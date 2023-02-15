Intuit to Infuse $1M into Local Communities with Support to Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today its first ever ‘Small Business Big Impact Day' on February 15, dedicated to uniting employees for the purpose of strengthening and giving back to local communities. Intuit has purchased $1 million-worth of items directly from local small businesses that will be donated to local nonprofits. More than 10,000 employees will gather at 17 offices around the world to sort, package, and deliver these products.

As Intuit kicks off its 40th anniversary, this initiative is being led by Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp to help support small business customers and nonprofit organizations in their communities. Small Business Big Impact Day demonstrates Intuit's longest standing core value of We Care & Give Back which encourages employees to take an active role in improving their local communities.

By the Numbers:

  • $1M USD worth of items purchased directly from local small businesses
  • Involvement from 10,000 employees across 17 Intuit sites in the Americas, Australia, Europe, India, Israel, and Singapore
  • More than 200 small businesses benefited from Intuit's product purchases of items to include in hygiene kits, pantry food bags, and blankets
  • Forty (40) nonprofits received small business product donations from Intuit, aligning to each nonprofits greatest needs
  • Estimated 10,000 volunteer hours

Jolawn Victor, vice president and UK country manager, Intuit QuickBooks added: "The Passage, a homelessness charity based near our London headquarters in Victoria, is close to the hearts of so many in the UK Intuit team. We will be spending the day preparing much needed care kits as the severe cold weather accelerates the urgency to support those experiencing homelessness at this time of year. With products for donation purchased directly from local SMBs, it's also great to be supporting small businesses at a difficult economic time. Our team in the UK is so incredibly proud to be living and breathing such a core part of the Intuit mission."

Intuit employees that work remotely will also have the opportunity to participate in Small Business Big Impact Day through a virtual experience.

For a full list of participating small businesses and nonprofit organizations please visit the Intuit blog .

About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit QuickBooks:
Dan Alder-Lundmark
dalderlundm@intuit.com

×