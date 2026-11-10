Investor Conference Call and Webcast Shaakichiuwaanaan Project - Updated Feasibility Study

PMET Resources President and CEO Ken Brinsden to host an investor call
- November 11, 2026 Sydney, Australia
PMET Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that it will host a live investor teleconference and webcast to discuss the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project's Updated Feasibility Study on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, commencing at 6:30 p.m. EST Canadian time / Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. AWST / 10:30 a.m. AEDT Australian time.
PMET Resources President and CEO, Ken Brinsden, will host the investor call and will deliver a presentation, before taking questions via the teleconference and the simultaneous live webcast. He will be supported by Frédéric Mercier-Langevin, the company's COO/CDO.
Investor Teleconference
Analysts, brokers, fund managers and media can join the live teleconference by registering at the link below:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10058103-mxxz66.html
Shareholder and Retail Investor Webcast
Shareholders and retail investors can join the simultaneous live webcast by registering at the link below:
https://loghic.eventsair.com/984793/934811/Site/Register
Questions via the Investor Teleconference will be dealt with first, followed by shareholder questions from the online webcast. We recommend that you log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time. A recording of the call and webcast will be made available in a timely fashion.
The accompanying investor presentation will be available through the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: PMT) and on PMET Resources' website at: www.pmet.ca
Shareholder Outreach
PMET is also pleased to announce its participation in a series of conferences and investor events through the end of 2026. The program will provide opportunities to engage with institutional investors, analysts and industry participants across Australia, Canada and Europe as the Company prepares to release its updated lithium-tantalum Feasibility Study for the CV5 Pegmatite at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in Quebec, Canada.
"With the release of the updated Feasibility Study, this is an opportunity to bring investors up to date on Shaakichiuwaanaan and the work advancing the project toward development," said Ken Brinsden, President, CEO and Managing Director of PMET. "These events will allow us to meet with existing shareholders and introduce the project to new investors across several of our key markets. Additionally, these conferences will be supported with extensive virtual or in-person non-deal roadshows."
Upcoming Conferences and Investor Events
|
Date (2026)
|
Event
|
Host
|
Location
|
November 11–12
|
RBC Bringing the Diggers Down Under
|
RBC
|
Sydney, Australia
|
November 11–13
|
CG Australia Noosa Mining Conference 2026
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia
|
November 16–19
|
Québec Mines + Énergie 2026
|
Government of Québec
|
Quebec City, Canada
|
November 23
|
121 Mining Investment London
|
121 Mining Investment
|
London, United Kingdom
|
November 30
|
Forum d'affaires France–Québec
|
Investissement Québec
|
Paris, France
|
December 1–3
|
Resourcing Tomorrow
|
Resourcing Tomorrow
|
London, United Kingdom
|
December 2-4
|
UK Critical Minerals Partnership Forum
|
UK Government
|
London, United Kingdom
|
December 1–2
|
Scotia Mining Conference
|
Scotiabank
|
Toronto, Canada
|
December 3
|
Deutsche Bank Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Virtual
Dates reflect PMET's planned participation.
Investors interested in arranging a meeting with PMET may contact Olivier Caza-Lapointe, Head of Investor Relations, at ocazalapointe@pmet.ca or their representative at the relevant hosting institution. The Company's latest investor presentation is available at www.pmet.ca.
About PMET Resources Inc.
PMET Resources Inc. is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.
This news release has been approved by
"KEN BRINSDEN"
Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
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SOURCE PMET Resources Inc.