.
Company Highlights
- Redstone Resources is an Australia-based mineral exploration company exploring highly prospective properties for copper and nickel in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
- The West Musgrave region has already drawn the interest of miners who have made significant discoveries, including the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit.
- Redstone’s flagship West Musgrave Project is located near these existing projects, only 40 km west of BHP’s Nebo-Babel deposit, indicating the potential of the company’s tenure.
- The company owns 100 percent of the West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper vein deposit.
- It has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits, VHMS deposits and other large intrusive-related hydrothermal systems
- The Tollu Copper vein deposit is proof of a significant hydrothermal system in the project area.
- In May 2023, Redstone entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Attwood Lake Area Lithium properties, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which was closely followed by another option agreement entered into in July 2023, to acquire 100 percent of the Radisson East and Sakami Projects in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. These projects are known to be highly prospective for lithium and/or rare earth element pegmatites, and close to several advanced lithium projects.
- The Attwood and Radisson East and Sakami Project acquisitions complement the company’s West Musgrave copper-nickel project and its strategy to increase exposure to the growing global battery metals and explore for critical minerals in high demand.
- A Phase 1 exploration program conducted on the Attwood project has identified numerous pegmatite outcrops with sample assay results indicating elevated lithium is present across the project.
- Several high priority exploration targets have been confirmed from recent prospectivity analysis and multispectral analysis undertaken over the Radisson East and Sakami Projects.
- Redstone Resources has also entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100 percent of a highly prospective suite of lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec, and option agreement for lithium projects in Northwestern Ontario.
- A strong management team leads the company with decades of experience in the resources sector.
Key Projects
The West Musgrave Project
The West Musgrave Project covers 237 square kilometres of highly prospective yet underexplored terrain. The asset is 40 kilometres east of the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit owned by BHP, and contains suitable geological structure and settings for nickel-copper deposits. Redstone plans to continue the exploration of the asset to follow up on recent drilling and exploration results which identified numerous prospective targets.
Significantly, recent drilling at 7.5 km northeast of the Tollu Copper Vein deposit has confirmed for the first time the presence of mafic-ultramafic intrusions on the project, which are potential host and/or source rocks for nickel-copper-PGE ± cobalt mineralisation. This confirmation is significant for Redstone especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40 kms east of the BHP-owned world-class Nebo Babel nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit and may also be a potential explanation for a source of the high grade copper at Tollu.
The Tollu Copper Vein Project
Redstone’s Tollu Copper Vein deposit is located within the broader West Musgrave Project and has already produced promising drilling results. Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper-rich veins in a mineralized system covering an area of at least 5 square kilometres. Copper mineralization is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined a JORC 2012 resource estimate for Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes grading 1 percent copper, for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper and 0.01 percent cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt. However, the company considers that this estimate may be far greater with further drilling.
Drilling results from Redstone Resources’ most recent exploration program continue to deliver outstanding copper results for the Chatsworth and Forio prospects at the Tollu Copper Vein deposit.
At Chatsworth, RC drill hole TLC205 intersected 11 metres at 1.2 percent copper from only 29 metres downhole, extending the previously intersected high‐grade copper lens a further 20 metres towards the surface.
Together with the previous drilling, TLC205 has shown that the targeted high grade copper lens at Chatsworth is up to 26 metres thick (downhole), has a copper grade always over 1 percent copper and extends over 140 metres vertical from TLC205 to its deepest intersection to date in TLC188 at 174 metres-184 metres downhole. No drilling has tested beneath the intersection in TLC188 and so this significant, up to 26 metre thick (downhole) vertically long high-grade copper lens remains open at depth.
Previous intersections of the same high‐grade copper lens intersected in TLC205 include:
- TLC188 ‐ 10 m at 2.51 percent copper from 174 m downhole including 3 m at 4.71 percent copper from 175 m downhole;
- TLC189 ‐ 26 m at 1.46 percent copper from 61 m downhole including 1 m at 5.1 percent copper from 84 m downhole;
- TLC033 ‐ 5 m at 2.21 percent copper from 100 m downhole; and
- TLC034 ‐ 15 m at 1.39 percent copper from 136 m downhole including 3 m at 3.67 percent copper from 122 m downhole.
