Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

Fintech Investing News

Intuit TurboTax Releases TurboTax Tax Trends Report

Report reveals Millennials and Gen Z continue to lead the charge in job-hopping, while cryptocurrency transactions were highest among mid-20 and 30-somethings

TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp , releases the TurboTax Tax Trends Report, providing a retrospective look at how finances are evolving in America from 2020 through 2021 tax filing years.

The TurboTax Tax Trends Report analyzes data spanning major financial areas including income and inflation, employment, and cryptocurrency . Notably, the report uncovered that Gen Z and Millennials changed employers at a higher rate in 2021 compared to other generations. Meanwhile, 4.5% of Gen Z and millennials in the 25 to 34 age group of single filers included cryptocurrency sales transactions in their returns, compared to 2.9% overall.

"The tax return is a window into consumer life and it provides insights into generational shifts, the macro-economic world, and premonition on upcoming trends," said Varun Krishna, EVP & General Manager, Consumer Group at Intuit. "In the US, we are seeing Gen Z and Millennials rewriting the script on consumer finance. They are actively job-hopping and are investing more than other generations in areas like crypto. This report shines a light on the emerging consumer finances trends that we as an industry need to solve."

KEY FINDINGS:

Income Growth

The median Adjusted Gross Income for U.S. tax returns was $46,000, a 10.2% increase in 2021 compared to 2020. The gains are highly dependent on filing status and life stage, and are dampened when considering inflation. When adjusting for inflation, the median income saw a 5.3% increase year-over-year.

Employment

Millennials and Gen Z are leading when it comes to changing employment . Employer relationships become more stable with age. 73% of employed, single tax filers between the ages of 18 and 24 had at least one change of employer in 2021, compared to 33.2% of those between 45 and 54.

Cryptocurrency

2.9% of returns overall included cryptocurrency transactions for 2021. Inclusion varied by age group. At its highest for single filers, 4.5% in the 25 to 34 age group included cryptocurrency sales transactions in their returns for 2021. 16% of Americans say they have invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Tax Season 2023 Insights

In addition to key data insights, the report also provides important tax education and advice related to the findings in the study, which can help taxpayers plan for the future and save money on their 2023 taxes.

The TurboTax Tax Trends Report analyzes aggregate and anonymized Federal income tax return data from more than 16 million Intuit TurboTax users, in compliance with U.S. tax regulation requirements. To further ensure customer privacy, results are only shown when there are at least 1,000 customers included in any level of aggregation. The report offers a robust, and data-driven view into the state of personal and household economics in the United States.

Visit TurboTax Tax Trends Report for a comprehensive look back at the most recent tax year 2021, and our methodology for compilation.

TurboTax Innovation and Resources

Whether taxpayers experienced shifts in employment, added a side gig, or invested in cryptocurrency, TurboTax has tools, resources and tax experts available to help people navigate the implications these changes have on their tax situation.

Accelerating product innovation to address these shifts, TurboTax provides enhanced guidance and resources for investor and cryptocurrency filers, with a focus on more easily understanding, navigating and reporting any gains or losses. TurboTax will help customers get an analysis of their portfolios to highlight any investment losses to make sure any losses are being offset against gains to lower taxes owed. Investors can also get a snapshot of their investments all in one place whether they invest utilizing a combination of investment apps and more traditional financial institutions. And a free intelligent optimization outcome tracker will track their portfolio year round.

With the rise in Gen Z and Millennials that have changed employers, TurboTax will help filers adjust their paycheck withholdings using a Form W-4 , to align with whether they want a bigger tax refund or more money in their paychecks. TurboTax has also added additional guidance and resources for those earning income outside of a W-2, including those in the creator economy , with side gigs and small businesses.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Lisa Greene-Lewis
Lisa_Greene-Lewis@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS® Global Innovation Report

Key facts

  • A global study of 2,000 executives at firms across markets revealed plans to increase investment in embedded finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks, and decentralized finance in 2023, including cautious optimism towards cryptocurrency.
  • 44% of financial services firms' executives across the globe say they will invest significantly in developing embedded finance products in 2023 as consumers demand more convenient ways to pay, bank and invest.
  • Nearly two-thirds (61%) of all non-financial services executives told FIS it will be strategically important to have a presence in the metaverse in the next three years.
  • ESG is top of mind for financial services firms globally, with 60% of executives saying they are developing new ESG products and services.

New research released today from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS® Global Innovation Report

Key facts

  • A global study of 2,000 executives at firms across markets revealed plans to increase investment in embedded finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks, and decentralized finance in 2023, including cautious optimism towards cryptocurrency.
  • 44% of financial services firms' executives across the globe say they will invest significantly in developing embedded finance products in 2023 as consumers demand more convenient ways to pay, bank and invest.
  • Nearly two-thirds (61%) of all non-financial services executives told FIS it will be strategically important to have a presence in the metaverse in the next three years.
  • ESG is top of mind for financial services firms globally, with 60% of executives saying they are developing new ESG products and services.

New research released today from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS® Global Innovation Report

Key facts

  • A global study of 2,000 executives at firms across markets revealed plans to increase investment in embedded finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks, and decentralized finance in 2023, including cautious optimism towards cryptocurrency.
  • 44% of financial services firms' executives across the globe say they will invest significantly in developing embedded finance products in 2023 as consumers demand more convenient ways to pay, bank and invest.
  • Nearly two-thirds (61%) of all non-financial services executives told FIS it will be strategically important to have a presence in the metaverse in the next three years.
  • ESG is top of mind for financial services firms globally, with 60% of executives saying they are developing new ESG products and services.

New research released today from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Appoints Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin as Independent Directors

Appointees bring extensive financial services and technology experience; join Board as part of ongoing refreshment program

FIS (NYSE: FIS) ("FIS" or the "Company"), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the appointments of Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective January 20, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager and Webhooks

Campaign Manager is a first of its kind planning tool that gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp.

Today, INTUit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels—like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail—and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on January 25th.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit QuickBooks Business Network to Accelerate and Automate B2B Payments for Millions of U.S. Businesses

Today, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , expanded availability of the Intuit QuickBooks Business Network to millions of small and mid-market businesses in the U.S., creating one of the largest business-to-business (B2B) networks aimed at accelerating and automating B2B payments and improving overall cash flow.

B2B payments remain one of the largest unsolved challenges small and mid-market businesses face and that fintech innovation is well-positioned to address. QuickBooks data shows that 52% of B2B small businesses are paid late, even more than business-to-consumer (B2C) businesses (32%), creating a cash flow challenge for small businesses that often rely on timely payments for critical business needs like paying employees, purchasing inventory or supplies, and growing their business.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Lithium Investing

Pegmatite Body At Adina Extended To 1,600m Of Potential Strike By Step-Out Drilling

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Complete Sampling Results - Kibby Basin Lithium Project

Nickel Investing

Debt Funding Update

×