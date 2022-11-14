GamingInvesting News

"I wanted to create a new cover for video game controllers to absorb shock and prevent direct impact if dropped or struck," said an inventor, from Wheeling, Ill. "so I invented the SURGE PROTECTOR. My design would also offer a stylish alternative to conventional controller covers and protectors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to protect a video gaming controller. In doing so, it protects against drops and other accidental damage. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with purchasing replacement controllers. It also could provide added style. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Luckmon Raises $1.3 Million in Pre-Seed Round Funding to bring popular casual games reward platform

Luckmon brings thousands of popular games and exclusive rewards through its gaming reward platform.

Luckmon, a casual mobile game development startup based in Irvine, California has officially announced its early-round pre-seed fundraising has closed on a whopping $1.3 million . Angel investors in the round include Chang Kim (CEO of Tapas Media), Thor Chan (CEO of AAX), Changsu Lee (CEO of Allganize), Jay Lee (CEO of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce), K2G Tech Fund, and Primer Sazze Venture Capital Partners. The funding will be used to further expand Luckmon's casual gaming product pipeline, supporting players and games across mobile.

TICKETS FOR FIRST PUBG GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE REGION GO ON SALE AMID GROWING EXCITEMENT AT DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL

- Following the launch of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) on 9 November, tickets are now on sale for the festival's key attraction, the first PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals taking place in in the region in Dubai from 17 to 20 November 2022 at the North Hall of Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.  DEF 2022 is hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in esports activities and solutions.

PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Final

The PUBG Global Championship 2022, which started on 1 November, pits 32 teams from across four regions against each other for a share of more than $2 million in prize money and the coveted PGC Champions title. Doors to the Grand Finals stage will be open to the public to witness the remaining 16 teams and livestreamed for fans all over the world on twitch.tv/pubg_battlegrounds .

DEF 2022 from 9 th to 20 th November will feature an exciting lineup of live events, concerts and pop culture activities across two weeks, bringing together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from across the world. In addition to the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, the festival will also feature a live concert by popular Egyptian artist, Wegz on 19 November.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com .

About Dubai Esports Festival

Hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) takes place from the 9 th – 20 th November and celebrates the love of video games with the aim of setting the trend as the region's gaming industry and bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. The annual festival will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The inaugural DEF 2022 will feature a combination of competitive esports tournaments including the PUBG Global Championship, a school tournament for students, a live concert, an immersive gaming experience, as well as industry networking events for domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners.

The Match Lab wins top prize at AES Global Award

The company's esports edtech solution, designed to help players enhance their skills, was highly rated.

A Korean startup recognized for its global growth potential won the Platinum Prize, which is the highest award, at the 3rd Asia Edtech Summit (AES) Global Award held in Tokyo on November 1, 2022 . This company received high scores on evaluation items such as novelty, reliability, usefulness, application of technology, and business promotion. Having been thus honored, the company is now attracting greater attention in the industry.

Lovesac and Xbox Curate the Ultimate Gaming Experience to Level Up Holiday Gifting

Exclusive bundle will be available in select U.S. Best Buy locations and BestBuy.com

Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, has teamed up with Xbox to bring customers the ultimate gaming setup this holiday season. These two brands came together with a shared vision to create an exclusive product bundle that puts innovation and comfort at the forefront.

Venture Valley Game Kicks-off 20 Weeks of Prize-Based Community Nights Starting November 15, 2022

Take Inspiration from Player Who Has Already Won the First Two Open Venture Valley Tournaments

Starting November 15th the Venture Valley team will host weekly Tuesday night community nights on the Venture Valley Discord channel . Players can win prizes and hone their skills for future open esports tournaments that are planned to kick off in 2023. Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) fast-paced multiplayer business simulation on PC (via Steam ) and mobile ( iOS and Android ) game from The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship . Venture Valley players put their entrepreneurial skills to the test to create the most profitable companies and conquer business challenges.

KLab Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights for a New Online Game Based on "My Hero Academia" TV Anime Series

- KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita hereinafter referred to as "KLab") announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights for a new online game based on the My Hero Academia TV animation series with permission from the My Hero Academia Production Committee.  See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

KLab Inc. announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights for a new online game based on the My Hero Academia TV animation series with permission from the My Hero Academia Production Committee.

KLab will utilize its experience in IP-based game development and operation know-how, both in Japan and overseas, to develop and distribute this new game for fans of the series and players all over the world to enjoy.

Progress on future development will be announced when available.

About "My Hero Academia"

The TV anime "My Hero Academia" is based on the popular manga series by Kohei Horikoshi which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha) in 2014. The original publication has exceeded 65 million copies worldwide.

The first season of the TV anime series began broadcasting in 2016. Season 6 began broadcasting from October 2022 on Yomiuri TV and Nippon Television's 29 stations nationwide in Japan . In addition to TV anime series, this highly popular work has also been adapted into animated movies.

TV Animation My Hero Academia Official Website
https://heroaca.com/

My Hero Academia Anime Official Twitter
https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime

Copyright
© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo , the company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai . For more information about KLab, please visit https://www.klab.com/en/ .