E-W Cross-section of high grade copper lens at Chatsworth Prospect, Tollu Copper Deposit. Recent intersection in RC drill hole TLC205 is shown along with intersections from 2021 drilling in TLC188 and TLC189 as well as intersections in historical drilling, RC drill holes TLC033 and TLC034
Recent drilling has also delivered further high-grade intersections at Forio, including the highest Cu grade ever intersected with 1 m at 18.5 percent copper from 18 m downhole in RC drill hole TLC203.
Drilling completed at Forio in late 2022 RC drilling campaign at Tollu were aimed at testing the continuity along strike of a zone of high grade copper lenses at Forio identified in previous drilling.
The high grade Cu intersections at Forio include:
- 8 m at 4.1 percent copper from 13 m downhole depth (TLC203) including 1 m at 18.5 percent copper from 18 m downhole.
- 4 m at 1.2 percent copper from 45 m downhole (TLC203)
- 6m at 1.47 percent copper from 80 m downhole (TLC201).
The high grade copper intersections in RC drill holes TLC201 and TLC203 extend the zone of high grade copper lenses at Forio along strike north and south for at least 60 m continuous.
Long-section of RC drill holes TLC201 and TLC203 recently drilled to test for extension of the high grade copper mineralisation intersected in TLC181, TLC153 and TLC173 in previous drilling. Cross-section is drawn along strike N-S of the Forio vein system and looking towards the east
The significant drilling intersections of high‐grade copper mineralisation at both the Chatsworth and Forio Prospects (dating back to 2017) at Tollu are yet to be included in the existing JORC 2012 Tollu resource estimate, which suggests there may be opportunities in the Tollu resource yet to be realised.
Attwood Lake Lithium Project
Geologist exposes pegmatite outcrop beneath lichen.
The Attwood Lake lithium project is located approximately 115 kilometres east‐southeast from the community of Pickle Lake in northwestern Ontario. Geologically, the project forms part of the Neoarchean English River subprovince of the Superior Province. It straddles or is located within a few kilometres of the boundary to the Uchi subprovince, which is located to the north. The English River subprovince is an Archean gneiss belt of mostly metasediments and sedimentary derived‐orthogneisses. Reconnaissance bedrock mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 2016 identified largely gneissic metasediments in the western part and along the eastern margin of the property, while the central part is dominated by muscovite‐bearing, peraluminous granitic rocks including some metavolcanic and migmatized supracrustal rocks. Mapping identified muscovite‐bearing pegmatites, mostly in metasediments near their contact with the granitic rocks, a setting that is favorable for potential lithium pegmatites.
Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program at Attwood Lake showed numerous pegmatite outcrops. The program consisted of a helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium and rare‐earth-element-bearing pegmatites. Results from the 209 rock grab samples collected indicate elevated Li is present across the project.
Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects
The Radisson East and Sakami lithium projects in the prolific James Bay Lithium District, Québec are located near:
- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170 kms east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX:WR1) Cancet Project (100 kms east)
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Property (~40 kms southwest)
Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Project location map
The Sakami Lithium Project spans 68 square kilometres consisting of three claim blocks within the La Grande sub‐province approximately 14 kilometres north of the boundary between the La Grande and Opinaca sub‐provinces, in a similar geological setting as the Corvette (Patriot Battery Metals), Cancet (Winsome Resources) and Adina Lithium Deposits (Winsome Resources) lithium deposits, which all occur 10 to 20 kilometres north of the boundary.
