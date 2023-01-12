Intuit Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

This acquisition represents an initial step towards building a unique technology offering, leveraging the Company’s existing core assets and services within the broader cloud microservices IT sector. (ASX: 2 May 2022, 31 October and 14 December).
Highlights:
- Proposed acquisition of profitable leading Australian managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained.
- Strategic move to leverage the IT infrastructure foundations built over the last three years
- at the Company’s flagship Bibra Lake data centre.
- Acquisition adds strong revenue and profit foundation to accelerate the Company’s
- strategic move into the broader cloud microservices IT sector.
- Acquisition to bolster management team to further support growth towards long-term objectives.
- Acquisition transacted at minimum deemed ~43% premium to Company’s current share price.
- Company continues to assess its operations to enable long-term growth in this growing tech sector.
Overview:
Attained is a profitable Australian leading managed IT and cloud services provider, deploying and managing technology solutions across a variety of enterprises to improve performance and efficiency. The acquisition will accelerate the Company’s strategic move into the broader cloud microservices IT sector, leveraging the IT infrastructure foundations built over the last three years.
Aligned with its transition to the next phase of growth (ASX: 31 October 2022), the Company has continued to assess several M&A growth opportunities aimed at building a unique technology offering, within a sector globally projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2026, according to Allied Market Research.2
The acquisition of Attained is deemed an initial, strategic steppingstone for the Company, covering several technology layers, deemed critical to build an end-to-end market offering. These include, among others:
- Cyber Security.
- Managed IT services.
- Cloud services.
- Network and Voice solutions.
Furthermore, Attained will enable the Company to expand its commercial footprint within Australia and other expanding markets it operates in, with a number of ASX listed and private clients who operate across Australia, UK, Asia and Europe.
During the last three years, Attained has demonstrated its ability to generate profit while achieving an average of ~$3 million in unaudited revenue. Via this transaction, the Company expects to drive further growth by leveraging its IT infrastructure foundations built over the last three years.
Attained will be acquired for a total consideration of ~$2 million. The stock component of the acquisition will be issued at $0.05/share, representing a ~43% premium to the Company’s current share price.
The Company’s managing director, Mr Blake Burton is a shareholder and director of Attained and the acquisition will be subject to shareholder approval. Under the terms of the acquisition Mr Burton will receive consideration shares and no cash consideration for his shareholding in Attained.
Subject to completion Attained CEO Paul Arch (non-related vendor, refer to Annexure) will join the DC Two executive team as COO, and Attained CTO Liam Gale (non-related vendor, refer to Annexure) will join as CIO. Paul Arch, with his extensive background in emerging technologies and leadership, has brought several successful opportunities to the Australian technology space in the past. Mr Arch was the founder of Datamate Backup Services as well as the DC West data centre in Perth. He played a key role in the founding of Attained, where he identified the emerging trend of service and infrastructure integration businesses. As Chief Operating Officer for DC Two, Mr Arch will continue his dedication to helping clients achieve their goals through technology, building strong teams and fostering strong relationships. "We are excited to join the DC Two team, and the opportunities it will bring for both staff and clients. With the many synergies across the businesses, it will allow us to further grow and continue to deliver the best possible services to the market.”
Liam Gale is a highly skilled and experienced technical leader with a strong background in managed IT services including as Managing Director of specialist IT solutions provider, Aviso IT, and more recently as CTO of Attained. Liam successfully led the technical integration of the business systems of three managed services companies into those of Attained. He also played a key role in automating several key processes, resulting in increased efficiency and accuracy.
