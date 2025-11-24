Intuit SMB MediaLabs Audiences Now Available on The Trade Desk Platform, Connecting Advertisers With Small and Mid-Market Businesses

Intuit SMB MediaLabs' latest expansion enables more advertisers to reach small and mid-market businesses with greater precision and relevance

Intuit Inc. , the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announced that its SMB MediaLabs audiences are now available on The Trade Desk, providing advertisers with access to Intuit's first-party small and mid-market business (SMB) audience segments. The partnership facilitates advertisers' access to Intuit's SMB MediaLabs , a first-of-its-kind advertising network powered by Intuit's unmatched first-party business data, through The Trade Desk platform. With this integration, advertisers can seamlessly activate Intuit's unique small and mid-market business insights to reach SMBs with greater precision and at scale, providing them with highly relevant advertising that connects them with products and services that can help optimize and grow their business. Advertisers will continue to abide by Intuit's Advertising Guidelines, allowing campaigns to deliver value to Intuit's SMB customers while adhering to responsible, privacy-conscious standards.

Small businesses make up 99% of companies in the U.S. 1 , making the owners and decision-makers of these businesses a high-value market segment with significant spending power. However, this audience has historically been difficult for advertisers to reach accurately, with campaigns often reliant on fragmented or outdated third-party data, resulting in both wasted ad spend for brands and irrelevant experiences for SMBs. The launch of this integration significantly changes this dynamic, making Intuit's network of unique audiences, which spans millions of SMBs, more readily accessible to advertisers on The Trade Desk platform. Using aggregated, de-identified insights from the Intuit platform, advertisers can more efficiently connect with verified SMB decision-makers, helping brands improve campaign performance while also delivering more relevant ad experiences for SMBs, to help their businesses grow and thrive.

"This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how B2B marketers will be able to engage small and mid-market businesses. For too long, the industry has struggled with accuracy and relevance in targeting the SMB audience—a critical gap we are now closing," said Christopher Moneta, Director, SMB MediaLabs, Intuit. "By fusing Intuit's unique, deterministic SMB insights with the powerful execution capabilities of The Trade Desk, we are setting a new standard. Brands can now confidently deliver highly relevant advertising that reaches the right decision-makers across every channel, while SMBs can more easily discover the products and solutions they need to succeed."

The Trade Desk is the latest demand-side platform (DSP) to directly partner with the Intuit SMB MediaLabs network, and the first DSP where this first-party SMB data will be discoverable for advertisers, providing them with efficient campaign management capabilities and improved cross-channel measurement. Available through the SMB MediaLabs self-service offerings as an endpoint on the LiveRamp Data Marketplace, the integration also significantly expands the reach of Intuit's SMB MediaLabs across connected TV, audio, display, and digital out-of-home channels.

"As the first media-buying platform to bring Intuit's SMB MediaLabs audiences to market discoverably, we're giving advertisers direct access to one of the most trusted sources of small business intelligence," said Matthew Fantazier, VP, Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "This partnership enables us to help brands connect their messages to real decision-makers, with more precision, transparency, and scale."

Launched in 2023, Intuit's SMB MediaLabs allows advertisers to create targeted campaigns that have the potential to reach millions of small and mid-market businesses. Access to this key audience has proven to be game changer for marketers seeking to connect with decision-makers and drive measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit medialabs.intuit.com and thetradedesk.com .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

1 According to a report from the U.S. Small Business Administration, published in July 2024.