A prospectivity analysis has generated eighteen target areas that are prospective for LCT
pegmatites across the Sakami Lithium Project. The two easternmost claim blocks follow a north‐south trend of elevated prospectivity scores, and the northwestern‐most claim block is highlighted by an elevated prospectivity score along its northern boundary. The north‐south trend of prospectivity appears to be associated with amphibolite and paragneiss units along north‐northeast‐trending faults. The highest priority targets on the Sakami Lithium Project are targets S01 through S04 to the south end of the project towards the La Grande‐Opinaca sub‐province boundary. These high priority targets occur in an area where a north to south trending amphibolite unit is truncated by east-to-west faulting and an increase in low-level geochemical anomalism that is associated with LCT pegmatites occurs in the direction of the La Grande‐Opinaca regional geological boundary.
Prospectivity analysis of Sakami Lithium Project
The Radisson East Lithium Project spans 22 square kilometres consisting of two claim blocks, both within the La Grande sub‐province and 55 kilometres to the northeast of Q2 Metals’ Mia Lithium project.
The prospectivity analysis has generated six target areas for prospective LCT pegmatites across the Radisson East Lithium Project. The easternmost claim block follows a northwest trend of elevated prospectivity, and includes targets RE01 and RE02, the highest priority targets on this project. The westernmost claim block follows a northeast trend of lower but slightly elevated prospectivity scores and includes targets RE03 through RE06. These trends of elevated prospectivity both follow basalt units that underlay both claim blocks.
Prospectivity analysis of Radisson East Lithium Project
A preliminary field programme will be completed over the Sakami and Radisson East Projects to assess the highest prospectivity target areas identified from a recent prospectivity analysis, in conjunction with the significant number of potential LCT pegmatite outcrop targets identified by multispectral analysis. The first pass programme will include field mapping, outcrop sampling and geochemical sampling to verify the presence of pegmatite outcrops and to test for lithium mineralisation.
Redstone and Galan Joint Venture
James Bay Lithium Projects - Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat
The Redstone and Galan 50/50 JV recently acquired the James Bay Lithium Projects, namely three high quality projects consisting of Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat Projects (TCH). The projects cover 3,850 hectares and are adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ (TSXV:PMET) Corvette Lithium discovery in James Bay. PMET’s CV8 pegmatite is one of the finest new hard rock lithium discoveries, with grab samples averaging 4.6 percent lithium oxide Li2O, and is located only 1.4 kilometres north of the Taiga Project. PMET’s newly-discovered CV13 pegmatite cluster is located 1.5 kilometres north of the Camaro Project.
James Bay Project Highlights:
The Taiga and Camaro are situated in the Meso-Archean to Paleoproterozoic La Grande Subprovince of the Superior Province underlain by the Poste Le Moyne and Langelier plutons, respectively. The Camaro project is hosted in the Semonville Pluton with local windows of the Rouget Formation metabasalt. Properties are hosted in hornblende biotite diorite, quartz-rich diorite, biotite hornblende tonalite, granodiorite, granite, conglomerate, wacke, and amphibolite.
The Hellcat Project hosts Vieux Comptoir Granitic suite believed to be the source of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes found within the region. The primary greenstone within the project is amphibolites of the rouget greenstone belt, a similar age to the Grupe de Guyer greenstone belt, located within Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
Previous initial exploration on the James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes.
Ontario Lithium Projects - PAK South and PAK Southeast
As part of the joint venture with Galan Lithium, Redstone Resources has secured an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK South and PAK Southeast claims in Ontario’s “Electric Avenue”, located approximately 170 kilometres north of Red Lake, Ontario, in the Red Lake Mining Division.
The PAK South and PAK Southeast properties cover 1,258 hectares and 157 hectares, respectively, and several pegmatite units have been identified in regional mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS).
The projects are adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) PAK Lithium Project, which includes two lithium deposits, the Spark Deposit and PAK Deposit, and two other prospects.
Highlighting the prospectivity of the Electric Avenue province, Frontier recently reported an intersection of 108.4 m of continuous pegmatite averaging 2.12 percent lithium oxide from its Spark Pegmatite(Frontier’s TSX-V announcement dated 25 September 2023).
