Pan Global Resources Inc. announced results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target at the Escacena Project, southern Spain. Pan Global, actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or ...

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV:PGZ) (OTCPink:PGNRF), announced results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target at the Escacena Project, southern Spain. Pan Global, actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media " video " which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with video comments from Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global.

The Escacena Project is surrounded by 4 mines held by major mining companies. The La Jarosa target, at the Escacena Project, is located approximately 4 kilometres northeast of La Romana, which has been the focus of the company's drilling for the past 30 months.

La Jarosa is the second of up to twelve gravity targets at Escacena and follow-up drilling is in progress. New ground gravity survey results have been received over the Zarcita target, La Jarosa and surrounding areas. A high-resolution helicopter-borne Time Domain electromagnetic and magnetic survey has also been completed over the Escacena Project with final results expected in approximately 6 weeks.

Drill holes LJD-01 and LJD-02 have been completed and drill hole LJD-03 is in progress. Drill hole LJD-01 confirmed copper mineralization approximately 20m from a similar intersection in Exxon drill hole PJ-02 drilled in 1985, which was reported to included approximately 9.5m at 1.4% copper. Management cautions that only summary information is available for the Exxon drill hole and the results could not be audited or verified.

Assay results are pending for drill hole LJD-02 and drill hole LJD-03 is in progress. Highlights from LJD-01 included 18.65 meters at 0.73% copper and 1 g/t silver, including: 0.4 meters at 4.5% copper and 10.3 g /t silver and 9.5 meters at 1.2% copper and 1.1 g /t silver .

New gravity survey results have highlighted and confirmed several strong anomalies in the area surrounding La Jarosa. These include several small gravity highs coincident with the Exxon IP chargeability anomaly trend at La Jarosa which is potentially associated with copper mineralization intersected in LJD-01.

The gravity survey results at La Zarcita highlight a more than 2km long east-west gravity anomaly trend extending from the historic Zarcita mine workings beneath shallow cover and coincident with a soil-copper anomaly (NR Feb 23, 2022). The new gravity survey results also highlight a large gravity anomaly immediately south of the Zarcita mine workings beneath shallow cover that is untested.

Additional soil sampling and mapping has extended the soil copper anomaly and alteration beyond the cover to the west where it remains open. Additional drilling is planned at La Romana and assay results are pending for 23 completed drill holes, where drill results to date have shown a 100% hit rate.

The shares are trading at $0.76. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.PanGlobalResources.com , contact Tim Moody, President and CEO, at +44 7766 253145 or by email at TMoody@PanGlobalResources.com .

Pan Global Resources TSXV:PGZ Copper Investing
PGZ:CA
Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ,OTC:PGNRF) is a junior resource company in pursuit of base and precious metals projects in Spain. The company’s flagship Escacena project is located in southern Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) district that hosts at least nine giant VMS ore deposits (>100 million tonnes) and several operating mines.

Pan Global’s land package in the Iberian Pyrite Belt totals approximately 5,760 hectares and lies directly adjacent to the Aznalcollar (>70 million tonnes) and Los Frailes (>90 million tonnes) deposits. The Escacena project is also located only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine (42 million tonnes at 2.95% copper) which has been mining grades of more than 5% copper in the open pit.  Pan Global is currently focusing on two targets at Escacena, the La Romana massive sulfide copper deposit and the Cañada Honda gravity anomaly.  Recent drill results at the La Romana target have returned high multi-metal (copper, tin, silver, zinc) grades from near surface with every hole hitting mineralization indicating the potential for a large size deposit. Escacena’s exceptional land position, great infrastructure and multiple large untested targets make it an exciting prospect for the company.

 

Pan Global Resources Project Location and Infrastructure Map – Southern Spain

Pan Global Resources Project Map

Pan Global has been exploring the Aguilas project since 2017 which comprises more than 16,000 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain.  The Aguilas project contains several major faults and breccia structures with indications of hematite-dominant iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and polymetalic lead-zinc-silver mineralization.

Pan Global Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Pan Global’s exploration activities are focused in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Andalucia, Spain
  • Flagship Escacena project is located in Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class VMS district host to at least 9 ore deposits and several operating mines
  • Iberian Pyrite Belt hosts several exploration and mining companies, such as Lundin, Grupo Mexico, First Quantum, Trafigura, Mubadala, Atalaya and juniors including Avrupra Minerals, Ascendant Resources and Emerita Resources
  • Escacena project includes the recent La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and several other large untested targets
  • Escacena project is located adjacent to the Aznalcollar-Los Frailes mines and only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine, one of the highest grade open pit copper mines in the world
    Aguilas project has returned high-grade drill intervals up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver
  • Pan Global’s strong management team has a track record of discoveries in Spain and brings decades of resource industry experience and expertise to the company

Pan Global Resources’ Escacena Project

In June 2017, Pan Global Resources acquired the Escacena project.  The project hosts two large gravity anomalies, La Romana and Cañada Honda. Historical wide-spaced drilling at the La Romana gravity anomaly confirmed massive sulfide and stockwork mineralization including a best drill interval of 4.68 meters at 2.94 percent copper.

