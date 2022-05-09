Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of INTUit Inc. breached their fiduciary duties to INTUit and its shareholders. If you are an INTUit shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com . Scott+Scott is ...

INTU