Board and Management
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is executive vice-president of Mega Uranium, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company and executive chairman of Toro Energy Limited, an ASX-listed uranium company. He is also the non-executive chairman of Galan Lithium and the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Prior to this Homsany was a corporate and commercial advisory partner with one of Australia’s leading law firms. He is currently the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants and has been admitted as a solicitor for over 20 years. Homsany has extensive experience in corporate law, including advising public resources and energy companies on corporate governance, finance, capital raisings, takeovers, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestments.
He also has significant board experience with publicly listed resource companies and in the resources industry. He has also worked for an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate.
Homsany is a certified practicing accountant and is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA). He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA.
Edward van Heemst - Non-executive Director
Edward van Heemst is a prominent Perth businessman with over 40 years of experience in managing a diverse range of activities with large private companies.
He is the managing director of Vanguard Press and was previously the long-time chairman of Perth Racing (1997 to 2016). He was also appointed as non-executive chairman of NTM Gold, an ASX-listed company from July 2019 to March 2021.
Van Heemst holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Melbourne, an MBA from the University of Western Australia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.
He has extensive knowledge of capital markets and established mining industry networks.
Brett Hodgins - Technical Director
Brett Hodgins has over 20 years of professional experience in the resources sector primarily focused on exploration and mining operations. He began his career as a geologist with Robe River Mining and Rio Tinto Iron Ore. During that time he was involved with the commissioning and development of the West Angelas and Hope Downs operations. Hodgins' recent roles include general manager project development for Iron Ore Holdings and he is president/CEO of Central Iron Ore Ltd, a TSXV-listed company gold and iron ore explorer. He brings a wide range of experience in exploration, feasibility studies, operations, and has a broad knowledge of the resource sector.
Hodgins has completed a bachelor of science degree with honors in geology from Newcastle University, diploma of management and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geological Consultant
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles, exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included several years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy Ltd, an ASX-listed uranium development company in Australia where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies.
Shirtliff is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Mineral Resources vs. Mineral Reserves: Key Mining Terms for Investors to Know
Resource investors have access to huge amounts of information when evaluating junior mining stocks, but understanding exactly what a company has in the ground is one of the most crucial steps.
Mineral resources and mineral reserves are key to the due diligence process. While these terms may at first sound interchangeable, they carry distinct meanings and implications within the mining industry.
Mineral resources break down into the measured, indicated and inferred categories, while mineral reserves are divided into the proven and probable segments. Each of these terms provides a different level of insight into a company's deposit. So what do they all mean? Below are definitions that can help investors make informed decisions.
What are mineral resources?
According to the Canadian Institute of Mining, there are two primary ways a company in the mining industry can report on deposits at a certain location: mineral resources and mineral reserves.
Mineral resources are typically linked to the exploration phase of a project, with the inferred, indicated and measured categories providing different levels of confidence in what exists in the ground.
What are inferred resources?
An inferred resource is part of an exploration company’s earliest activities. Usually when inferred resources are released there has been limited exploration. A site may have undergone some surface sampling or a couple of drill holes.
At this stage, a company has some level of confidence that there may be mineralization on site, but needs to raise funds to further explore and help define the size and shape of the deposit.
Because inferred resource values are derived from limited sampling, they must be reported separately from measured and indicated data. When it comes to rules outlined in National Instrument 43-101 reporting standards, inferred resources can be included in preliminary economic assessments, but not in prefeasibility or feasibility studies.
For investors, inferred resources can provide some information about early stage exploration efforts, but are the lowest measure of confidence. While grade and size at this step in the process could seem stellar, inferred resources represent a higher-risk investment due to the limited work put in at the site.
What are indicated resources?
Once a company has conducted more extensive exploration through drill programs and has gained more confidence in the characteristics of a particular deposit, it can begin to report an indicated resource.
By this point, the company has a better idea of the shape of deposit, how deep it is situated and its strike length. Through drilling, it will also have a better idea of the grade and the types of minerals that are hosted at the project.
As there is greater confidence in reporting indicated resources, they can be included in more detailed prefeasibility and feasibility studies and can begin to shape the viability of turning a particular resource into a producing mine.