Exploration

Pan Global Resources began its initial exploration of the Escacena project in early 2019, including gravity, induced polarity (IP) and geochemical surveys. The results of this initial exploration work confirmed the La Romana and Cañada Honda gravity targets, allowing the company to move forward with drilling.

Pan Global Resources commenced drilling in July 2019, testing shallow IP targets previously identified at the La Romana and Cañada Honda targets. This included two drill holes at La Romana and one drill hole at Cañada Honda, totaling 547 meters. Channel sampling of the Cañada Honda mine tunnel at the Escacena project returned 26 meters at 0.43 g/t gold and up to 2.91 g/t gold and 0.39 percent copper.

In October 2019, Pan Global announced the results of its first two drill holes at Escacena testing the La Romana target, including discovery drill hole LRD-02 at La Romana with 20.55m at 1.5% copper equivalent. Both drill holes LRD-01 and LRD-02 intersected shallow volcanic-associated copper stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides.

 

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Area Map (~5760 ha)

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Map

 

Pan Global continued its exploration of Escacena in 2020 including geochemistry and geophysics designed to identify new targets on the property. The second phase of drilling commenced in February and included the first step out drill holes at the La Romana copper target. The new drill holes intersected copper mineralization over wide intervals and showed the mineralization extends from near surface over several hundred meters of strike and shows copper in several layers open in most directions.  Pan Global’s own geophysics results and historical geophysics by Exxon indicate a potential for the copper mineralization to continue more than 2 kilometres along strike.

Selected drilling highlights include:

LRD-02: 20.55m at 1.5 percent copper equivalent (1.02 percent copper, 0.11 percent tin, 4.7 g/t silver) from 37.45m, including 7m at 3.43 percent copper equivalent (2.50 percent copper, 0.23 percent tin, 10.1 g/t silver, 0.014 g/t gold, 0.11 percent zinc, 133 ppm cobalt) from 48m.

LRD-03: 21.3m at 1.03 percent copper equivalent (0.73 percent copper, 0.055 percent tin, 4.1 g/t silver) from 47.3m, including 6.6m at 2.05 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper) combined thickness.

LRD-05: 21m at 1.55 percent copper equivalent (1.19 percent copper, 0.069 percent tin, 5.8g/t silver) from 16m, including 11m at 2.60 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper or 0.5 percent tin) combined thickness.

drill core at escacena
Drill core at Escacena Project

 

In August 2020, Pan Global Resources commenced phase three follow-up drill program at La Romana. The 25-hole drill program is designed to test the multi-layer copper potential and significantly expand the mineralization in the area.  The program is also expected to test two large down-hole EM conductor plate anomalies and help define vectors to areas of stronger mineralization.

Pan Global Resources extended its holdings at the Escacena project through the acquisition of the rights to the “Al Andalus” property investigation permit and completed the acquisition of the property in early 2020.  Al Andalus is located adjacent to the company’s initial holdings at Escacena and includes potential eastern extensions to the company’s La Romana prospect and several large untested gravity anomalies.  The property comes to within 600 meters of the edge of the Aznalcollar open pit and also includes both the historical mining areas of the El Pozo and La Zarcita, and the La Jarosa target where a historical drill hole by Exxon in the mid-1980’s returned 9.5 meters at 1.42 percent. Exploration will commence on the Al Andalus property as soon as permitted.

Pan Global Resources’ Aguilas Project

The Aguilas project comprises nine investigation permits covering a total of 16,300 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The main targets on the property are major cross-cutting fault zones in the Pedroches Batholith, including the Torrubia and Zumanjo trends. The project hosts IOCG-style copper mineralization along the Torrubia copper trend, which was drilled by the company in 2019 and confirmed wide zones of breccia over several kilometers of strike length.  Drill holes on the Zumajo trend targeted high grade polymetallic (lead, zinc, silver and lesser copper and gold) vein or breccia mineralization. Several shallow historical mine shafts and ancient workings occur along both trends.

