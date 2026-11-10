Investor Conference Call and Webcast Shaakichiuwaanaan Project - Updated Feasibility Study

Investor Conference Call and Webcast Shaakichiuwaanaan Project - Updated Feasibility Study

PMET Resources President and CEO Ken Brinsden to host an investor call

- November 11, 2026 Sydney, Australia

PMET Resources logo

PMET Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that it will host a live investor teleconference and webcast to discuss the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project's Updated Feasibility Study on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, commencing at 6:30 p.m. EST Canadian time / Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. AWST / 10:30 a.m. AEDT Australian time.

PMET Resources President and CEO, Ken Brinsden, will host the investor call and will deliver a presentation, before taking questions via the teleconference and the simultaneous live webcast. He will be supported by Frédéric Mercier-Langevin, the company's COO/CDO.

Investor Teleconference

Analysts, brokers, fund managers and media can join the live teleconference by registering at the link below:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10058103-mxxz66.html 

Shareholder and Retail Investor Webcast

Shareholders and retail investors can join the simultaneous live webcast by registering at the link below:
https://loghic.eventsair.com/984793/934811/Site/Register 

Questions via the Investor Teleconference will be dealt with first, followed by shareholder questions from the online webcast. We recommend that you log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time. A recording of the call and webcast will be made available in a timely fashion.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available through the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: PMT) and on PMET Resources' website at: www.pmet.ca

Shareholder Outreach

PMET is also pleased to announce its participation in a series of conferences and investor events through the end of 2026. The program will provide opportunities to engage with institutional investors, analysts and industry participants across Australia, Canada and Europe as the Company prepares to release its updated lithium-tantalum Feasibility Study for the CV5 Pegmatite at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in Quebec, Canada.

"With the release of the updated Feasibility Study, this is an opportunity to bring investors up to date on Shaakichiuwaanaan and the work advancing the project toward development," said Ken Brinsden, President, CEO and Managing Director of PMET. "These events will allow us to meet with existing shareholders and introduce the project to new investors across several of our key markets. Additionally, these conferences will be supported with extensive virtual or in-person non-deal roadshows."

Upcoming Conferences and Investor Events

Date (2026)

Event

Host

Location

November 11–12

RBC Bringing the Diggers Down Under

RBC

Sydney, Australia

November 11–13

CG Australia Noosa Mining Conference 2026

Canaccord Genuity

Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia

November 16–19

Québec Mines + Énergie 2026

Government of Québec

Quebec City, Canada

November 23

121 Mining Investment London

121 Mining Investment

London, United Kingdom

November 30

Forum d'affaires France–Québec

Investissement Québec

Paris, France

December 1–3

Resourcing Tomorrow

Resourcing Tomorrow

London, United Kingdom

December 2-4

UK Critical Minerals Partnership Forum

UK Government

London, United Kingdom

December 1–2

Scotia Mining Conference

Scotiabank

Toronto, Canada

December 3

Deutsche Bank Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference

Deutsche Bank

Virtual

Dates reflect PMET's planned participation.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with PMET may contact Olivier Caza-Lapointe, Head of Investor Relations, at ocazalapointe@pmet.ca or their representative at the relevant hosting institution. The Company's latest investor presentation is available at www.pmet.ca.

About PMET Resources Inc.

PMET Resources Inc. is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.

This news release has been approved by

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-conference-call-and-webcast-shaakichiuwaanaan-project--updated-feasibility-study-302935617.html

SOURCE PMET Resources Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PMET:CCtsxv:pmetbattery metals investing
PMET:CC
The Conversation (0)
Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced its third quarter 2026 results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars. Sam Pigott, Lithium Argentina's CEO, commented: "Our third quarter reflects the strength and... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire November 9, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCQB: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") provides an update on the activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc. ("VEN"), including the... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals CEO, President and Director Robin Dunbar.

Grid Metals: Maiden Critical Minerals Resource at Falcon West, Drilling to Start in January

Grid Metals (TSXV:GRDM,OTCQB:MSMGF) has completed a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lucy South cesium deposit at its flagship Falcon West project in Southeast Manitoba, President and CEO Robin Dunbar shared with the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference.... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a ground gravity survey program (the "Survey") at the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the "Project"), located within the Battle... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and its Critical Minerals Council. The membership positions... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and its Critical Minerals Council. The membership positions... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

Canada Expands Mineral Exploration Incentives Amid Calls for More Support

Which Inning Are We In? The Mining Share Panel Weighs the Cycle

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Q3 Profits Despite Slide From January Peak

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property