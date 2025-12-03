Intuit Executive Mark Notarainni to Present at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today that Mark Notarainni, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Consumer Group, will present at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 10 in San Francisco, California.

The fireside chat will begin at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time (4:20 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Sara Day
Intuit Inc.
650-336-3123
sara_day@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUNASDAQ:INTUTech Investing
INTU
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag graph with fluctuating stock market chart.

Will Canada’s 2025 Budget Boost Productivity? Experts Weigh In

Canada’s 2025 federal budget arrives at a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory. Facing a decades-long productivity challenge, the government aims to reinvigorate growth through carefully targeted investment incentives and strategic reforms.Rather than broad fiscal stimulus, the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid retail-focused trading platforms, significantly expanding the Company's... Keep Reading...
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au

Kingsmen Drills a New Discovery of High Grade Silver and Gold Mineralization (931 g/t Silver Equivalent with 1.28 g/t Gold over 1.60 Meters (156.4-158.0m))

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au

Precious Metals Investing

Kingsmen Drills a New Discovery of High Grade Silver and Gold Mineralization (931 g/t Silver Equivalent with 1.28 g/t Gold over 1.60 Meters (156.4-158.0m))

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Gold Investing

Cassiar Gold Drills 13.53 g/t Gold over 13.4 Meters from 28.2 Meters Downhole, Including 210.71 g/t Gold over 0.8 m with 369.00 g/t Gold over 0.4 Meters from 39.8 m Downhole, Extends Higher-Grade Domains at the Taurus Deposit