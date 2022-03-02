Fintech Investing News
Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer at Intuit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8. The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at . A replay of ...

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer at Intuit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8.

The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time (6:35 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3036
kali_fry@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit INTU Fintech Investing
INTU

Worldpay from FIS Eases Navigation of Global Crypto Regulations

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS has partnered with Shyft Network to enable merchants to easily comply with current and evolving regulatory requirements.
  • Shyft Network's infrastructure will keep merchants compliant with evolving Crypto regulation reflected in the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Travel Rule guidance.
  • A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces that its Worldpay from FIS business is helping merchants seamlessly comply with complex web of evolving crypto regulations, all designed to create a secure ecosystem for transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit TurboTax Empowers Latino Taxpayers to Do Their Taxes "A Su Manera" Through Integrated Bilingual Efforts

TurboTax continues to empower bicultural Latinos to achieve their financial goals starting with their own taxes

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announced its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. With the objective to encourage, educate and celebrate this community, this year the 360-marketing strategy includes advertising, digital and social media, and public relations efforts, as well as content and media partnerships.

Keep reading... Show less

PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by Tutanota LLC

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Tutanota LLC to purchase up to 360,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal's common stock outstanding. The offer price of $125 per share is conditioned on, among other things, the closing price per share of PayPal's common stock exceeding $125 per share on the last trading day before the offer expires. This means that unless this condition is waived by Tutanota, PayPal stockholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price. Tutanota has stated it expects to extend the offer for successive periods of 45 to 180 days, in which case payment would be delayed beyond the scheduled expiration date of Friday, March 18, 2022 .

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to Tutanota's offer because the offer requires that the closing stock price for PayPal common stock exceed the offer price, and the offer is subject to numerous additional conditions, including Tutanota obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the Tutanota offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday , March 18, 2022, unless extended.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit Reports Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance; Organic Online Ecosystem Revenue Grew 37 Percent

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended January 31.

"We see continued strong momentum across the company as we focus on our mission to power prosperity and solve our customers' biggest financial problems," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. "Our platform continues to thrive as digitization is more important now than ever. As we move through tax season, we're proud to help customers get the biggest refund they deserve."

Keep reading... Show less

FIS Named Best Performing Payments Gateway by The Strawhecker Group in its 2022 Real Transaction Metrics Awards

Key facts:

  • The FIS Express gateway received first place for Best Performing Gateway, as well as runner-up for Fastest Transactions and Lowest Gateway Minute Outage in North America.
  • FIS received the award for its exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks.

Keep reading... Show less

FIS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

  • Fourth quarter and full-year 2021 revenue grew 11%
  • Fourth quarter GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.47, and fourth quarter Adjusted EPS increased 19% to $1.92
  • Full-year 2021 GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.67, and full-year 2021 Adjusted EPS increased 20% to $6.55
  • Acquired Payrix to accelerate our eCommerce offering for platforms that primarily serve SMBs
  • Announced first quarter and full-year 2022 guidance

FIS ™ (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results.

"By all metrics, our colleagues delivered a historic operational performance for FIS in 2021," said FIS Chairman and CEO Gary Norcross. "Our strategy continues to resonate with our clients and prospects, and our team continues to execute at an exceptionally high level. Our ability to develop flexible, new technologies and to deliver differentiated customer experiences continues to drive strong value for our clients. I'm proud of our accomplishments and excited about the positive momentum carrying us into the new year."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×