Indicated resources are designed to give investors a better idea of the longer-term potential of a site and allow them to begin to understand the scale of a potential mine. Through various studies, the company may even have some indication of how profitable a site may be once fully developed.
What are measured resources?
A measured resource is made up of the most detailed and reliable sets of data a company has, and is typically used to fill out late-stage technical reports and feasibility studies. A mining company will use measured resource data to determine if there is sufficient material to make mining a particular deposit a viable enterprise.
Investors can look at measured resource values as a good indicator of what exists in the ground and can use this documentation to determine whether a company may be a worthwhile investment.
As development proceeds, measured resource values can be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.
What are mineral reserves?
While the terminology is similar, there are differences between mineral resources and mineral reserves.
Where a mineral resource accounts for all mineralization in an area, a mineral reserve only includes the portions of a resource that are economically viable. This is typically defined by the quantity of ore that will be delivered for processing or for sale. This means a mineral reserve estimate may exclude project areas that are too far from the main deposit and too costly to pursue, or may exclude portions of the resource that are too low in quality to be profitable.
For investors, mineral reserves are typically reported in the development stage of a project as a company is putting together its feasibility study and determining the long-term prospects of turning an exploration project into a mine.
What are probable reserves?
A probable mineral reserve bears some relation to an indicated resource in that it requires the same level of confidence; however, it attaches modifying factors that affect the viability of the resource.
These factors can include the percentage of minerals that can expect to be extracted from the ore due to metallurgic analysis, processing techniques and technology or environmental or economic factors.
Probable reserves require some level of realistic economic and engineering study when they are being reported in a prefeasibility or feasibility study. They begin to demonstrate the value of materials contained within a potential mine site and show how long the asset's life may be and how much time it will take to recover initial capital costs.
What are proven reserves?
Like a probable reserve, a proven reserve represents a modified reporting of a measured resource, but attaches economic, geologic, environmental and other factors to the estimate. Proven reserves represent the highest level of confidence when discussing a deposit or portion of a deposit where mining operations are being planned.
Investors should view proven reserves as a company’s final estimate of the quantity of minerals contained within a deposit. They are often reported based on current commodity prices.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting
Augustus Minerals Limited (the Company) refers to the announcement dated 7 June 2024 titled “Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting” (Announcement).
The Company wishes to update the Announcement adding information in respect to Figure 1. Enclosed with this cover page is the updated announcement.
Authorised by the Board of Augustus Minerals Limited.
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on geological modelling of mineralisation and alteration mapping following recent RC drilling and reprocessing of historic IP survey data for the Minnie Springs Copper (Cu)-Molybdenum (Mo) project in the Gascoyne Region.
- Augustus Minerals has conducted re-processing of historic Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo porphyry project which highlights the potential for near surface extensions to existing Mo mineralisation.
- Potential identified for higher grade Cu and Mo zones at depth below “tilted” porphyry model.
- Cu mineralised quartz veins drilled by Augustus in the 2024 RC program over the eastern part of the prospect may be “smoke” remobilized from higher grade zones at depth by shearing related to the regional Minga Bar fault system.
- Previous drilling at Minnie Springs intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration halo consistent with the zoning of a large porphyry copper / molybdenum system.
- Two holes with EIS funding planned to test for the higher-grade zones at depth.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“Modelling of the Minnie Springs system in an integrated manner by incorporating recent drilling, alteration mapping and geophysics has highlighted both potential extensions to existing near surface Mo rich zones, as well as the potential for higher grade Cu-Mo zones at depth”.
Minnie Springs
Minnie Springs hosts porphyry related Cu-Mo mineralisation that was previously drilled by Equatorial Mining and Catalyst Metals. A molybdenum Exploration Target has previously been defined by SRK Consulting for the historic drilling area comprised of between 12 - 84Mt as outlined below (Table 1 and Figure 2)1. Clarifying Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resources, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Table 1. Exploration target size estimate for Minnie Springs Molybdenum depositNote: Based on ~300 ppm Mo cut-off at 100% recovery.
