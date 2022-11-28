Fintech Investing News

Give Where You Live movement galvanizes holiday giving toward local nonprofit organizations

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced "Give Where you Live," a movement meant to encourage people to donate to small, local nonprofits that know their communities the best. Intuit Mailchimp has partnered with National Football League (NFL) players across the country and GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, to support the critical work of local organizations in six key U.S. markets: Atlanta, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Discover the Good in your Neighborhood with Intuit Mailchimp (Graphic: Business Wire)

There are more than 1.5 million nonprofits in the U.S., with the vast majority operating on an annual budget of less than $1 million. These small nonprofits were hit hardest by a decrease in donations following the Covid pandemic 1 . Small organizations that are embedded in their communities often have a more positive and lasting impact for their cause and the people they serve, many providing critical services in lower-income communities. Donations infused into these nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, which garnered nearly $3 billion in donations for nonprofits in 2021, have the potential to make a lasting impact on underserved communities nationwide. 2

"Small, local nonprofits rely on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, as one of their biggest days for receiving donations that fund their work all year round," said Lain Shakespeare, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Intuit Mailchimp. "We aim to shine a light on these unsung heroes that are serving diverse populations and are already active within their local communities. When we all give where we live, we allow local nonprofits to carry on their important work year-round."

Available immediately, Intuit Mailchimp published a local "best kept secrets" guide to help donors learn more about and give directly to vetted local nonprofits in their area. This year, Intuit Mailchimp and GivingTuesday are focused on drawing attention to nonprofits in six major U.S. markets that meet select criteria, including diversity of geography and population, and where active local nonprofits have taken a hit from the pandemic or other crises. To generate excitement and awareness for the campaign, Intuit will match their employees' donations made to Give Where You Live featured nonprofits at a 2 for 1 scale. Additionally, Intuit will give all full time employees $10.00 to donate to the campaign, or nonprofits in their own neighborhoods, allowing them to give where they live.

"We're honored to be a part of Intuit Mailchimp's inaugural Give Where You Live campaign and the greater movement toward giving community driven nonprofits the chance to plant their flags, tell their stories, and connect with their community," said Bryan Schroeder, Executive Director of the Giving Kitchen , one of the Atlanta-based nonprofits featured by the Give Where You Live campaign. "We hope more people will be inspired to make a donation to Giving Kitchen so we can reach food service workers in crisis in every community, and consider giving to their local nonprofits this GivingTuesday."

To kick off the movement, and as part of its partnership with the NFL , Intuit is partnering with current and former NFL players who are passionate about giving back to their local communities, including Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier , Buffalo's Stefon Diggs , Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson , Los Angeles's Austin Ekeler , and Philadelphia's Brian Westbrook .

"GivingTuesday's vision for the future is a world where generosity is a daily practice, and local nonprofits and changemakers in communities are key to that future. Email is an important tool for mobilizing good in the world, and Intuit Mailchimp's partnership helps us to better understand effective approaches to drive generosity," said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer, GivingTuesday.

As part of Give Where You Live and its year-round support of community-centric nonprofits, Intuit Mailchimp is partnering closely with GivingTuesday to publish data-driven insights meant to support nonprofits in fundraising, targeting their audiences through email campaign s, and more.

To participate in the movement or explore local nonprofits near you, visit www.mailchimp.com/givewhereyoulive .

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

1 https://www.urban.org/sites/default/files/publication/104889/nonprofit-trends-and-impacts-2021_1_0.pdf
2 https://issuu.com/givingtues/docs/givingtuesday_impact_report_2021?fr=sNjI4NzQ1ODg1Njc

