Fintech Investing News

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of INTUit Inc. breached their fiduciary duties to INTUit and its shareholders. If you are an INTUit shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com . Scott+Scott is ...

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of INTUit Inc. ("INTUit") (NASDAQ: INTU) breached their fiduciary duties to INTUit and its shareholders. If you are an INTUit shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Intuit's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Intuit in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Intuit, and whether Intuit and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On March 29, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Intuit, alleging that Intuit deceived millions of Americans over several years into paying for tax services from its TurboTax tax preparation software that should have been free. On May 4, 2022, it was announced that Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle similar allegations against Intuit regarding TurboTax by the attorney generals of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

What You Can Do

If you are an Intuit shareholder, you may have legal claims against Intuit's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU
Mako Identifies 2KM Gold Anomaly at Korhogo, Maiden RC Drill Program Imminent

Mako Identifies 2KM Gold Anomaly at Korhogo, Maiden RC Drill Program Imminent

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received the results of the 11,000m auger drilling program on the Ouangolodougou and Korhogo Nord permits which constitute the Korhogo Project1 . The permits collectively cover 296km2 hosting 17km of faulted greenstone granite contact as shown in Figure 1. Both permits are 100% owned by Mako and are readily accessible from the Mako Field Office.

Keep reading...Show less
TIMIA Capital to Acquire Brightpath Capital

TIMIA Capital to Acquire Brightpath Capital

~TIMIA to acquire one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia ; Combined company pro forma assets surpass $200 million~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI "), dated April 29 th 2022 and effective May 4 th 2022, pursuant to which it has agreed to acquire Brightpath Capital Corporation and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I (collectively, "Brightpath") one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia for a purchase price of approximately $30.5 million comprised of a combination of 31,250,000 common shares ( "Common Shares ") with a deemed value of $0.40 per share and 18,000,000 series A preferred shares (" Preferred Shares ") with a deemed value of $1.00 per share (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Increased revenue 8% on a GAAP basis and 9% on an organic basis to $3.5 billion, including strong growth across all operating segments
  • Generated Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.20 and Adjusted EPS of $1.47
  • Reaching target leverage ratio will enable resumption of share repurchase during the second quarter of 2022

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its first quarter 2022 results.

"FIS is off to a strong start to the year," said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We chose to continue to invest in new solutions and capabilities to benefit our clients throughout the pandemic. These investments are really paying off by enabling us to drive strong revenue growth and returns. In addition, our team's focus on execution and robust cash flow enabled us to pay down debt more quickly than anticipated, which will allow us to resume share buybacks a quarter ahead of schedule."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aon and Paypal to Expand Access to Insurance for Small Businesses

− Unique and simplified digital experience will enable PayPal's small business customers in the U.S. to explore and obtain their insurance in the same ecosystem they use to manage their payments

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced an initiative to help millions of PayPal's small business customers in the U.S. access insurance simply and quickly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit to Announce Third-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on May 24

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , will announce its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on May 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company's third quarter ends on April 30.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less