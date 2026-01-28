Intuit Launches New Career Pipeline Program to Empower the Next Generation of Accountants in the AI Era

Company sets goal to inspire one million future accountants
Intuit's new curriculum provides industry-recognized certifications, advisory skills, and transformational AI technology training to students
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today its new Career Pipeline Program, committing to upskilling one million students in the accounting industry over the next five years. The program is focused on equipping students with the critical digital, data, and advisory skills they need to pursue a career in accounting as AI transforms the accounting industry.
Intuit has long believed that accountants play a critical role in helping businesses succeed. Today, Intuit powers the work of hundreds of thousands of accounting professionals, from the 13,000 tax experts employed on its platform to the more than 350,000 independent firms in the ProAdvisor Program, who step in when human judgement matters most. As the industry evolves with the integration of AI and automation, human intelligence remains critical for the future. It's more important than ever to help new and early-career professionals understand how next-generation technologies, including Intuit's all-in-one business platform, enable them to work smarter, not harder.
"The accounting community is an integral part of driving business success, and at Intuit, we want to help ensure the next generation is prepared to carry that torch forward," said Simon Williams, vice president, accountant segment, Intuit. "Our commitment to upskill one million students is rooted in listening to our accounting partners, understanding the important role they play as advisors, and building a pipeline that helps their firms and their clients thrive."
Empowering Humans in the Age of AI
The accounting industry is at a crossroads, navigating a severe talent shortage, compounded by a significant perception gap, as 65% of Gen Z lack career advice about accounting, and 56% have misperceptions about what accountants do. Amidst this talent shortage, today's students are also fearful of AI disrupting entry-level careers in accounting, lowering their interest in pursuing the profession.
Intuit's Career Pipeline Program aims to address these challenges by replacing uncertainty with opportunity. By providing access to on-demand, immersive learning and skills-based training, mentorship, and industry-recognized certificates modern accounting firms actively use, future professionals build real-world confidence and readiness to excel in the first days of their career, becoming more hireable in an evolving industry.
Kickstarting the Journey With a Virtual Career Lab
Intuit is kicking off its new Career Pipeline Program with an inaugural virtual event - Career Lab: Skills for the new era of accounting on February 3 and 4, 2026. This immersive event is designed to inspire the next generation of accountants by bringing together industry thought leaders to discuss the shifting landscape of accounting careers, the impact of AI on fintech and Client Advisory Services (CAS), and the essential skills employers are looking for right now.
The event will provide students with free tools and resources to obtain the ProAdvisor QuickBooks Certification, a credential trusted by businesses worldwide and a gold standard for firm recruitment.
"At Intuit, we believe financial futures are strengthened when AI and human intelligence work together to expand opportunity and transform lives. That's why AI is designed to amplify the impact of accountants, not replace them," said Dave Zasada, vice president of education and corporate responsibility at Intuit. "By providing free, employer-recognized certifications and access to curriculum and resources that enhance the skills of young professionals, we're building a robust CAS expert pipeline to help ensure the success of the next-generation of accountants. We're not just teaching students how to use tools; we're giving them the confidence and credentials to move from the classroom to the conference room on day one."
For more information on the upcoming Career Lab and how to access free certification resources, visit https://proadvisor.training.intuit.com/career-lab-skills-for-accounting/ . To learn more about how Intuit serves accountants with Intuit Accountant Suite, its new AI-native solution designed specifically for accountants that helps firms manage their clients, practices, and teams, all in one place, go here .
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