The recently completed 3,070m RC drilling program that infilled around hole MSRC012 drilled last year (18m @ 0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag from 94m downhole, and 16m @ 0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 121m downhole2) and tested the northern half of the 2km long copper-in soil anomaly continued to extend the footprint of Cu anomalism. Assays from this program >0.1% Cu are Listed in Table 2 below; collar details are listed in Table 3.
The RC drilling has confirmed strong Cu anomalism within quartz veins over a strike length of greater than 3km beneath the strong Cu-in-soils anomaly (Figure 2). The association of the copper with the quartz veins with moderate to low levels of pyrite (no chargeability IP response) suggest structural remobilisation from a deeper copper source. Shearing within the Cu zone increases significantly as it approaches the major northwest trending Minga Bar Fault system; this is supported by a marked increase in water intersected within the RC drilling within the easternmost holes.
As discussed above, the Mo rich core of the system is located southwest of the Cu anomaly which implies that the system is tilted to the east, exposing the Mo rich zone which is usually seen deeper within the porphyry than the Cu zone.
Geophysics
Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) reprocessed the two IP Surveys conducted by Equatorial Minerals in 1997. A gradient array survey was conducted over both the Mo and Cu zones, highlighting elevated chargeability over the Mo rich zone, with no significant chargeability over the Cu-in-soil anomaly to the east. The chargeability anomaly over the Mo mineralisation appears to be reflecting a combination of disseminated pyrite and molybdenite observed in the historic drilling (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the battery procurement process for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), which comprises a 120MW solar facility and integrated four-hour 80MW battery.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final battery technology selection has resulted in a 12% increase in the battery duration to approximately 4.5 hours, compared to 4 hours in the Definitive Feasibility Study1 (DFS)
- The improved battery duration will increase Project revenue compared to the DFS, as more energy can be sold during peak electricity price periods, whilst Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) will also be higher than previously forecast
- Despite this significant improvement, the capital cost for the battery has fallen by approximately 5% compared to the DFS (DFS estimate – $118.5 million)
- Frontier has narrowed its selection of preferred battery partners to two, both Tier 1 rated manufacturers
- The Company’s funding strategy continues to progress strongly with both debt financing and strategic partnering well advanced
Battery prices have fallen due to a combination of factors, including falling raw materials prices, improvement in supply chain, and reportedly weaker than anticipated demand, resulting in an ample supply of batteries in the current market.
This unique situation is to Frontier’s advantage, with improved battery capacity resulting in increased duration (approximately 4.5 hours compared to 4 hours in the DFS), increasing Project revenue while at the same time achieving a lower capital cost.
The Company continues to progress its funding strategy, with both debt financing and strategic partnering processes well advanced.”
Final battery selection confirms longer battery duration at a lower capital cost, enhancing Project economics
As part of the Stage One development of the Project, Frontier concluded that the optimal strategy for Project development consists of a 120MW solar facility and an 80MW/320 MWh battery, i.e. the battery is capable of storing and discharging 80MW for 4 hours.
Frontier selected a DC coupled system, the lowest capex and most efficient way of integrating battery storage into new renewable energy installations such as the Waroona solar facility. In a DC coupled system, the battery is connected directly to the DC side of the renewable energy source, the solar panels. DC coupling eliminates the need for an additional inverter to convert DC to AC since the battery system operates directly with the DC electricity generated by the renewable source. See Image 1.
Image 1: DC Coupling PV plus storage
Lithium Iron (Fe) Phosphate (LFP) batteries have been selected for the Project as they are proven technology with superior safety, longer cycle life, higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, wider operating temperature range, and more favourable to the environment than other battery technologies.
Utility-scale LFP batteries experience capacity degradation over time due to factors like calendar aging, cycle aging, temperature, state of charge management, manufacturing quality, and usage patterns. These factors contribute to a gradual reduction in the battery's capacity and performance over its lifespan. The DFS assumed a degradation curve which was based on offers received at the time, that had a degradation of ~16% over the initial 10 years and ~26% over the first 20 years of battery life. See Image 2.
