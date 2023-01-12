Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces $1.5m Financing and Share Consolidation

Intuit Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , will hold its annual stockholder meeting virtually on Thursday, January 19 at 8 AM Pacific time (11:00 AM Eastern time).

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer, will review the company's fiscal year 2022 results and discuss the company's strategy for growth.

The meeting will be webcast live on Intuit's website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Abby Smith
Intuit Inc.
408-839-6028
abby_smith@intuit.com

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on February 1, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realmatters2023 .

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions, but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that registered shareholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy accompanying their Notice of Meeting to log on to the Meeting as a "Shareholder". Duly appointed proxyholders will need the Appointee Name and 8-character Appointee Identification Number to log on to the Meeting as a "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders, as applicable, will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

Real Matters to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 27, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, January 27, 2023, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 27, 2023, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

Intuit TurboTax 2023 Brand Campaign "Come to TurboTax" Is a Reminder to Get Started On What You Do Best: "Not Taxes."

New campaign spotlights that with TurboTax, customers can have their taxes done by an Expert who will file for them

Intuit TurboTax announces it will be a NFL Super Bowl LVII advertiser for the 10th consecutive year

DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intuit, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of INTUit, Inc. ("INTUit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU).

The investigation concerns whether Intuit and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks of 2022

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

