Redstone Resources

Investor Presentation - West Musgrave Copper Project

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

This presentation has been prepared by Redstone Resources Ltd (“Redstone”). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this document has been derived from third parties and though Redstone has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by Redstone.

This presentation is not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice and any recipients of this information (“Recipients”) or prospective investors should contact their own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice.

Any forward-looking statements included in this document involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and maybe unknown to, Redstone. In particular, they speak only as of the date of this document, they assume the success of Redstone’s strategies, and they are subject to significant regulatory, business, competitive and economic uncertainties and risks. No assurance can be given by Redstone that the assumptions reflected in any forward ooking statements will prove to be correct and actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Recipients are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Redstone and its officers, employees, related bodies corporate and agents (“Agents”) make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of information or opinions in this document and do not take responsibility for updating any information, providing recipients with access to additional information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after this document has been issued.

To the extent permitted by law, Redstone and its Agents disclaim all liability, direct, indirect or consequential (and whether or not arising out of the negligence, default or lack of care of Redstone and/or any of its Agents) for any loss or damage suffered by a Recipient or other persons arising out of, or in connection with, any use or reliance on this presentation or information. All amounts are in A$ unless stated otherwise.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Redstone Resources
Large truck at mine site.

Mineral Resources vs. Mineral Reserves: Key Mining Terms for Investors to Know

Resource investors have access to huge amounts of information when evaluating junior mining stocks, but understanding exactly what a company has in the ground is one of the most crucial steps.

Mineral resources and mineral reserves are key to the due diligence process. While these terms may at first sound interchangeable, they carry distinct meanings and implications within the mining industry.

Mineral resources break down into the measured, indicated and inferred categories, while mineral reserves are divided into the proven and probable segments. Each of these terms provides a different level of insight into a company's deposit. So what do they all mean? Below are definitions that can help investors make informed decisions.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Augustus Minerals Limited (the Company) refers to the announcement dated 7 June 2024 titled “Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting” (Announcement).

The Company wishes to update the Announcement adding information in respect to Figure 1. Enclosed with this cover page is the updated announcement.

Authorised by the Board of Augustus Minerals Limited.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on geological modelling of mineralisation and alteration mapping following recent RC drilling and reprocessing of historic IP survey data for the Minnie Springs Copper (Cu)-Molybdenum (Mo) project in the Gascoyne Region.
Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the battery procurement process for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), which comprises a 120MW solar facility and integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project

NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian bills and coins.

Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday(June 5) that it is reducing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. The cut is the central bank's first since March 2020.

The move was widely expected by analysts and came after the release of key GDP and inflationary figures.

Data indicates that Canada's GDP grew by 1.7 percent during the first quarter of the year after stalling out at the end of 2023, but is still lagging behind the global growth rate of 3 percent. Meanwhile, the country's consumer price index cooled further in April as it came in at 2.7 percent, inching closer to the BoC’s target rate of 2 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Redstone Resources
