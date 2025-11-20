Intuit Appoints Enterprise AI Leader Bill McDermott and Financial Technology Innovator Adena Friedman to Board of Directors

Names CEO Sasan Goodarzi Board Chair and Vasant Prabhu Lead Independent Director

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced the appointment of Bill McDermott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceNow, Inc., and Adena Friedman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq, Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2026. Intuit also announced that CEO Sasan Goodarzi will become CEO and Board Chair and Director Vasant Prabhu will become Lead Independent Director on January 22, 2026 at Intuit's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Board Chair Suzanne Nora Johnson and Board member Ryan Roslansky will be stepping down from the Board at that time.

"We have strong momentum in executing our strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform, and our all-in-one consumer and business platforms are solving our customers biggest problems and fueling their financial success," said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. "Bill and Adena are transformative leaders in enterprise technology and global financial services, respectively, and we are honored to welcome them to Intuit's board of directors. Bill's deep expertise in AI-powered transformation and scaling platform businesses will be invaluable as we focus on servicing more complex business customers. Adena brings unparalleled knowledge in fintech, banking, and leveraging AI to transform regulated industries. We also thank Suzanne Nora Johnson and Ryan Roslansky for their years of exceptional service to Intuit."

Bill McDermott

McDermott has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceNow since 2019, where he has driven significant growth and transformation. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of SAP, where he helped lead the company through a period of market expansion. He brings deep knowledge of how to scale platform technology and drive complex, global enterprise sales.

"Intuit is transforming the world's most critical financial challenges into engines of growth for the people and communities they serve. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Sasan Goodarzi, whose bold vision for platform-based innovation is setting a new standard of excellence for the industry," said Bill McDermott. "It's an honor to join the Board of a company that puts people at the center of its mission, creating financial prosperity in this AI revolution."

Adena Friedman

Friedman has served as Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq since 2017, and Chair of its Board since 2023. She has a deep track record of technology leadership, having previously served in key roles at Nasdaq including President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. Her expertise encompasses financial services, banking, and leading AI and technology transformations in regulated industries.

"Intuit's culture of innovation is driving accelerated growth as it becomes the system of intelligence powering financial success for consumers and businesses," said Adena Friedman. "I've long admired Intuit's deep commitment to its customers and its mission to power prosperity around the world. I'm honored to join the Board and support their efforts to expand financial wellbeing and create greater opportunity for individuals and businesses."

The appointments of McDermott and Friedman will be effective August 1, 2026 to accommodate their pre-existing professional obligations.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Media Contact
Sara Day
press-inquiries@intuit.com

Investor Relations
Geoff Koegler
investor_relations@intuit.com

