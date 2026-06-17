Introducing Adobe Brand Visibility: A Unified Solution for the AI Search Era

- Adobe Brand Visibility is the first unified solution that brings together Semrush's AI visibility intelligence with Adobe's agentic content optimization capabilities, grounded in a deep understanding of business and brand context for organizations to enhance their presence across AI search and boost customer engagement.
- Marketers can access nearly 300 million real-world AI search prompts (largest global database), audience reach data, competitive share-of-voice and owned channel insights, to understand how their brands are showing up across leading platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity AI.
- Brand Visibility bridges the gap between AI insights and content optimization actions, with a closed-loop system for delivering digital experiences to both humans and AI agents that drive business performance.
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — today announced Adobe Brand Visibility , a new solution for businesses to ensure their brand is visible, trusted and chosen across AI surfaces. The new offering is part of Adobe CX Enterprise , a new end-to-end agentic AI system that simplifies how businesses manage their entire customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and lasting loyalty.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617041974/en/
Adobe Brand Visibility will enable businesses to succeed in the latest battleground for consumer attention, where audiences are embracing AI-powered chat services and browsers to discover and evaluate product offerings. New data from Adobe highlights the substantial growth in this channel, where AI traffic to U.S. retail sites have surged 1,324% between October 2024 and May 2026. In the travel sector, AI traffic is up 2,215% in the same period.
"In a world where customers often interact with an AI tool before ever reaching a business's website, visibility is everything now," said Anil Chakravarthy, President, Customer Experience Orchestration Business, Adobe. "Adobe has helped brands navigate and get chosen in every wave of marketing transformation, and Adobe Brand Visibility now provides a comprehensive solution for teams to expand their company's influence across AI surfaces. Following the close of our Semrush acquisition, we moved quickly to integrate its capabilities, and early customer demand has exceeded expectations."
Adobe Brand Visibility is a comprehensive solution for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) that combines the industry-leading capabilities of Adobe LLM Optimizer with Semrush's AI Optimization. Consider a travel brand seeing consumers embrace AI tools for trip planning and competitors being recommended by ChatGPT. With Adobe Brand Visibility—drawing on nearly 300 million real-world AI search prompts (the largest global database of its kind, obtained with user consent)—teams can see exactly which prompts they are winning or losing. Combined with Adobe's first-party signals from owned channels, marketers gain a complete picture of how their brand appears across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity AI, from mention frequency and audience reach to competitive share-of-voice and content gaps. AI agents then surface prioritized recommendations, and updates can then be deployed in minutes, with impact measured directly in the tool. Teams can then connect every GEO action to bookings, pipeline and revenue via integrations to Adobe's analytics solutions—all in a single workflow.
Adobe Brand Visibility provides businesses with:
- Visibility insights powered by Semrush data: Adobe Brand Visibility offers a comprehensive overview of a brand's presence across AI surfaces by incorporating Semrush data directly, including how often the business was mentioned and who the audience is (number of times individuals looked at an LLM response that contained the brand), along with information on top performing topics and prompts.
- Prompt strategy: Teams can understand the topics and prompts that are gaining traction across AI surfaces, pinpointing any adjacent areas that a brand should be optimizing for (before competitors capture share of voice) with a full view into which brands are already capturing visibility across those topics.
- Competitive brand comparison: Marketers can easily compare their brand against competitors, to see where they earn citations, how often the brand is mentioned and drive historical comparisons of mentions.
- Auto-optimization : Adobe Brand Visibility surfaces prioritized recommendations and enables teams to act on them immediately, deploying optimizations in minutes. Updates reach AI agents at the edge, so LLMs can access the latest version of brand narratives, while changes to owned content simultaneously improve the experience for human visitors. Every optimization is then tied to measurable business outcomes.
- SEO intelligence: SEO fundamentals play an important role in AI search visibility. Adobe Brand Visibility leverages Semrush's unmatched SEO corpus—28.5 billion keywords and 43 trillion backlinks built over 17 years—to reveal exactly where a brand's existing search authority should be driving AI citations and which content investments will close that gap across both channels simultaneously.
Adobe Brand Visibility can be leveraged as a standalone application or as a native integration with Adobe Experience Manager (an agentic content and asset management system) to ensure brands can optimize for both human and AI audiences across their entire content foundation—from web experiences and campaign content to digital assets and commerce catalogs. Adobe's suite of brand visibility solutions works as a continuous operating model: Brands can sense how they appear across AI-driven discovery surfaces, generate content and experiences grounded in brand context, reach both human audiences and AI systems from a shared foundation, and continuously learn from every interaction to improve performance—all part of an experience flywheel. Powered by AI agent and human collaboration, Adobe's brand visibility solutions build advantages that strengthen with every cycle.
About Adobe
Adobe's mission is to empower everyone to create by building innovative platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more visit www.adobe.com .
© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617041974/en/
Public relations contact
Alexis Weiss
Adobe
aweiss@adobe.com