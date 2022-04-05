Fintech Investing News

QuickBooks' newest and most robust cloud-based offering is designed for growing businesses to manage more complex needs, while providing an alternative to current high-priced mid-market offerings . INTUit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announces the launch of QuickBooks® Online Advanced in Canada a new cloud-based offering and the most robust ...

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announces the launch of QuickBooks® Online Advanced in Canada a new cloud-based offering and the most robust version of QuickBooks Online, built for growing businesses. Using artificial intelligence, this new solution will serve up insights and patterns that help growing companies better run their business.

"QuickBooks Online Advanced provides an advantage for growing and more complex businesses at an attractive price point, filling a gap not yet met in the market," says David Marquis , VP & Country Manager, Intuit Canada. "We've expanded our platform capabilities to serve customers who are self-employed all the way to those with larger workforces and a high volume of transactions. As these businesses grow, many are faced with the lack of an affordable solution and often adopt software that is both expensive and too complex for their needs. QuickBooks Online Advanced addresses that void to help power their prosperity."

QuickBooks Online Advanced boasts all the features of Intuit's most popular small business software solution, QuickBooks Online Plus, as well as enhanced services to make it the perfect fit for growing business owners. A few key features include:

  • Track business performance: With Performance Centre, users can track the insights they care about most with custom charts, dashboards, and layouts. Users can also add and compare metrics to understand how they're growing.
  • Put the right information into the right hands: Using the Custom Roles feature, customers can control who can and can't see sensitive data. Creating user access by transaction types (e.g. sales and expenses) and specific capabilities (e.g. banking, inventory, payroll, reports and account management) can boost productivity to support growth when delegating work.
  • Create custom insights: Using Enhanced Custom Fields, users can track the little things to get the big picture. They can create more detailed reports with drop down menus, date selection and multiple field types, including up to 12 fields per form. Users can also search, sort and filter the data they need, faster.
  • Automate accounting tasks and approval flows: Set reminders for transactions with a due date, like invoices, payments, or deposits with the Automate Workflows feature. Business owners can notify customers when they receive their payment, plus send bills and invoices through pre-set approval flows.
  • Access dedicated support: With Premium Support, users can receive assistance with everything from product setup to recommendations for workflows best suited to their business. For any questions they might have, they can get answers fast via front of the line support from premium care specialists.

Additional product capabilities will be added to the platform in the near future — giving users even more great benefits to anticipate including features to increase administrative efficiencies, enhance reporting and benchmarking, and ease expense management.

For more information, pricing details and to get started, please visit: quickbooks.intuit.com/ca/online/advanced

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

PayPal Introduces New Cashback Credit Card to Make Checkout with PayPal Even More Rewarding

PayPal and Synchrony announce New Cashback Credit Card That Offers 3% Cash Back on all PayPal Purchases

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), today announced the introduction of the new PayPal Cashback credit card, issued by Synchrony, which gives customers even more cash back when they shop with PayPal. With the new card, customers earn unlimited 3% cash back when paying with PayPal at checkout online, mobile, or in-store with PayPal QR Code where eligible and unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Real Matters to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its second quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

Intuit Responds to Complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Company Will Fight Untrue Accusations Against its Free Tax Preparation Advertising Practices

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , announced that it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed today in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

PayPal Broadens Access to Its Post Purchase Services for Merchants to Help Manage Increasing Return Volumes

Merchants with PayPal Checkout can use the Happy Returns Return & Exchange Portal at no cost

New Return Bar partnership with Ulta Beauty offers shoppers in-person returns at over 1,300 locations nationwide

FIS Digital One Financial Wellness Suite Products Enable Community Banks to Deliver Simplified, Personalized Financial Services

Key facts

  • FIS Digital Banking customers now have access to more advanced tools as FIS adds enhancements to its Digital One hosted platform with Digital One Financial Wellness Suite.
  • Spending Insights, the newest addition to Digital One Financial Wellness Suite, is being used by more than 85 banks to bring advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity to their customers.

In order to provide its community bank clients with the advanced digital banking tools they need, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has enhanced its Digital One platform with the launch of Spending Insights, a new offering within the Digital One Financial Wellness Suite. FIS' Digital One hosted platform is pre-integrated with the company's core banking solutions making it easier for FIS' clients to tap into this powerful digital solution.

Spending Insights brings innovative new features to banks and their customers, with advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity. This enhancement to the FIS Digital One platform makes powerful tools highly accessible to FIS digital banking customers so they benefit from pre-configured, flexible solutions that require far fewer developer resources than custom builds can.

FIS' Spending Insights is powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics accessible as an online and mobile banking tool that delivers targeted insights to customers about their financial activity. Customers with Digital One Spending Insights-enabled accounts will receive tailored suggestions for transaction monitoring, balance and cashflow trackers, reminders to set budgets, nudges to better financial choices, and more.

This new solution is now being used by more than 85 banks including Danbury, CT-based Union Savings Bank, which serves 25 branches in Western Connecticut. The solution also leverages the powerful data-driven personalization platform from FIS partner Personetics to deliver unique insights.

As the digital transformation of the world's banking and financial services industry accelerates, smaller banks looking to offer an experience on par with their largest bank and fintech competitors will need to build out their digital banking strategy. The FIS Digital One platform offers an array of solutions for financial institutions of all sizes to deploy highly advanced digital and mobile banking experiences.

According to Gartner®, "by 2030, 80% of heritage banking firms that fail to adapt to digitalization will go out of business, become commoditized or exist only formally. Product managers must focus on accelerating the digitalization of functional processes to help banks expedite transformation and remain relevant." 1

"At Union Savings Bank we continue to deliver innovative services to our customers and community," said Cynthia Merkle, President and CEO at Union Savings Bank. "It's solutions like FIS' Spending Insights that give us that competitive advantage in the community banking space while building loyalty with our customers."

"Our highly advanced offerings like the Digital One platform are what drive innovative and forward-looking banks to come work with FIS," said Maria Schuld, Division Executive, Americas Banking Solutions at FIS. "Because we continue to deliver novel features and experiences, our clients have come to trust us to help them stay on top of and ahead of the technology driving our industry, and it's why more than 85 banks have already signed up for these new enhancements to our Digital One platform."

Click here to learn more about the FIS Digital One platform and Spending Insights.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck Join the FIS Board of Directors

Key facts:

  • Vijay D'Silva, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.
  • Kenneth T. Lamneck, former Chief Executive Officer and President, Insight Enterprises, Inc., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck have joined the company's Board of Directors.

