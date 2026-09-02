Introducing the CrowdStrike Agentic Identity Provider, the Foundation for AI Agent Identity Security

Introducing the CrowdStrike Agentic Identity Provider, the Foundation for AI Agent Identity Security

CrowdStrike's Agentic IdP creates trusted identities for AI agents, accelerating the shift to Continuous Identity

Fal.Con 2026CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today introduced the CrowdStrike Agentic Identity Provider (Agentic IdP), establishing Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security as the identity control plane for the agentic enterprise and the Falcon platform as the standard to operationalize and secure AI agents.

Identity is the front line of modern attacks, and AI agents accelerate the threat at scale. They execute code, access systems, and move data with real credentials, at machine speed, with no one watching. Before they can be continuously authorized, they must first be established as trusted identities, something traditional identity providers were never built to do. Agentic IdP establishes every agent as a trusted identity, brokers only the access needed for as long as needed, and ties every action back to the human or system behind it. This is the foundation that makes Continuous Identity possible.

"Securing AI agents demands solutions built for how they operate," said Scott Kriz, GM of Continuous Identity at CrowdStrike. "Continuous Identity modernized identity security for the agentic era, but you cannot continuously authorize an identity you were never able to establish, and traditional identity providers break the moment an agent acts on its own. Agentic IdP is the identity provider for AI agents."

Continuous Identity for AI Agents

AI agents operate at machine speed with system-level privilege, making point-in-time authorization a liability, not a security model. CrowdStrike's Continuous Identity replaces static policies and standing privileges with real-time, risk-aware enforcement, granting access the moment it is needed and revoking it the moment it is not.

CrowdStrike Agentic Identity Provider

An identity provider is the system of record every downstream security decision depends on. For humans, that authority is built on logins, passwords, and manual onboarding. Agents have none of it. Traditional identity providers force organizations to represent agents as service accounts, API keys, and workload identities, static models never meant for identities that take autonomous action on behalf of users and delegate to sub-agents. Agentic IdP is the authority for AI agents.

  • Automatic Registration: Falcon Guardian discovers every AI agent across the enterprise, and Agentic IdP registers each one the moment it comes online under a single authoritative directory.
  • Cryptographically Verifiable Agent Identity: Every agent is issued a cryptographically verifiable identity that cannot be spoofed or shared. Only agents with a trusted identity are eligible for authorization. Every access decision is then made by Continuous Identity.
  • Short-Lived, Tightly-Scoped Tokens : Agents are never given standing credentials of their own. Agentic IdP brokers access through tokens scoped to the minimum access, for the minimum time, required for each task.
  • Attribution at Every Step: Every action an agent takes is bound to the human or workload it acts on behalf of, so every step is traceable and accountable.

The AI Agent Security Platform

With Falcon, every agent is discovered, established as a trusted identity, authorized in real time, and secured at runtime. The full lifecycle, on one platform. To learn more, read our blog and visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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