Pan Global first began drilling on the Aguilas project in April 2019, and so-far completed 27 wide-spaced drill holes totaling 3,908 meters. This includes thirteen of the holes along 4.1 kilometers of the more than 20 kilometer long Zumajo lead-zinc-silver trend and 14 drill holes along three sections of the more than 10 kilometer long Torrubia trend.

On the Zumajo trend, high-grade polymetallic mineralization was intersected with an 8 to 20- meter-wide, steeply-dipping zone of multi-stage breccia and veins.  High-grade intervals included hole VAC-02 with 14.85% lead, 0.11% zinc, 67.1g/t silver (16.91% lead equivalent or 634g/t silver equivalent) over 1.3 meters and hole VAC-06 with up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver (22.15 % lead equivalent or 815 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.6 meters. The drill results show potential for a significant zone of high-grade lead, zinc and silver mineralization near the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings over several kilometers of strike and open at depth. Several other targets along the Zumajo trend require testing.

Drilling conducted at the Torrubia trend included 40 to 90-meter-wide intervals of intense multi-stage breccia and hematite-quartz-carbonate alteration over several kilometers of strike. The best grades at Torrubia included 2.65% copper, 125ppm cobalt and 3 g/t silver (2.76% copper equivalent) over 0.8m and 1.65% copper, 240ppm cobalt and 2.1 g/t silver (2.05% copper equivalent) over 0.7m in drill hole TOR-001; and 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 74m, including 0.8m at 3.48g/t gold and 1.5g/t silver in drill hole TN-06. The breccia includes fragments or casts with high contents of chalcopyrite and hematite indicating an early copper mineralizing stage and further potential both along-strike and at depth.

Pan Global Resources’ Management Team

Patrick Evans—Chairman and Director

For over 30 years, Mr. Evans has enjoyed an exemplary career as a mining executive holding multiple senior management positions in the industry. Of note are CEO of Dominion Diamond Mines and Norsemont Mining and Vice President of Placer Dome Inc. He has extensive M&A experience and has helped a number of public mining companies discover and develop base metals, precious metals, and diamond mining projects on four continents. Mr. Evans is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and served as Consul-General of South Africa to Canada.

Tim Moody—Director

Mr. Moody has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including mineral exploration, resource assessment, business development and strategy. He spent 24 of those years with Rio Tinto, where he held the posts of Exploration Director, Vice President and Director of Business Development. Mr. Moody has a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geophysics (Honours) from the University of New England. He is a graduate of the Senior Leadership Program from the London Business School, a graduate of the Business Leadership Development Program from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources, Indico Resources and Xiana Mining.

Brian Kerzner—Director

Mr. Kerzner has over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the retail and real estate industries. He is the founder and President of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Canada Inc. and he established several private companies that have completed extensive residential and commercial developments throughout North America.  Mr. Kerzner has been broadly involved in providing seed capital for many successful public and private companies in the resource, environmental, and technology sectors. Mr. Kerzner is a graduate of the University of Toronto Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) program.  He is a member of the British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Circle of Care and is actively involved in many other charitable organizations.

Directorships:  Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources Inc and Indico Resources.

Patrick Downey—Director

Mr. Downey brings over 25 years of international experience in the resource industry and he is currently President and CEO of Orezone.   His past senior positions include President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc. and Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006 for $600 million. He also negotiated the successful merger of Consolidated Trillion Resources Ltd and Oliver Gold Corporation that became Canico Resource Corp, which was purchased by CVRD in 2006 for over $800 million.  Mr. Downey holds a BSc (Honours) degree in Engineering from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

Directorships: Orezone and Pan Global Resources

Bob Parsons—Director

As a Chartered Professional Accountant and partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Parsons spent 34 years heading up the firm’s global mining practice.  He has advised governments around the world on mineral policy matters and has served on the boards of the PDAC, Indonesian Mining Association, Canada Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, World Mines Ministries Forum, Canadian Minerals Industry Federation, Advisory Council of the Centre for Resource Studies at Queens University, and the Professional Advisory Board of the Government of Canada’s Petroleum Monitoring Agency.  In 2005, the PDAC presented Mr. Parsons with their Distinguished Services Award, and in 2013 the Government of Canada awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to Canada’s mining industry. Mr. Parsons is a graduate of McGill University (B.Com).

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Kennady Diamonds Inc, Indico Resources Ltd, Prism Resources Inc.

Pan Global Reports First Drill Hole at La Jarosa Target, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Reports First Drill Hole at La Jarosa Target, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target ("La Jarosa") at the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. La Jarosa is located approx. 4km northeast of La Romana, which has been the focus of the Company's drilling for the past 30 months.