The Company’s competitive tender process has delivered significant improvements compared to the DFS. Frontier has narrowed its selection of the preferred battery partners to two, both of which are rated as Tier 1 battery manufacturers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project
NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.
KEY POINTS:
WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
- Redstone currently planning follow‐up copper exploration campaign near the Tollu high‐grade copper deposit located within its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
- Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu has confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuous copper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
- Latest drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205);
- Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
- Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
- High‐grade mineralisation zone at Forio now covers a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
- High‐grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
- Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m (downhole) of anomalous copper (up to 0.06% copper) intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
- Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
- Exploration results reported in 2023: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐ Co‐PGE host or source rocks on the West Musgrave Project. This significantly upgrades the West Musgrave Project for Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit (see Figure 1).
- Exploration next steps: Near‐term work programs to include following up exploration of copper targets in and around the existing Tollu Cu resource and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.
The West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper Vein deposit (Tollu), is located in the southeast portion of the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
Tollu comprises an initial JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on the copper potential at West Musgrave, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Our West Musgrave Copper Project is a highly valuable and strategic asset, and we are delighted to be getting this next stage of exploration work underway to further investigate the exceptional copper prospectivity in and around the high‐grade Tollu copper deposit.
As demonstrated by some of the historical drilling intersections at Tollu, some which measure up to 18% copper (1m downhole from 18m in TLC203), the exploration upside at West Musgrave is very clear and we plan to systematically explore for additional copper mineralisation across several prospective targets nearby to the existing Tollu copper resource. Our upcoming exploration campaign will also include further evaluation of the discovery of the 95m intersection of anomalous copper from 66m downhole at the EM5 prospect.
Redstone’s opportunity to unlock exploration upside and grow the copper potential at West Musgrave is extremely exciting, and we look forward to providing regular market updates on progress.”
AN EMERGING COPPER OPPORTUNITY IN WA: WEST MUSGRAVE PROJECT (RDS: 100%)
The West Musgrave Project has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic Ni‐Cu sulphide deposits just 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit, which is estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC) (see Figure 1).
Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper rich veins in a mineralised system covering an area over at least 5km2. Copper mineralisation is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined an initial JORC 2012 resource at Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
Geological interpretation suggests that the West Musgrave Project may also be prospective for Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, large continental type Molybdenum (Mo)‐porphyry deposits, strata‐bound Gold (Au)‐ Silver (Ag) deposits, Tin (Sn) – Tungsten (W) mineralisation related to granites, granite stockworks or greissens, intrusion related polymetallic veining and Intrusion Related Gold deposits (IRG).
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday(June 5) that it is reducing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. The cut is the central bank's first since March 2020.
The move was widely expected by analysts and came after the release of key GDP and inflationary figures.
Data indicates that Canada's GDP grew by 1.7 percent during the first quarter of the year after stalling out at the end of 2023, but is still lagging behind the global growth rate of 3 percent. Meanwhile, the country's consumer price index cooled further in April as it came in at 2.7 percent, inching closer to the BoC’s target rate of 2 percent.
The BoC raised its key overnight rate to 5 percent in March 2022 to combat the effects of rising inflation due to stimulus efforts and supply chain constraints owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its announcement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged that risks within the economy remain, and said it will be closely watching relevant numbers to determine future policy adjustments. It suggested that the governing council will work to find balance in its policy and restore price stability within the Canadian economy.
This latest change comes ahead of renewals for many Canadian homeowners who signed on to fixed-rate mortgages before the pandemic, when rates were less than 2 percent. With more than 70 percent of fixed-rate mortgages up for renewal in the next two years, the housing market may be a contributing factor in future decisions by the BoC.
The cut also means a divergence in rate policy between the BoC and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to continue holding interest rates steady until September at the earliest. This difference has been attributed to a more resilient economic situation and stalled inflation data through the start of the year.
The news caused the Canadian dollar to sink to two week lows, losing more than a quarter of a cent below the US$0.73 mark in early morning trading on Wednesday. The BoC's next rate announcement is scheduled for July 24.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