La Jarosa is the second of up to twelve gravity targets at Escacena and follow-up drilling is in progress. New ground gravity survey results have been received over the Zarcita target (located approx. 4.5 km north of La Romana), La Jarosa and surrounding areas. A high-resolution helicopter-borne Time Domain electromagnetic and magnetic survey has also been completed over the Escacena Project and final results are awaited.

Pan Global Commences Airborne Survey over Escacena Project and Adds Drill Holes at the La Jarosa Target

Pan Global Commences Airborne Survey over Escacena Project and Adds Drill Holes at the La Jarosa Target

  • High resolution electromagnetic and magnetic survey commences targeting VMS-style mineralization
  • First drill hole completed at La Jarosa target and additional holes planned
  • New high priority target identified at Zarcita with coincident Cu Pb Zn soil geochemistry anomaly and alteration over 1.3m of strike

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a high resolution helicopter borne Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey over the company's 100%-controlled mineral rights in the Escacena project, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. The survey is designed to detect potential Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VMS) style mineralization typical of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Drilling, gravity and soil geochemistry surveys are also progressing concurrently across a range of targets in the Escacena project area. The first drill hole has been completed at the La Jarosa target approx. 4km northeast of La Romana. Preliminary portable XRF soil geochemistry results highlight the presence of a strong copper-lead-zinc anomaly over the Zarcita target located approx. 4km north of La Romana.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "We are excited to have commenced the airborne survey over the Escacena project area to identify and prioritise base metal targets. This is a proven geophysical method for identifying potential VMS style mineralization in the region. With our recent and ongoing drilling success, we are confident the potential for further significant discoveries at Escacena."

Pan Global Drilling Continues to Expand Near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at La Romana and Drilling Commences at Nearby La Jarosa, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Drilling Continues to Expand Near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at La Romana and Drilling Commences at Nearby La Jarosa, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

  • 10.1m at 2.5% CuEq, including 5.35m at 4.2% CuEq

  • Assays up to 2.96% Sn associated with cassiterite

Pan Global Intersects up to 16.8% Copper at Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Extends Mineralization

Pan Global Intersects up to 16.8% Copper at Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Extends Mineralization

  • 10m at 1.7% CuEq, including 0.7m at 18.2% CuEq
  • 20.6m at 0.9% CuEq supergene chalcocite, including 8.5m at 1.3% CuEq
  • Copper-tin mineralization increasing in the west and down dip
  • Exploration accelerating in Al Andaluz

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new high-grade copper and tin intercepts as drilling continues at the La Romana open pit copper target at the Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Exploration has also commenced on the recently granted Al Andaluz Investigation (Exploration) Permit immediately to the east of La Romana within the Escacena Project area. The La Romana target is located less than 6 km from the former Aznalcollar open pit mine and approximately 15km west of the Las Cruces copper mine.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The latest results include the highest copper assay ever reported at La Romana with 16.8% Cu or 18.2% Cu equivalent (CuEq) over 0.7m within a 10m wide interval averaging 1.7% CuEq. The results add copper and tin mineralization near-surface in the west and downdip on several sections which confirms the deposit remains wide open in several areas. Results are awaited for several new holes, including in the far west where the copper and tin mineralization appears to be increasing towards the La Romana mine workings."

Pan Global Granted "Al Andaluz" Mineral Rights, Southern Spain

Pan Global Granted "Al Andaluz" Mineral Rights, Southern Spain

  • Government authorizes the Al Andaluz Investigation Permit
  • Area permitted for exploration in the Escacena Project more than doubles (115% increase)
  • Exploration to begin immediately on several large high priority targets and extensions to the La Romana copper tin discovery

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Regional Government of Andalusia (Junta de Andalucia) has authorised the "Al Andaluz" Investigation Permit at the Escacena Project. The permitting of "Al Andaluz" significantly expands the area for exploration in the Escacena Project. Al Andaluz is located immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar open pit mine and approximately 12km west of the Las Cruces copper mine, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, states: "The granting of the Al Andaluz Investigation Permit is a significant step forward for Pan Global. The property hosts several large gravity targets similar to the gravity anomaly associated with our La Romana discovery and has outstanding potential for the discovery of additional large copper deposits (See Figure 1 below). A drill hole with 9.5m at 1.42% Cu by Exxon in 1985 on the edge of one of these gravity anomalies at La Jarosa, confirms this potential. With Al Andaluz now granted and over $15mm in the treasury our plans to immediately commence an aggressive exploration program opens the opportunity to make additional copper discoveries in this highly prospective area."

Keep reading... Show less
